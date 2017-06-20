Georgia State football
Georgia State athletics

Pete Leota follows Shawn Elliott from South Carolina to Georgia State

By John TaylorJun 20, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

In December, Shawn Elliott left his post as the offensive line coach at South Carolina to take over as the head coach at Georgia State.  This week, one of his former players has taken a similar geographic path.

According to The State, Pete Leota has decided to transfer to GSU to again play for Elliott.  The move comes nearly two weeks after the offensive lineman announced his decision to transfer from the Gamecocks.

For what it’s worth, his new football team has not yet confirmed his addition to the roster.

While normally Leota would have to sit out the 2017 season, the newspaper also reported that his new team will seek a waiver that would give him immediate eligibility.  The specific grounds for the appeal weren’t divulged.

A three-star member of USC’s 2016 recruiting class, Leota was rated as the No. 49 player at any position in the state of North Carolina.  He took a redshirt his true freshman season last year.

WR Tony Brown transferring from Texas Tech to Colorado

Texas Tech football
By John TaylorJun 20, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

Tony Brown began his collegiate playing career with Darrin Chiaverini as one of his coaches.  Now, it appears he’ll end it that way as well.

The wide receiver took to Twitter to announce that, after conversations with his family, he has decided to transfer from Texas Tech to Colorado.  Brown will not play for or practice with the Buffaloes in 2017, instead choosing to enroll at the university in January of next year, per the Denver Post.

Counting the 2018 season, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

The past two seasons, Brown had 27 receptions for 378 yards and a touchdown.  His 17.9 yards per reception as a true freshman in 2015 was tops on the Red Raiders.

Last month, Brown used the same social media site to announce his decision to transfer from Tech.

A three-star 2015 signee, Brown was recruited to Lubbock by Chiaverini.  A Red Raiders assistant in 2014-15, the latter season in which he served as outside receivers coach, Chiaverini moved on to the Buffaloes as co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach in 2016.

Phillip Fulmer returns to Vol as special advisor to president

By John TaylorJun 20, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT

After nearly a decade “away” from Rocky Top, Phillip Fulmer is back home in an official capacity.

Tuesday, Tennessee announced that Fulmer has been hired by the university as a special advisor to UT president Joe DiPietro.  Specifically, the school stated in its release, “Fulmer will serve as an ambassador for the University system at community and athletics events, support the intercollegiate athletic programs at UT campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin, and work with UT government relations and alumni affairs leadership to advocate for the statewide system with elected officials and UT alumni.”

The move comes four months or so after Fulmer was passed over for the athletic director’s job at his alma mater.

“This is a special opportunity for me. I’ve had the chance to work with Dr. DiPietro for a couple of years in a volunteer capacity, and I was excited when he approached me with this position,” Fulmer said in a statement. “I look forward to serving UT campuses statewide, our communities, and UT athletics for the greater good for our great state and the university.”

A native of Tennessee, Fulmer played his college football for the Volunteers from 1968-71.  He began his coaching career at UT as a student assistant from 1972-73, then, after spending time on coaching staffs at Wichita State and Vanderbilt, he returned to UT as offensive line coach in 1980 before adding the title of offensive coordinator in 1989.

Named head coach in 1992, Fulmer helped guide the Vols to a 152-52 mark that included one national championship, two SEC titles and five SEC East crowns.  His wins are second only to Robert Neyland in school history.

“Phillip has been a tremendous asset to the University of Tennessee both on and off the field for more than 40 years,” DiPietro said. “I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with him on the UT President’s Council, and I look forward to working with him in a broader sense to advocate for the University with our key stakeholders.”

“As a native Tennessean who has given his all for the Vols throughout his life, both as a student-athlete on the field and during a Hall of Fame coaching career leading our program to its most dominant and successful era in modern history, Coach Fulmer is a perfect ambassador for our University and athletics program,” said new UT athletic director John Currie. “I’ve appreciated and enjoyed numerous visits with Coach Fulmer since I returned to Knoxville, and I am honored to work with him in support of President DiPietro and Chancellor Davenport as we serve the University of Tennessee, our students and student-athletes.”

2016 starting RT Brandon Hodges announces transfer from Texas

By John TaylorJun 20, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT

Texas will have one less member of its 2016 starting offensive line than expected heading into summer camp and on into the 2017 season.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Brandon Hodges revealed that he has decided to transfer from the Longhorns and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere.  As the lineman will be leaving UT as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program.

Hodges spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career before transferring to UT in 2015.  He took a redshirt his first season in Austin.

Last season, Hodges started nine games at right tackle for the Longhorns.  Academics forced Hodges to miss some of spring practice as well as the spring game, although he was able to graduate from the university not long after.

Senior Tristan Nickelson started the only three games at right tackle Hodges didn’t, and is seemingly in line to take over full time this year. Denzel Okafor, a sophomore, could also be an option at the position.

Oklahoma suspends DB Will Sunderland after arrest warrant issued

By John TaylorJun 20, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

Just as one legal situation involving an Oklahoma Sooner football player has wound down, another is just beginning.

The football program announced Monday that Will Sunderland has been indefinitely suspended for violating unspecified team rules.  It was subsequently reported that the defensive back  was charged last week with one count of concealing stolen property, a misdemeanor.

A warrant for Sunderland’s arrest was issued June 15, exactly two months after he allegedly sold stolen property to an Oklahoma City business.

From The Oklahoman:

Sunderland… sold an XBOX One, controllers and games along with a Playstation 4, controllers and games to CDR Electronics in Oklahoma City for $499.50, according to the affidavit.

The property was stolen from the OU residence hall, which houses student athletes, on March 15 and was sold by Sunderland later that day, according to the affidavit. Sunderland is not charged with stealing the gaming systems.

Sunderland, a junior from Midwest City, signed the receipt at CDR Electronics stating that he had owned the gaming systems for four months, according to the report.  According to the affidavit, Sunderland was interviewed by OUPD and admitted to knowing the property was stolen when he sold it to CDR.

Last season as a sophomore, Sunderland played in eight games.  This season, Sunderland was expected to stake his claim to one of the starting safety jobs.