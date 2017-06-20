West Virginia confirms ex-Florida QB Will Grier will be eligible for opener vs. Virginia Tech

In May of last year, it was reported that Will Grier would likely be eligible to play for West Virginia in the 2017 opener. Fast-forward 13 months, and that’s officially come to fruition.

On its official Twitter account Tuesday morning, WVU confirmed that Grier will be eligible to play in the Sept 3 neutral-site opener versus Virginia Tech in Landover, Maryland. Coming off a solid spring, Grier is expected to start at quarterback for the Mountaineers.

Including this season Grier will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The announcement is the latest step in Grier’s winding college football road from Gainesville to Morgantown.

Then at Florida, Grier was suspended in Oct. of 2015 for one full year after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. Grier had appealed the NCAA’s initial decision, but that maneuver was shot down. It was reported in mid-December of the same year that Grier would resume workouts with the Gators; a couple of days later, Grier decided to transfer from the UF football program and ultimately landed at WVU.

It was initially thought that Grier would be forced to sit out the first six games of the 2017 season to fulfill that one-year suspension. However, Grier and the university sought, obviously successfully, to have the remainder of the suspension run concurrently with the transfer year he had to sit out last season.

Grier took a redshirt as a true freshman after coming to the Gators as a four-star member of their 2014 recruiting class, then started the first six games of the 2015 season before the suspension sidelined him for the remainder of the year.