Getty Images

Oklahoma suspends DB Will Sunderland after arrest warrant issued

Leave a comment
By John TaylorJun 20, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

Just as one legal situation involving an Oklahoma Sooner football player has wound down, another is just beginning.

The football program announced Monday that Will Sunderland has been indefinitely suspended for violating unspecified team rules.  It was subsequently reported that the defensive back  was charged last week with one count of concealing stolen property, a misdemeanor.

A warrant for Sunderland’s arrest was issued June 15, exactly two months after he allegedly sold stolen property to an Oklahoma City business.

From The Oklahoman:

Sunderland… sold an XBOX One, controllers and games along with a Playstation 4, controllers and games to CDR Electronics in Oklahoma City for $499.50, according to the affidavit.

The property was stolen from the OU residence hall, which houses student athletes, on March 15 and was sold by Sunderland later that day, according to the affidavit. Sunderland is not charged with stealing the gaming systems.

Sunderland, a junior from Midwest City, signed the receipt at CDR Electronics stating that he had owned the gaming systems for four months, according to the report.  According to the affidavit, Sunderland was interviewed by OUPD and admitted to knowing the property was stolen when he sold it to CDR.

Last season as a sophomore, Sunderland played in eight games.  This season, Sunderland was expected to stake his claim to one of the starting safety jobs.

West Virginia confirms ex-Florida QB Will Grier will be eligible for opener vs. Virginia Tech

Getty Images
1 Comment
By John TaylorJun 20, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT

In May of last year, it was reported that Will Grier would likely be eligible to play for West Virginia in the 2017 opener.  Fast-forward 13 months, and that’s officially come to fruition.

On its official Twitter account Tuesday morning, WVU confirmed that Grier will be eligible to play in the Sept 3 neutral-site opener versus Virginia Tech in Landover, Maryland.  Coming off a solid spring, Grier is expected to start at quarterback for the Mountaineers.

Including this season Grier will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The announcement is the latest step in Grier’s winding college football road from Gainesville to Morgantown.

Then at Florida, Grier was suspended in Oct. of 2015 for one full year after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.  Grier had appealed the NCAA’s initial decision, but that maneuver was shot down.  It was reported in mid-December of the same year that Grier would resume workouts with the Gators; a couple of days later, Grier decided to transfer from the UF football program and ultimately landed at WVU.

It was initially thought that Grier would be forced to sit out the first six games of the 2017 season to fulfill that one-year suspension.  However, Grier and the university sought, obviously successfully, to have the remainder of the suspension run concurrently with the transfer year he had to sit out last season.

Grier took a redshirt as a true freshman after coming to the Gators as a four-star member of their 2014 recruiting class, then started the first six games of the 2015 season before the suspension sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

UCF kicker to keep YouTube channel, put fate in NCAA’s hands

Getty Images
2 Comments
By John TaylorJun 20, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT

One college football player has decided against backing down from the overbearing and overreaching monolith that is the NCAA.

Central Florida kicker Donald De La Haye has a rather entertaining YouTube channel that’s so popular it’s working its way towards 70,000 subscribers.  As a result of that popularity, De La Haye has generated some revenue from the site, revenue that the native of Costa Rica said he would be sending back to his financially-struggling family.

This past week, word leaked that UCF’s compliance department had informed De La Haye that, if he continues to accept money from the YouTube channel, he’d risk being declared ineligible by the NCAA.  This past weekend, the player essentially decided to leave it up to the NCAA to determine whether or not he’ll be allowed to have a future in collegiate sports.

And he did so via, yep, a very passionate video posted to his YouTube channel.

“It’s been extremely tough these past few days.  It’s been very hard,” De La Haye said at one point. “I feel like I’m at trial right now. I didn’t do anything bad. …

“I’ve decided I’m going to continue making my videos.  … Gonna upload regularly to this channel. I’m not demonitizing.  I refuse to.  So it’s out of my hands now.  The decision is in the NCAA’s hands, whether they wanna suspend me or whether they wanna let me do me.”

God bless you, Donald.  You have more supporters than you’ll ever know, supporters that hope your fight will, ultimately, lead to some semblance of equity and fairness for student-athletes.

Cal announces addition of transfer from Oregon

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJun 20, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

For the second time this offseason, Cal has brought in a transfer from a Power Five program.

Monday night, Cal announced that the football program had added three more players to its roster.  Included in that was offensive lineman Valentino Daltoso, who comes to Berkeley as a transfer from Oregon.

As Daltoso was a non-recruited walk-on with the Ducks, and is coming to the Golden Bears on a full scholarship, he’ll be eligible to play immediately at Cal in 2017 even as it’s an intra-conference transfer.  Counting this season, he’ll have four years of eligibility.

Steve Greatwood served as an Oregon assistant from 2000-2016.  The last 12 years, he was the Ducks’ offensive line coach before he was part of the December coaching purge in Eugene; in January, he was hired as Cal’s line coach.

Last month, Cal confirmed that Brandon McIlwain had transferred into the football program.  As a graduate transfer from South Carolina, the quarterback will be eligible to play for Cal in 2017.

Michigan WR Grant Perry won’t play in games until criminal case is cleared

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJun 20, 2017, 6:44 AM EDT

There’s a little bit more clarity, somewhat, as to the in-season status of Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry.

In mid-October of last year, Perry was accused of groping the groin and buttocks of a female Michigan State student outside of an East Lansing bar.  As a result, Perry was charged with two counts of sexual assault, and one each of a minor in possession of alcohol and resisting an officer.  The latter charge is the felony, the others are misdemeanors.

Even as he was suspended, Jim Harbaugh announced earlier this month that Perry had been welcomed back and was working out with the team.  That said, the Wolverines’ head coach further clarified over the weekend that Perry will not be permitted to play in any games until his court case is resolved.

“He won’t represent the team on the field in games until the case is finalized, until there’s closure,” Harbaugh said according to mlive.com. “He’s always had the opportunity to get treatment, to get academic support, to be in the university as a functioning member of the university.

“The latest step was to allow him to train and workout with the team. To have an opportunity, if it comes this season, seems fair. So that was the decision that was made.”

Perry has a trail date, in East Lansing, set for later next month.  Michigan will open the 2017 season against Florida Sept. 2; for the conspiracy theorists in the audience, they face Michigan State Oct. 7.

Shortly after the alleged incident last year, Perry was suspended for two games.  In mid-December, and after serving the initial suspension, the 19-year-old sophomore was indefinitely suspended by the football program after charges were formally filed.  Perry did not travel with his Wolverine teammates to their bowl game.

Last season, Perry had 13 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown.  His 14.1 yards per catch were third on the team for players with 10-plus receptions.  Over his career, the rising junior has 311 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 catches.