Report: Oregon QB Travis Jonsen to transfer, leaving Ducks with two returning QBs

Oregon quarterback Travis Jonsen intends to transfer, according to colleague Aaron Fentress of CSNNW.

Fentress writes that Jonsen’s motivation is an apparent indicator that incumbent Justin Hebert has pulled away in the derby to win the starting job for Willie Taggart‘s first Ducks team. Hebert finished last season as the starter, appearing in nine games with 1,936 passing yards on 63.5 percent completions with 19 touchdowns against four interceptions while rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Jonsen is a redshirt sophomore who has yet to accumulate game action but whose departure still stings. With Jonsen on his way out, the only remaining Ducks signal callers behind Hebert are redshirt senior Taylor Alie, who has never thrown more than nine passes in a game, and true freshman Braxton Burmeister. Redshirt freshman Terry Wilson, Jr., has already transferred this year.

Fentress also writes that Jonsen had to be talked out of transferring before spring practice even began but stuck around to serve as Hebert’s primary competition. Any facade of a quarterback derby ended after the Ducks’ spring game when Hebert hit 16-of-26 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns while Jonsen completed 5-of-15 passes for 86 yards and a pick.

Jonsen is a former 4-star recruit who is reportedly headed to Riverside City College, which would allow him to return to FBS in 2018.