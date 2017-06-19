Baker Mayfield accepts plea deal, fines for February arrest

We already know Baker Mayfield‘s internal punishment for his hilarious February arrest in Fayetteville, Ark., and now we know the price authorities will exact from the Sooner signal caller.

According to the Norman Transcript, Mayfield has accepted a plea deal for three misdemeanor charges. He will pay $100 fines apiece for charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing. Mayfield will also pay $160 in court costs, bringing his total in fees and fines to the Fayetteville court to $483.20.

Mayfield will also complete 35 hours of community service and a university alcohol education program by the beginning of the fall semester on Aug. 21.

“As I stated earlier, I could not be more disappointed in my actions and the embarrassment they caused for my university and team,” Mayfield said. “I am anxious to fulfill the responsibilities that have been set and am continuing to dedicate myself to the high standard that everyone rightfully expects from someone in my position.”

Said Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley: “He has learned from his mistake and will continue to grow from it. The coaching staff and team has every confidence in him going forward.”

Mayfield was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, setting an FBS single-season efficiency record (196.4) after completing 70.9 percent of his throws for 3,965 yards with 40 touchdowns against eight interceptions.