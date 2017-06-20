Getty Images

Cal announces addition of transfer from Oregon

By John TaylorJun 20, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

For the second time this offseason, Cal has brought in a transfer from a Power Five program.

Monday night, Cal announced that the football program had added three more players to its roster.  Included in that was offensive lineman Valentino Daltoso, who comes to Berkeley as a transfer from Oregon.

As Daltoso was a non-recruited walk-on with the Ducks, and is coming to the Golden Bears on a full scholarship, he’ll be eligible to play immediately at Cal in 2017 even as it’s an intra-conference transfer.  Counting this season, he’ll have four years of eligibility.

Steve Greatwood served as an Oregon assistant from 2000-2016.  The last 12 years, he was the Ducks’ offensive line coach before he was part of the December coaching purge in Eugene; in January, he was hired as Cal’s line coach.

Last month, Cal confirmed that Brandon McIlwain had transferred into the football program.  As a graduate transfer from South Carolina, the quarterback will be eligible to play for Cal in 2017.

Michigan WR Grant Perry won’t play in games until criminal case is cleared

By John TaylorJun 20, 2017, 6:44 AM EDT

There’s a little bit more clarity, somewhat, as to the in-season status of Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry.

In mid-October of last year, Perry was accused of groping the groin and buttocks of a female Michigan State student outside of an East Lansing bar.  As a result, Perry was charged with two counts of sexual assault, and one each of a minor in possession of alcohol and resisting an officer.  The latter charge is the felony, the others are misdemeanors.

Even as he was suspended, Jim Harbaugh announced earlier this month that Perry had been welcomed back and was working out with the team.  That said, the Wolverines’ head coach further clarified over the weekend that Perry will not be permitted to play in any games until his court case is resolved.

“He won’t represent the team on the field in games until the case is finalized, until there’s closure,” Harbaugh said according to mlive.com. “He’s always had the opportunity to get treatment, to get academic support, to be in the university as a functioning member of the university.

“The latest step was to allow him to train and workout with the team. To have an opportunity, if it comes this season, seems fair. So that was the decision that was made.”

Perry has a trail date, in East Lansing, set for later next month.  Michigan will open the 2017 season against Florida Sept. 2; for the conspiracy theorists in the audience, they face Michigan State Oct. 7.

Shortly after the alleged incident last year, Perry was suspended for two games.  In mid-December, and after serving the initial suspension, the 19-year-old sophomore was indefinitely suspended by the football program after charges were formally filed.  Perry did not travel with his Wolverine teammates to their bowl game.

Last season, Perry had 13 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown.  His 14.1 yards per catch were third on the team for players with 10-plus receptions.  Over his career, the rising junior has 311 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 catches.

UConn dismisses highly-touted 2015 signee

By John TaylorJun 19, 2017, 10:44 PM EDT

Just one member of UConn’s 2015 recruiting class was rated higher than Nazir Williams.  A little over two years later, Williams is gone.

In a press release over the weekend, the football program announced that “Williams has been dismissed due to violation of Division of Athletics policy.” No specifics were given as to what triggered the dismissal.

The move does, though, comes several months after Williams was arrested on multiple charges, including weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and possession of alcohol by a minor.  The weapon turned out to be an unmarked BB-gun.

A three-star 2015 signee, Williams was rated as the No. 41 player at any position in the state of New Jersey.  Only David Ryslik was rated higher by 247Sports.com than Williams was in the Huskies’ class that year, although the linebacker held just two other offers from FBS programs — Buffalo and Temple.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Williams didn’t see the field at all in 2016.

Two Old Dominion linemen arrested, suspended after bar altercation

By John TaylorJun 19, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT

Today is the fifth day since the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker had been reset, exactly halfway to the ever-elusive double digits since a college football player had landed in legal hot water.

Welp, maybe next time.

According to WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Old Dominion offensive linemen Devin Hannan and Manuel Matiarena were arrested following an alleged assault at a drinking establishment the weekend before last.  Specifically, Hannan was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery, Matiarena with assault and battery.

Hannan’s malicious wounding charge is a felony.  Both of the assault and battery charges are misdemeanors.

The television station reports that the alleged victims, both males, sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the alleged attack, which reportedly began as a verbal altercation.  A 26-year-old alleged victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, while the other alleged victim, 21 years old, was treated and released at the scene.

As a result of the incident, both players have been indefinitely suspended by the football program.

Hannan started all 13 games for the Monarchs last season, earning Conference USA All-Freshman team honors.  Matiarena played sparingly after transferring to ODU from the junior college ranks.

This marks the second and third arrest involving ODU football players in less than a month.  In late May, Derek Wilder was arrested on a felony charge for eluding police as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

The linebacker is the son of Monarchs head coach Bobby Wilder (pictured, right).

Report: Oregon QB Travis Jonsen to transfer, leaving Ducks with two returning QBs

By Zach BarnettJun 19, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

Oregon quarterback Travis Jonsen intends to transfer, according to colleague Aaron Fentress of CSNNW.

Fentress writes that Jonsen’s motivation is an apparent indicator that incumbent Justin Hebert has pulled away in the derby to win the starting job for Willie Taggart‘s first Ducks team. Hebert finished last season as the starter, appearing in nine games with 1,936 passing yards on 63.5 percent completions with 19 touchdowns against four interceptions while rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Jonsen is a redshirt sophomore who has yet to accumulate game action but whose departure still stings. With Jonsen on his way out, the only remaining Ducks signal callers behind Hebert are redshirt senior Taylor Alie, who has never thrown more than nine passes in a game, and true freshman Braxton Burmeister. Redshirt freshman Terry Wilson, Jr., has already transferred this year.

Fentress also writes that Jonsen had to be talked out of transferring before spring practice even began but stuck around to serve as Hebert’s primary competition. Any facade of a quarterback derby ended after the Ducks’ spring game when Hebert hit 16-of-26 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns while Jonsen completed 5-of-15 passes for 86 yards and a pick.

Jonsen is a former 4-star recruit who is reportedly headed to Riverside City College, which would allow him to return to FBS in 2018.