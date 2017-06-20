Oklahoma suspends DB Will Sunderland after arrest warrant issued

Just as one legal situation involving an Oklahoma Sooner football player has wound down, another is just beginning.

The football program announced Monday that Will Sunderland has been indefinitely suspended for violating unspecified team rules. It was subsequently reported that the defensive back was charged last week with one count of concealing stolen property, a misdemeanor.

A warrant for Sunderland’s arrest was issued June 15, exactly two months after he allegedly sold stolen property to an Oklahoma City business.

From The Oklahoman:

Sunderland… sold an XBOX One, controllers and games along with a Playstation 4, controllers and games to CDR Electronics in Oklahoma City for $499.50, according to the affidavit. The property was stolen from the OU residence hall, which houses student athletes, on March 15 and was sold by Sunderland later that day, according to the affidavit. Sunderland is not charged with stealing the gaming systems. Sunderland, a junior from Midwest City, signed the receipt at CDR Electronics stating that he had owned the gaming systems for four months, according to the report. According to the affidavit, Sunderland was interviewed by OUPD and admitted to knowing the property was stolen when he sold it to CDR.

Last season as a sophomore, Sunderland played in eight games. This season, Sunderland was expected to stake his claim to one of the starting safety jobs.