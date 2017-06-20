Alabama WR Robert Foster injured after getting hit by car on dirt bike

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

One member of the Alabama football program suffered a significant scare over the weekend.

On his Facebook page Sunday, Robert Foster indicated that he was “hit on my dirt bike” a day earlier. Per Rivals.com‘s Alabama website, the wide receiver was struck by a car in the parking lot of the university’s on-campus athletic facility.

Foster himself stated that he received 27 stitches in his back as well as two in his wrist following the accident. The player also stated that he suffered no broken bones in the incident.

Foster’s social media posts addressing the accident have since been removed.

.@AlabamaFTBL WR Robert Foster shares Facebook pics of injuries suffered in dirt bike mishap. Says he took 27 stitches to back@bamainsider pic.twitter.com/JSHRQNRNz5 — Rick Karle (@RickKarle) June 20, 2017

It’s unclear what if any impact the injuries will have on Foster’s availability for the start of summer camp in just over a month from now.

A five-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2013 recruiting class, Foster was rated as the No. 1 receiver in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania; and the No. 23 player on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. That recruiting pedigree, however, hasn’t translated into much on-field production.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Foster has caught 21 passes for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns the past three seasons. In 2016, he had five receptions for 45 yards.