Pete Leota follows Shawn Elliott from South Carolina to Georgia State

After nearly a decade “away” from Rocky Top, Phillip Fulmer is back home in an official capacity.

Tuesday, Tennessee announced that Fulmer has been hired by the university as a special advisor to UT president Joe DiPietro. Specifically, the school stated in its release, “Fulmer will serve as an ambassador for the University system at community and athletics events, support the intercollegiate athletic programs at UT campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin, and work with UT government relations and alumni affairs leadership to advocate for the statewide system with elected officials and UT alumni.”

The move comes four months or so after Fulmer was passed over for the athletic director’s job at his alma mater.

“This is a special opportunity for me. I’ve had the chance to work with Dr. DiPietro for a couple of years in a volunteer capacity, and I was excited when he approached me with this position,” Fulmer said in a statement. “I look forward to serving UT campuses statewide, our communities, and UT athletics for the greater good for our great state and the university.”

A native of Tennessee, Fulmer played his college football for the Volunteers from 1968-71. He began his coaching career at UT as a student assistant from 1972-73, then, after spending time on coaching staffs at Wichita State and Vanderbilt, he returned to UT as offensive line coach in 1980 before adding the title of offensive coordinator in 1989.

Named head coach in 1992, Fulmer helped guide the Vols to a 152-52 mark that included one national championship, two SEC titles and five SEC East crowns. His wins are second only to Robert Neyland in school history.

“Phillip has been a tremendous asset to the University of Tennessee both on and off the field for more than 40 years,” DiPietro said. “I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with him on the UT President’s Council, and I look forward to working with him in a broader sense to advocate for the University with our key stakeholders.”

“As a native Tennessean who has given his all for the Vols throughout his life, both as a student-athlete on the field and during a Hall of Fame coaching career leading our program to its most dominant and successful era in modern history, Coach Fulmer is a perfect ambassador for our University and athletics program,” said new UT athletic director John Currie. “I’ve appreciated and enjoyed numerous visits with Coach Fulmer since I returned to Knoxville, and I am honored to work with him in support of President DiPietro and Chancellor Davenport as we serve the University of Tennessee, our students and student-athletes.”