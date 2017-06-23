After finishing church mission, Oregon State signee transfers to BYU

In large part because of Kalani Sitake‘s presence on Gary Andersen‘s coaching staff, Christian Folau signed with Oregon State as a member of the Class of 2017. Two years later, Sitake’s situation has change — and now so has Folau’s.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Folau indicated that, instead of OSU, he will start his collegiate playing career at BYU. The move, which had been somewhat expected, comes not long after Folau wrapped up an LDS church mission in San Jose, California.

A three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, Folau was rated as the No. 12 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Utah. He held offers from, among others, Cal, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington and Wisconsin. Before signing with the Beavers. Folau had been committed to the Cardinal.

Despite the transfer, Folau will be eligible to play immediately for the Cougars in 2017.

At the time Folau signed with OSU in February of 2015, Sitake was the Beavers’ defensive coordinator. In December of that same year, however, Sitake left Corvallis to take over as the head coach of the Cougars, paving the way for Folau to join him at BYU.