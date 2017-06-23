Lincoln Riley spells out new responsibilities for Oklahoma staff

Not surprisingly, there have been some tweaks made to Oklahoma’s coaching staff in the wake of Bob Stoops‘ retirement.

The OU football program announced Friday that Cale Gundy and fifth-year assistant Bill Bedenbaugh have been named by Lincoln Riley as the Sooners’ co-offensive coordinators. Both will continue on with their previous roles under Stoops, Gundy as inside receivers coach and Bedenbaugh as offensive line coach.

Riley, however, will retain the play-calling duties he’s held the past two years in Norman. The head coach will also continue to oversee quarterbacks.

Other than sliding Calvin Thibodeaux from defensive line coach to defensive tackles coach and adding Ruffin McNeill as defensive ends coach — that outside hire was announced earlier this month — all of the other coaches from Stoops’ last staff will remain in the same jobs.

“I feel like I’m the most fortunate first-year head coach ever with the staff we have in place,” said Riley in a statement. “I’ve coached at least two years with each one of these guys and I’m not shy in saying I think we have the best staff in the country.

“All of our coaches are excited to continue to work with each other as we aim to positively impact the young men in our program and bring many more championships to Norman.”