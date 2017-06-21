Boston College, Michigan State announce future home-and-home

Get out your calendars and get set to mark down yet another way-into-the-future football series.

Both Boston College and Michigan State announced Wednesday that the two programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Spartans will travel to Chestnut Hill for a Sept. 21, 2024, game at Alumni Stadium, with the Eagles making the return trip to East Lansing’s Spartan Stadium Sept. 20, 2025.

BC and MSU have met six times previously, the last coming in the 2007 Champs Sports Bowl. The Eagles lead the miniseries 4-1-1.

“Philosophically we want to play a strong schedule and adding a future opponent the caliber of Michigan State fits what we want to accomplish,” said BC athletic director Martin Jarmond in a statement. “To have one of the eight teams that have competed in the College Football playoff come to The Heights will be exciting for our young men competing on the field and our season ticket holders.”

With this addition, BC now has four Big Tn schools on its future schedules — Purdue (2018, 2020), Rutgers (2019, 2022, 2026, 2027) and Ohio State (2026, 2027). MSU has one other future series against a member of the ACC, that coming in 2020-21 against Miami.