Pitt RB Rachid Ibrahim re-joining Paul Chryst in Wisconsin

Rachid Ibrahim signed with Paul Chryst at Pittsburgh out of Rockville, Md., in 2013.

His career as a Panther got off to a good start, playing in 26 of 26 possible games while averaging 6.7 yards per carry on 60 rushes and 8.1 yards per grab on 20 receptions. However, Ibrahim suffered a torn Achilles in training camp before the 2015 season and did not see the field in the two following campaigns.

Ibrahim left the roster before spring practice and on Monday evening announced he will re-join Chryst at Wisconsin.

Officially a Badger🙏🏾 #OnWisconsin A post shared by Rachid Ibrahim (@rachiddream_) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

Ibrahim will join the Badgers’ roster as a graduate transfer, making him immediately eligible to appear for Wisconsin for one season. He joins a running back roster that saw its two leading rushers a year ago, Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale, leave due to graduation.