Lincoln Riley signs five-year deal at Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley has signed his initial head coaching contract at Oklahoma.

The school’s Board of Regents on Tuesday released details of Riley’s deal, which lasts five years and pays him a $3.1 million base salary to start. That would put him in line with Bill Snyder and Todd Graham for 33rd nationally among 2016 head coaches, according to the USA Today database.

However, Riley’s contract also includes a $200,000 raise every Feb. 1 and a $500,000 retention bonus each June 1.

Quick math says Lincoln Riley making $3.1 million (I was told there would be no math in this job) contract goes from July 2017-Jan 31 2022 pic.twitter.com/Y6EEpMvzPH — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 20, 2017

Riley was named Oklahoma’s newest head coach on June 7, following the abrupt retirement of Bob Stoops.