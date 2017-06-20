Cal announces addition of transfer from Oregon

There’s a little bit more clarity, somewhat, as to the in-season status of Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry.

In mid-October of last year, Perry was accused of groping the groin and buttocks of a female Michigan State student outside of an East Lansing bar. As a result, Perry was charged with two counts of sexual assault, and one each of a minor in possession of alcohol and resisting an officer. The latter charge is the felony, the others are misdemeanors.

Even as he was suspended, Jim Harbaugh announced earlier this month that Perry had been welcomed back and was working out with the team. That said, the Wolverines’ head coach further clarified over the weekend that Perry will not be permitted to play in any games until his court case is resolved.

“He won’t represent the team on the field in games until the case is finalized, until there’s closure,” Harbaugh said according to mlive.com. “He’s always had the opportunity to get treatment, to get academic support, to be in the university as a functioning member of the university.

“The latest step was to allow him to train and workout with the team. To have an opportunity, if it comes this season, seems fair. So that was the decision that was made.”

Perry has a trail date, in East Lansing, set for later next month. Michigan will open the 2017 season against Florida Sept. 2; for the conspiracy theorists in the audience, they face Michigan State Oct. 7.

Shortly after the alleged incident last year, Perry was suspended for two games. In mid-December, and after serving the initial suspension, the 19-year-old sophomore was indefinitely suspended by the football program after charges were formally filed. Perry did not travel with his Wolverine teammates to their bowl game.

Last season, Perry had 13 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown. His 14.1 yards per catch were third on the team for players with 10-plus receptions. Over his career, the rising junior has 311 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 catches.