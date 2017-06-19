Two Old Dominion linemen arrested, suspended after bar altercation

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Today is the fifth day since the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker had been reset, exactly halfway to the ever-elusive double digits since a college football player had landed in legal hot water.

Welp, maybe next time.

According to WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Old Dominion offensive linemen Devin Hannan and Manuel Matiarena were arrested following an alleged assault at a drinking establishment the weekend before last. Specifically, Hannan was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery, Matiarena with assault and battery.

Hannan’s malicious wounding charge is a felony. Both of the assault and battery charges are misdemeanors.

The television station reports that the alleged victims, both males, sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the alleged attack, which reportedly began as a verbal altercation. A 26-year-old alleged victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, while the other alleged victim, 21 years old, was treated and released at the scene.

As a result of the incident, both players have been indefinitely suspended by the football program.

Hannan started all 13 games for the Monarchs last season, earning Conference USA All-Freshman team honors. Matiarena played sparingly after transferring to ODU from the junior college ranks.

This marks the second and third arrest involving ODU football players in less than a month. In late May, Derek Wilder was arrested on a felony charge for eluding police as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

The linebacker is the son of Monarchs head coach Bobby Wilder (pictured, right).