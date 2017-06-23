After finishing church mission, Oregon State signee transfers to BYU

In large part because of Kalani Sitake‘s presence on Gary Andersen‘s coaching staff, Christian Folau signed with Oregon State as a member of the Class of 2017. Two years later, Sitake’s situation has change — and now so has Folau’s.
On his personal Twitter account this week, Folau indicated that, instead of OSU, he will start his collegiate playing career at BYU. The move, which had been somewhat expected, comes not long after Folau wrapped up an LDS church mission in San Jose, California.
A three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, Folau was rated as the No. 12 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Utah. He held offers from, among others, Cal, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington and Wisconsin. Before signing with the Beavers. Folau had been committed to the Cardinal.
Despite the transfer, Folau will be eligible to play immediately for the Cougars in 2017.
At the time Folau signed with OSU in February of 2015, Sitake was the Beavers’ defensive coordinator. In December of that same year, however, Sitake left Corvallis to take over as the head coach of the Cougars, paving the way for Folau to join him at BYU.
Scholarship offer for a 9-year-old? Nevada says sure, why not
Assuming young Mr. Finney just completed the fourth grade — fourth grade!!! — that would make him a member of the Class of 2026. And you all thought that scheduling way-into-the-future home-and-home series was getting out of hand.
If nothing else, it has people talking about Nevada’s program at a time when not many are talking about college football in general and Wolf Pack football specifically. Besides, what possible harm could come from entitling pre-teens with scholarship offers, right?
Guess you can say he’ll play for the service academy, nevermore.
According to Sal Interdonato of HudsonValley.com, Christian Poe is no longer on the Army football team. No reason was given for the unexpected and abrupt departure.
Exiting the spring, Poe was one of the Black Knights’ two starting wide receivers.
Last season as a sophomore, Poe started two of the games in which he played. His 10 receptions for 133 yards were both second on the Black Knights.
Army’s leading receiver in 2016? Edgar Poe, Christian’s brother, who as a senior had 16 receptions for 336 yards as well as three of the Black Knights’ seven touchdown receptions on the season. The Poe brothers also accounted for nearly half of the decidedly run-heavy football team’s 54 receptions.
Missouri set to rent empty dorm rooms to fans for football weekends
Homecoming could be taken to another level at Missouri this fall with a chance for Tigers fans to actually spend a weekend in their old dorm rooms.
As part of an effort to make up several budget shortfalls and adjust to dwindling freshman enrollment, Mizzou revealed plans this week to rent out unused dorm rooms in residence halls for football games and other campus events. The St. Louis Post Dispatch adds that the concept has been in the works for some time and a mind-boggling seven residence halls have been taken offline in the wake of a huge drop in the number of students following a number of serious issues at the Columbia campus.
Guests who want to bypass a local hotel for games and sign up for the opportunity will be able to grab a furnished, two-bedroom suite with four single beds for $120/night. Internet access, bed sheets and towels are included and you can even head on down to the campus cafeteria to boot in order to buy food. For those planning on tailgating before a big game, the Post Dispatch notes that the school is still discussing whether alcohol will be allowed in the rooms.
While the ability to stay in an actual dorm room is pretty unique when it comes to the SEC football experience at the school, the reason for even taking this step should raise eyebrows even further given the situation at Mizzou. Student protests rocked the campus two years ago and Columbia really hasn’t been the same since with declining enrollment dropping off sharply ever since to further add to the crisis at the university.
Though financial necessities may be forcing the Tigers to go this route with unused dorms, it will be interesting to see if other schools in less dire situations at least take a look at emulating the concept on a smaller scale for game days in the future. Several universities around the country already have on-campus hotels so taking the next step to Airbnb some dorms seems like it will be in the cards for a football Saturday soon enough.
Buffalo reportedly receives state approval for new $18 million football field house
If it seems like every college football program has an indoor facility nowadays, that’s because it’s a statement that is pretty close to being true. Now it’s time to cross one of the few remaining FBS holdouts off the list of those without one as Buffalo has finally gotten a thumbs up to build one just across the street from the school’s football stadium.
Buffalo Business First reportsthat the state has given the green light to a nearly $18 million field house project and that the university could issue construction bids for the building as soon as next week.
The project will check off a lot of boxes for the athletic department and the football team in particular. It reportedly will result in a 90,000-square-foot facility that includes both a full turf field and a small track. The exact timeline still appears to be up in the air a bit but it seems as though the school will receive bids soon and then commence construction sometime in early 2018.
That’s welcome news for head coach Lance Leipold as the Bulls were the lone MAC school without an indoor facility as of 2017. Given the winters (and fall’s and spring’s…) in upstate New York, the addition of a place to practice and train away from the elements should be a boon for the program going forward.