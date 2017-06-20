Lincoln Riley signs five-year deal at Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley has signed his initial head coaching contract at Oklahoma.
The school’s Board of Regents on Tuesday released details of Riley’s deal, which lasts five years and pays him a $3.1 million base salary to start. That would put him in line with Bill Snyder and Todd Graham for 33rd nationally among 2016 head coaches, according to the USA Today database.
However, Riley’s contract also includes a $200,000 raise every Feb. 1 and a $500,000 retention bonus each June 1.
Riley was named Oklahoma’s newest head coach on June 7, following the abrupt retirement of Bob Stoops.
Rachid Ibrahim signed with Paul Chryst at Pittsburgh out of Rockville, Md., in 2013.
His career as a Panther got off to a good start, playing in 26 of 26 possible games while averaging 6.7 yards per carry on 60 rushes and 8.1 yards per grab on 20 receptions. However, Ibrahim suffered a torn Achilles in training camp before the 2015 season and did not see the field in the two following campaigns.
Ibrahim left the roster before spring practice and on Monday evening announced he will re-join Chryst at Wisconsin.
Ibrahim will join the Badgers’ roster as a graduate transfer, making him immediately eligible to appear for Wisconsin for one season. He joins a running back roster that saw its two leading rushers a year ago, Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale, leave due to graduation.
Missouri defensive end Marcell Frazier won’t speak to the local media in 2017, according to a tweet the player sent on Tuesday afternoon.
“I will not be available to local media this season,” he wrote. “I gain nothing from it. I am still an amateur, not binded (sic) to do interviews (yet).”
It isn’t clear what caused his self-imposed boycott of local media, but it does imply Frazier would still be willing to talk if, for example, Tom Rinaldi wanted to parachute into Columbia for a College GameDay featured.
Missouri has not commented on Frazier’s desired lack of comments.
A fifth-year senior, Frazier ranked second on the Tigers’ roster last season with 7.5 sacks and 8.5 TFLs to go with 33 tackles.
In December, Shawn Elliott left his post as the offensive line coach at South Carolina to take over as the head coach at Georgia State. This week, one of his former players has taken a similar geographic path.
According to The State, Pete Leota has decided to transfer to GSU to again play for Elliott. The move comes nearly two weeks after the offensive lineman announced his decision to transfer from the Gamecocks.
For what it’s worth, his new football team has not yet confirmed his addition to the roster.
While normally Leota would have to sit out the 2017 season, the newspaper also reported that his new team will seek a waiver that would give him immediate eligibility. The specific grounds for the appeal weren’t divulged.
A three-star member of USC’s 2016 recruiting class, Leota was rated as the No. 49 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. He took a redshirt his true freshman season last year.
Tony Brown began his collegiate playing career with Darrin Chiaverini as one of his coaches. Now, it appears he’ll end it that way as well.
The wide receiver took to Twitter to announce that, after conversations with his family, he has decided to transfer from Texas Tech to Colorado. Brown will not play for or practice with the Buffaloes in 2017, instead choosing to enroll at the university in January of next year, per the Denver Post.
Counting the 2018 season, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.
The past two seasons, Brown had 27 receptions for 378 yards and a touchdown. His 17.9 yards per reception as a true freshman in 2015 was tops on the Red Raiders.
Last month, Brown used the same social media site to announce his decision to transfer from Tech.
A three-star 2015 signee, Brown was recruited to Lubbock by Chiaverini. A Red Raiders assistant in 2014-15, the latter season in which he served as outside receivers coach, Chiaverini moved on to the Buffaloes as co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach in 2016.