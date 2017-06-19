NC State adds Tennessee transfer Stephen Griffin

Tennessee transfer Stephen Griffin has officially transferred to NC State, the program announced Monday.
Griffin was a consensus 3-star safety prospect out of South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte and appeared in 18 games with one start in two seasons as a Volunteer.
“We’re very excited to welcome Stephen to the Wolfpack family,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said in a statement. “We recruited him in high school at South Meck and wanted him here then. He comes from a great family and adds another top in-state player from the Charlotte area to our roster.”
Griffin is the son of former Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Griffin.
NCAA rules will require Griffin to sit out the 2017 campaign before competing as a member of the Wolfpack in 2018-19.
We already know Baker Mayfield‘s internal punishment for his hilarious February arrest in Fayetteville, Ark., and now we know the price authorities will exact from the Sooner signal caller.
According to the Norman Transcript, Mayfield has accepted a plea deal for three misdemeanor charges. He will pay $100 fines apiece for charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing. Mayfield will also pay $160 in court costs, bringing his total in fees and fines to the Fayetteville court to $483.20.
Mayfield will also complete 35 hours of community service and a university alcohol education program by the beginning of the fall semester on Aug. 21.
“As I stated earlier, I could not be more disappointed in my actions and the embarrassment they caused for my university and team,” Mayfield said. “I am anxious to fulfill the responsibilities that have been set and am continuing to dedicate myself to the high standard that everyone rightfully expects from someone in my position.”
Said Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley: “He has learned from his mistake and will continue to grow from it. The coaching staff and team has every confidence in him going forward.”
Mayfield was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, setting an FBS single-season efficiency record (196.4) after completing 70.9 percent of his throws for 3,965 yards with 40 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
On the never-ending list of feuds I never thought would become a reality in college football, a possible clash between Texas president Greg Fenves and rock ‘n roll icon Gene Simmons would have been way down on the list in my mind. Little did I know the two have a shared interest with contrasting viewpoints.
Simmons, of KISS fame and fortune, is attempting to file paperwork to trademark the hand gesture routinely used by rock fans commonly referred to as the devil horns. Of course, the gesture is also strikingly similar to the traditional hook’ em horns hand gesture long used by fans of the Texas Longhorns.
Forget about Texas vs. Oklahoma, because we may have ourselves a fun little legal dispute on our hands, as suggested by a tweet published by Fenves recently in response to Simmons’ trademark attempt.
I will not pretend to understand or explain how trademark law works, but it would seem to me Simmons is filing for something that will never stand a chance of actually being approved for a trademark. But good luck to him. Even if he does get his trademark, there won’t be anything stopping Texas fans from throwing up the hook ’em horns when something is going well (nor will it prevent rival opponents from throwing down the hook ’em horns when they do something well).
Maybe the two sides can work out a deal to have KISS perform with the Texas marching band if we need to get to a point where negotiations and compromises are needed.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is often seen in a harsh light showcasing a coach that will stop at nothing to put together the best possible championship contender you can find, while earning riches upon riches along the way. Saban is, simply put, a college football totalitarian and it has been paying off in dividends for he and Alabama. But it should not be overlooked that there is a human side of Saban rarely seen in the public light.The family of 15-year old Jordan
The family of 15-year old Jordan Edwards can vouge for that after a touching tribute to the life of Edwards was given to them from Saban.
Edwards dreamed of being able to one day suit up and play for Alabama, but he was recently shot and killed by a police officer in Texas in April. Upon hearing of Edwards’ fate and dreams, Saban reached out to the family and presented them with an Alabama jersey with Edwards’ name stitched on the back. In addition to the personalized jersey, Saban included a handful of other pieces of Alabama flair and memorabilia.
See? Saban does have a human side to him.
Michigan’s spring break trip to Rome was a spectacular success for all involved. No one got left behind in Italy and Jim Harbaugh got to meet the Pope. It becomes a smashing success when you realize that a booster covered all of the nearly $800,000 cost to ship the Wolverines to Europe and back.
So, naturally, Michigan’s players want to do it again next year.
According to the Detroit Free Press, the Wolverines voted to visit London and Paris/Normandy in 2018.
“Rome was great, there was so much to see,” Harbaugh told the paper. “One of the things we thought about after the trip was to go to multiple places. Not just stay in one place. There was so much to see in Rome it was unbelievable. There is in Paris but we’re there to see Paris, Normandy and London is the way we’re striving for.”
This spring’s trip lasted eight days. A trip to three sites in two countries with the English Channel between them figures to drive costs up dramatically.
But what does Michigan care? They’re not paying for it anyway.