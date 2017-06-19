Nick Saban gives Alabama swag to family of 15-year old shot by police

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is often seen in a harsh light showcasing a coach that will stop at nothing to put together the best possible championship contender you can find, while earning riches upon riches along the way. Saban is, simply put, a college football totalitarian and it has been paying off in dividends for he and Alabama. But it should not be overlooked that there is a human side of Saban rarely seen in the public light.The family of 15-year old Jordan
The family of 15-year old Jordan Edwards can vouge for that after a touching tribute to the life of Edwards was given to them from Saban.
Edwards dreamed of being able to one day suit up and play for Alabama, but he was recently shot and killed by a police officer in Texas in April. Upon hearing of Edwards’ fate and dreams, Saban reached out to the family and presented them with an Alabama jersey with Edwards’ name stitched on the back. In addition to the personalized jersey, Saban included a handful of other pieces of Alabama flair and memorabilia.
See? Saban does have a human side to him.
On the never-ending list of feuds I never thought would become a reality in college football, a possible clash between Texas president Greg Fenves and rock ‘n roll icon Gene Simmons would have been way down on the list in my mind. Little did I know the two have a shared interest with contrasting viewpoints.
Simmons, of KISS fame and fortune, is attempting to file paperwork to trademark the hand gesture routinely used by rock fans commonly referred to as the devil horns. Of course, the gesture is also strikingly similar to the traditional hook’ em horns hand gesture long used by fans of the Texas Longhorns.
Forget about Texas vs. Oklahoma, because we may have ourselves a fun little legal dispute on our hands, as suggested by a tweet published by Fenves recently in response to Simmons’ trademark attempt.
I will not pretend to understand or explain how trademark law works, but it would seem to me Simmons is filing for something that will never stand a chance of actually being approved for a trademark. But good luck to him. Even if he does get his trademark, there won’t be anything stopping Texas fans from throwing up the hook ’em horns when something is going well (nor will it prevent rival opponents from throwing down the hook ’em horns when they do something well).
Maybe the two sides can work out a deal to have KISS perform with the Texas marching band if we need to get to a point where negotiations and compromises are needed.
Michigan’s spring break trip to Rome was a spectacular success for all involved. No one got left behind in Italy and Jim Harbaugh got to meet the Pope. It becomes a smashing success when you realize that a booster covered all of the nearly $800,000 cost to ship the Wolverines to Europe and back.
So, naturally, Michigan’s players want to do it again next year.
According to the Detroit Free Press, the Wolverines voted to visit London and Paris/Normandy in 2018.
“Rome was great, there was so much to see,” Harbaugh told the paper. “One of the things we thought about after the trip was to go to multiple places. Not just stay in one place. There was so much to see in Rome it was unbelievable. There is in Paris but we’re there to see Paris, Normandy and London is the way we’re striving for.”
This spring’s trip lasted eight days. A trip to three sites in two countries with the English Channel between them figures to drive costs up dramatically.
But what does Michigan care? They’re not paying for it anyway.
Former Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace was arrested Saturday on a charge of driving under the influence. He was arrested at 11:06 p.m. by police in West Point, Miss., and booked into a Clay County (Miss.) jail, where he was released a little over two hours later after posting bond.
Wallace is currently the quarterbacks coach of East Mississippi Community College.
EMCC head coach Buddy Stephens told the Jackson Clarion-Ledger Wallace worked a youth camp on Saturday afternoon and took prescription medication after leaving the camp, which caused him to fall asleep at the wheel and collide with another vehicle.
“When Bo quit playing, his ambition was to join a coaching staff and I have seen a very big maturation with him over the last couple of years, so we feel he is going to help us as he comes home in a way,” Stephens told the paper upon Wallace’s January hiring. “We are going to make sure he has an influential role in our offense in a variety of ways and help him grow as a coach as he helps us grow.”
Wallace played quarterback at EMCC before matriculating to Ole Miss, where he led the Rebels to three consecutive bowl games while throwing for nearly 10,000 yards.
EMCC is the subject of the popular Netflix series “Last Chance U.” Season 2 (of which Wallace will not appear, since he did not join the staff until January) debuts July 21.
When most coaches — and most people — leave jobs they’d rather keep they say they’re “resigning to spend more time with their family.” Gene Chizik actually did that.
Chizik had two years of full-time fatherhood in between his firing as Auburn’s head coach after the 2012 season and has hiring as North Carolina’s defensive coordinator in 2015. Chizik’s family stayed behind in Auburn while he worked in Chapel Hill, and he wrote in a column for USA Today that an epiphany he experienced while walking to a Tar Heels practice made him realize he wanted to leave a game he loved to spend his time with people he loves more.
I attended all 25 of my son’s baseball games this spring, even periodically getting the chance to flip burgers in the concession stand as all parents do. I have spent invaluable time with my twin daughters, who are now sophomores at Auburn University. Sometimes, it is daddy-daughter dates, while other times it might be late-night talks about life. Either way, they are priceless moments.
I wake up every morning unburdened by the stress so many working dads feel, whether they coach, manage a business or work in a factory. Getting some relief from the grind has given me two priceless gifts — quality time with my kids and perspective on life.
It has been an amazing blessing to be able to do things that were not possible for so many years. Until this spring, I had only seen two of my son’s baseball games in two years. I was not present when my daughters moved into their freshmen dorms at Auburn, a great place we still call home.
In 2016, as I walked to another two-a-day practice at North Carolina, I watched carloads of families moving into the freshmen dorms. My family was doing the exact same thing 500 miles away. That’s when it hit me. It was time to make a change.
I knew right then I would never miss another of my son’s football or baseball games. He only has two years of high school left. There will be no more do-overs. Our nest will then be empty.
Chizik is only 55 and, as he noted in the paragraph above, his youngest child will be off to college next year. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that he returns to coaching again.
But it sure doesn’t seem like it.