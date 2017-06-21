Vince Dooley says he would not have fired Mark Richt at Georgia

There was a bit of a shock when Georgia decided to move on from former head football coach Mark Richt last year. Richt had been a model of consistency in a profession that sees that becoming more and more a rarity and he did so in a conference bubbling with as much pressure as any conference has from top to bottom. Regardless, it was time to try something new if the goal was to get Georgia over the hump of being a perennial SEC East Division contender and more of an annual SEC championship and College Football Playoff contender.
If the decision were up to him, former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley says he would not have fired Richt. This is something you might expect to hear from the man who brought Richt to Georgia in the first place.
“He had to make to real tough decision in changing coaches,” Dooley said to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, referring to Georgia Athletics Director Greg McGarity and the decision to fire Richt. “Mark Richt, I hired him and, well, you have this loyalty when you hire someone that you’re going to go the extra mile. If I’d have been the athletic director, I probably would have sat down with Mark and said ‘next year is very important,’ and I probably would’ve gone another year with him.”
That’s fair, of course. But it is also worth noting Richt had plenty of time to win more at Georgia and was never able to prove he could for one reason or another. At least, not to the extent others in the SEC have raised the bar during Richt’s tenure. Keep in mind how many SEC programs won SEC titles and national titles during Richt’s tenure at Georgia (Urban Meyer, Les Miles, Nick Saban among them). With all of the resources and the talent pool to recruit from available, it is easy to argue Richt should have accomplished more on the field than he ultimately did. That is not to suggest Richt was a failure at Georgia overall, because that simply would not be true at all. But when you have to compare rings, Georgia was lacking in one critical department.
And don’t think that Dooley is against current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. On the contrary, Dooley is very optimistic and positive about Smart as the head coach of the Bulldogs.
“He’s got a great background,” Dooley said. “He knows what it takes in this league. He’s a Georgia man. He played here but then he had his training under a guy who is a proven success in Nick Saban. He’s got a good staff and the recruiting has been great. So I really think that the future is really bright.”
Richt didn’t take long to land on his feet once being released by Georgia. Richt was named the head coach at Miami and is already building the Hurricanes up the way he did with Georgia. Entering the 2017 season, Miami appears to be trending upward, and we’ll see if they can keep that theme going for an entire season. In the meantime, we’ll keep dreaming about the possible collision course Richt thinks Miami and Georgia are on.
For the third time in his career at this level, Ja’Quay Savage will have a new college football home.
Savage revealed via Twitter Tuesday evening that he has decided to transfer from Louisville and continue playing elsewhere. As the wide receiver has already received his degree from the U of L, he would be eligible to play for another FBS program in 2017.
Savage, who changed his name from Williams in 2015 to honor his mom, began his career at Texas A&M as a four-star 2013 recruit before transferring to Louisville in May of 2014. After sitting out a transfer season, Savage started six of the nine games in which he played in 2015, catching 12 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Last season, he didn’t catch a pass and likely would’ve been buried on the depth chart heading into summer camp.
Get out your calendars and get set to mark down yet another way-into-the-future football series.
Both Boston College and Michigan State announced Wednesday that the two programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Spartans will travel to Chestnut Hill for a Sept. 21, 2024, game at Alumni Stadium, with the Eagles making the return trip to East Lansing’s Spartan Stadium Sept. 20, 2025.
BC and MSU have met six times previously, the last coming in the 2007 Champs Sports Bowl. The Eagles lead the miniseries 4-1-1.
“Philosophically we want to play a strong schedule and adding a future opponent the caliber of Michigan State fits what we want to accomplish,” said BC athletic director Martin Jarmond in a statement. “To have one of the eight teams that have competed in the College Football playoff come to The Heights will be exciting for our young men competing on the field and our season ticket holders.”
With this addition, BC now has four Big Tn schools on its future schedules — Purdue (2018, 2020), Rutgers (2019, 2022, 2026, 2027) and Ohio State (2026, 2027). MSU has one other future series against a member of the ACC, that coming in 2020-21 against Miami.
Kentucky has seen the depth in its linebacking corps diminished a bit ahead of the start of summer camp.
Taking to , as all the cool kids are these days, his personal Twitter account, linebacker Roland Walder announced that “[a]fter talking with my family I will be transferring to further my education and football career somewhere else.” To where the Dayton, Ohio, native will transfer is unknown.
A three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2016 recruiting class, Walder was rated as the No. 36 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 39 player at any position in the state of Ohio. In addition to UK, Walder held offers from, among others, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.
As a true freshman last season, the linebacker took a redshirt.
With a little over a month until summer camp kicks off, Mike Riley has been forced to tweak his Nebraska coaching staff.
The Cornhuskers announced that, because of unspecified personal reasons, Bob Elliott will not be able to perform his on-field duties as safeties coach for the Cornhuskers. Instead, he’ll slide into an off-field role as a defensive analyst.
With the 63-year-old Elliott out, NU announced the promotion of the recently-hired Scott Booker to take his place. In addition to his duties as safeties coach, Booker will also serve as special teams coach for the Cornhuskers.
Booker has spent 14 years of his coaching career at the FBS level, most recently at Notre Dame from 2010-16. The last five years, Booker held titles of special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. In March, he was hired by Riley as a special teams consultant.
Elliott, who beat a rare form of blood cancer nearly two decades ago and had to receive a kidney transplant earlier this decade, was hired in February.
“We are sorry to see Bob Elliott leave our full-time on-field staff,” Riley said in a statement. “Bob is a wonderful man and a great football coach and he has built a great rapport with our staff and the players in our program. We respect Bob’s decision and we are confident that he will continue to have a positive impact on our program. …
“It’s an unusual time to make a coaching hire. But we are fortunate that Scott worked with our staff this past spring and brings great experience and energy to our program. We are confident that he will add to our program as a coach, teacher and recruiter.”