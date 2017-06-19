Nick Saban reaches out to family of 15-year old killed by police

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is often seen in a harsh light showcasing a coach that will stop at nothing to put together the best possible championship contender you can find, while earning riches upon riches along the way. Saban is, simply put, a college football totalitarian and it has been paying off in dividends for he and Alabama. But it should not be overlooked that there is a human side of Saban rarely seen in the public light.

The family of 15-year old Jordan Edwards can vouch for that after a touching tribute to the life of Edwards was given to them from Saban.

Edwards dreamed of being able to one day suit up and play for Alabama, but he was recently shot and killed by a police officer in Texas in April. Upon hearing of Edwards’ fate and dreams, Saban reached out to the family and presented them with an Alabama jersey with Edwards’ name stitched on the back. In addition to the personalized jersey, Saban included a handful of other pieces of Alabama flair and memorabilia.

Very cool of Nick Saban & Alabama to send this to the family of Jordan Edwards. His dream was to play for the Tide. pic.twitter.com/ne3kEz4yBe — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) June 17, 2017

See? Saban does have a human side to him.