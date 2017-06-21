Boston College, Michigan State announce future home-and-home

Get out your calendars and get set to mark down yet another way-into-the-future football series.
Both Boston College and Michigan State announced Wednesday that the two programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Spartans will travel to Chestnut Hill for a Sept. 21, 2024, game at Alumni Stadium, with the Eagles making the return trip to East Lansing’s Spartan Stadium Sept. 20, 2025.
BC and MSU have met six times previously, the last coming in the 2007 Champs Sports Bowl. The Eagles lead the miniseries 4-1-1.
“Philosophically we want to play a strong schedule and adding a future opponent the caliber of Michigan State fits what we want to accomplish,” said BC athletic director Martin Jarmond in a statement. “To have one of the eight teams that have competed in the College Football playoff come to The Heights will be exciting for our young men competing on the field and our season ticket holders.”
With this addition, BC now has four Big Tn schools on its future schedules — Purdue (2018, 2020), Rutgers (2019, 2022, 2026, 2027) and Ohio State (2026, 2027). MSU has one other future series against a member of the ACC, that coming in 2020-21 against Miami.
Kentucky has seen the depth in its linebacking corps diminished a bit ahead of the start of summer camp.
Taking to , as all the cool kids are these days, his personal Twitter account, linebacker Roland Walder announced that “[a]fter talking with my family I will be transferring to further my education and football career somewhere else.” To where the Dayton, Ohio, native will transfer is unknown.
A three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2016 recruiting class, Walder was rated as the No. 36 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 39 player at any position in the state of Ohio. In addition to UK, Walder held offers from, among others, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.
As a true freshman last season, the linebacker took a redshirt.
With a little over a month until summer camp kicks off, Mike Riley has been forced to tweak his Nebraska coaching staff.
The Cornhuskers announced that, because of unspecified personal reasons, Bob Elliott will not be able to perform his on-field duties as safeties coach for the Cornhuskers. Instead, he’ll slide into an off-field role as a defensive analyst.
With the 63-year-old Elliott out, NU announced the promotion of the recently-hired Scott Booker to take his place. In addition to his duties as safeties coach, Booker will also serve as special teams coach for the Cornhuskers.
Booker has spent 14 years of his coaching career at the FBS level, most recently at Notre Dame from 2010-16. The last five years, Booker held titles of special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. In March, he was hired by Riley as a special teams consultant.
Elliott, who beat a rare form of blood cancer nearly two decades ago and had to receive a kidney transplant earlier this decade, was hired in February.
“We are sorry to see Bob Elliott leave our full-time on-field staff,” Riley said in a statement. “Bob is a wonderful man and a great football coach and he has built a great rapport with our staff and the players in our program. We respect Bob’s decision and we are confident that he will continue to have a positive impact on our program. …
“It’s an unusual time to make a coaching hire. But we are fortunate that Scott worked with our staff this past spring and brings great experience and energy to our program. We are confident that he will add to our program as a coach, teacher and recruiter.”
One member of the Alabama football program suffered a significant scare over the weekend.
On his Facebook page Sunday, Robert Foster indicated that he was “hit on my dirt bike” a day earlier. Per Rivals.com‘s Alabama website, the wide receiver was struck by a car in the parking lot of the university’s on-campus athletic facility.
Foster himself stated that he received 27 stitches in his back as well as two in his wrist following the accident. The player also stated that he suffered no broken bones in the incident.
Foster’s social media posts addressing the accident have since been removed.
It’s unclear what if any impact the injuries will have on Foster’s availability for the start of summer camp in just over a month from now.
A five-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2013 recruiting class, Foster was rated as the No. 1 receiver in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania; and the No. 23 player on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. That recruiting pedigree, however, hasn’t translated into much on-field production.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Foster has caught 21 passes for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns the past three seasons. In 2016, he had five receptions for 45 yards.
This is certainly an interesting development.
Nearly two weeks ago, Keyshawn Johnson Jr. was cited for marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Friday, Rivals.com is reporting behind its paywall, the wide receiver is not currently a part of the Nebraska football team.
From KETV.com‘s detailing of the report from HuskerOnline.com‘s Nate Clouse:
I’m told that Johnson Jr. will be taking somewhat of a leave of absence from the team right now, but the door is open for his return next January, assuming he has taken care of a few requirements prior to that time,” Clouse wrote.
According to Clouse, Johnson has returned to Los Angeles and will likely take classes online or at a junior college in the fall.
Johnson’s father, former USC All-American wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, subsequently confirmed to the Omaha World-Herald that his son is indeed taking a leave of absence in order to “mature” and will not play in 2018
Thus far, the football program has declined to discuss Johnson’s status with the team moving forward.
A three-star 2017 signee who was an early enrollee and participated in spring practice, the younger Johnson had been expected to be an immediate contributor for the Cornhuskers this season.