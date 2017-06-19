UConn dismisses highly-touted 2015 signee

Just one member of UConn’s 2015 recruiting class was rated higher than Nazir Williams. A little over two years later, Williams is gone.

In a press release over the weekend, the football program announced that “Williams has been dismissed due to violation of Division of Athletics policy.” No specifics were given as to what triggered the dismissal.

The move does, though, comes several months after Williams was arrested on multiple charges, including weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and possession of alcohol by a minor. The weapon turned out to be an unmarked BB-gun.

A three-star 2015 signee, Williams was rated as the No. 41 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. Only David Ryslik was rated higher by 247Sports.com than Williams was in the Huskies’ class that year, although the linebacker held just two other offers from FBS programs — Buffalo and Temple.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Williams didn’t see the field at all in 2016.