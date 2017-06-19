Nick Saban reaches out to family of 15-year old killed by police

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is often seen in a harsh light showcasing a coach that will stop at nothing to put together the best possible championship contender you can find, while earning riches upon riches along the way. Saban is, simply put, a college football totalitarian and it has been paying off in dividends for he and Alabama. But it should not be overlooked that there is a human side of Saban rarely seen in the public light.
The family of 15-year old Jordan Edwards can vouch for that after a touching tribute to the life of Edwards was given to them from Saban.
Edwards dreamed of being able to one day suit up and play for Alabama, but he was recently shot and killed by a police officer in Texas in April. Upon hearing of Edwards’ fate and dreams, Saban reached out to the family and presented them with an Alabama jersey with Edwards’ name stitched on the back. In addition to the personalized jersey, Saban included a handful of other pieces of Alabama flair and memorabilia.
See? Saban does have a human side to him.
Today is the fifth day since the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker had been reset, exactly halfway to the ever-elusive double digits since a college football player had landed in legal hot water.
Welp, maybe next time.
According to WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Old Dominion offensive linemen Devin Hannan and Manuel Matiarena were arrested following an alleged assault at a drinking establishment the weekend before last. Specifically, Hannan was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery, Matiarena with assault and battery.
Hannan’s malicious wounding charge is a felony. Both of the assault and battery charges are misdemeanors.
The television station reports that the alleged victims, both males, sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the alleged attack, which reportedly began as a verbal altercation. A 26-year-old alleged victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, while the other alleged victim, 21 years old, was treated and released at the scene.
As a result of the incident, both players have been indefinitely suspended by the football program.
Hannan started all 13 games for the Monarchs last season, earning Conference USA All-Freshman team honors. Matiarena played sparingly after transferring to ODU from the junior college ranks.
This marks the second and third arrest involving ODU football players in less than a month. In late May, Derek Wilder was arrested on a felony charge for eluding police as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.
The linebacker is the son of Monarchs head coach Bobby Wilder (pictured, right).
Oregon quarterback Travis Jonsen intends to transfer, according to colleague Aaron Fentress of CSNNW.
Fentress writes that Jonsen’s motivation is an apparent indicator that incumbent Justin Hebert has pulled away in the derby to win the starting job for Willie Taggart‘s first Ducks team. Hebert finished last season as the starter, appearing in nine games with 1,936 passing yards on 63.5 percent completions with 19 touchdowns against four interceptions while rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
Jonsen is a redshirt sophomore who has yet to accumulate game action but whose departure still stings. With Jonsen on his way out, the only remaining Ducks signal callers behind Hebert are redshirt senior Taylor Alie, who has never thrown more than nine passes in a game, and true freshman Braxton Burmeister. Redshirt freshman Terry Wilson, Jr., has already transferred this year.
Fentress also writes that Jonsen had to be talked out of transferring before spring practice even began but stuck around to serve as Hebert’s primary competition. Any facade of a quarterback derby ended after the Ducks’ spring game when Hebert hit 16-of-26 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns while Jonsen completed 5-of-15 passes for 86 yards and a pick.
Jonsen is a former 4-star recruit who is reportedly headed to Riverside City College, which would allow him to return to FBS in 2018.
We already know Baker Mayfield‘s internal punishment for his hilarious February arrest in Fayetteville, Ark., and now we know the price authorities will exact from the Sooner signal caller.
According to the Norman Transcript, Mayfield has accepted a plea deal for three misdemeanor charges. He will pay $100 fines apiece for charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing. Mayfield will also pay $160 in court costs, bringing his total in fees and fines to the Fayetteville court to $483.20.
Mayfield will also complete 35 hours of community service and a university alcohol education program by the beginning of the fall semester on Aug. 21.
“As I stated earlier, I could not be more disappointed in my actions and the embarrassment they caused for my university and team,” Mayfield said. “I am anxious to fulfill the responsibilities that have been set and am continuing to dedicate myself to the high standard that everyone rightfully expects from someone in my position.”
Said Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley: “He has learned from his mistake and will continue to grow from it. The coaching staff and team has every confidence in him going forward.”
Mayfield was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, setting an FBS single-season efficiency record (196.4) after completing 70.9 percent of his throws for 3,965 yards with 40 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
Tennessee transfer Stephen Griffin has officially transferred to NC State, the program announced Monday.
Griffin was a consensus 3-star safety prospect out of South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte and appeared in 18 games with one start in two seasons as a Volunteer.
“We’re very excited to welcome Stephen to the Wolfpack family,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said in a statement. “We recruited him in high school at South Meck and wanted him here then. He comes from a great family and adds another top in-state player from the Charlotte area to our roster.”
Griffin is the son of former Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Griffin.
NCAA rules will require Griffin to sit out the 2017 campaign before competing as a member of the Wolfpack in 2018-19.