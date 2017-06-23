Ole Miss, Texas Tech to open 2018 season in Houston

As opening weekend of the 2017 season grows larger and larger on the horizon, there’s some news for the same weekend the following year that’s been confirmed.
As expected, both Ole Miss and Texas Tech announced Friday morning that the two football teams will open the 2018 season at Houston’s NRG Stadium, home of the NFL’s Texans. The game that will be a part of the annual Advocare Texas Kickoff series does not yet have a specific date or time for its kickoff.
The two programs have met in football five times previously, the first coming in 1986 and the last in the 2009 Cotton Bowl. The Rebels hold a slight 3-2 edge in the miniseries.
“We are excited to be part of this great event and play a tradition-rich opponent like Texas Tech,” said Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork in a statement. “In our scheduling process, we seek out marquee matchups at premier venues, and this is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our program on a grand stage. Houston and the state of Texas have become quite the hot bed for Rebel Nation, and we know our fans will continue our stellar reputation of supporting our team and filling up NRG Stadium.”
“We’re excited to return to Houston and take part in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff,” Bjork’s Tech counterpart, Kirby Hocutt, said. “The support of Red Raider Nation helped set a new Texas Bowl attendance record in our last trip to Houston, so we look forward to NRG Stadium being filled with scarlet and black once again to kick off the 2018 season.”
This year’s Advocare Texas Kickoff will feature LSU squaring off against BYU in Houston.
Scholarship offer for a 9-year-old? Nevada says sure, why not
Assuming young Mr. Finney just completed the fourth grade — fourth grade!!! — that would make him a member of the Class of 2026. And you all thought that scheduling way-into-the-future home-and-home series was getting out of hand.
If nothing else, it has people talking about Nevada’s program at a time when not many are talking about college football in general and Wolf Pack football specifically. Besides, what possible harm could come from entitling pre-teens with scholarship offers, right?
Guess you can say he’ll play for the service academy, nevermore.
According to Sal Interdonato of HudsonValley.com, Christian Poe is no longer on the Army football team. No reason was given for the unexpected and abrupt departure.
Exiting the spring, Poe was one of the Black Knights’ two starting wide receivers.
Last season as a sophomore, Poe started two of the games in which he played. His 10 receptions for 133 yards were both second on the Black Knights.
Army’s leading receiver in 2016? Edgar Poe, Christian’s brother, who as a senior had 16 receptions for 336 yards as well as three of the Black Knights’ seven touchdown receptions on the season. The Poe brothers also accounted for nearly half of the decidedly run-heavy football team’s 54 receptions.
After finishing church mission, Oregon State signee transfers to BYU
In large part because of Kalani Sitake‘s presence on Gary Andersen‘s coaching staff, Christian Folau signed with Oregon State as a member of the Class of 2017. Two years later, Sitake’s situation has change — and now so has Folau’s.
On his personal Twitter account this week, Folau indicated that, instead of OSU, he will start his collegiate playing career at BYU. The move, which had been somewhat expected, comes not long after Folau wrapped up an LDS church mission in San Jose, California.
A three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, Folau was rated as the No. 12 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Utah. He held offers from, among others, Cal, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington and Wisconsin. Before signing with the Beavers. Folau had been committed to the Cardinal.
Despite the transfer, Folau will be eligible to play immediately for the Cougars in 2017.
At the time Folau signed with OSU in February of 2015, Sitake was the Beavers’ defensive coordinator. In December of that same year, however, Sitake left Corvallis to take over as the head coach of the Cougars, paving the way for Folau to join him at BYU.
Missouri set to rent empty dorm rooms to fans for football weekends
Homecoming could be taken to another level at Missouri this fall with a chance for Tigers fans to actually spend a weekend in their old dorm rooms.
As part of an effort to make up several budget shortfalls and adjust to dwindling freshman enrollment, Mizzou revealed plans this week to rent out unused dorm rooms in residence halls for football games and other campus events. The St. Louis Post Dispatch adds that the concept has been in the works for some time and a mind-boggling seven residence halls have been taken offline in the wake of a huge drop in the number of students following a number of serious issues at the Columbia campus.
Guests who want to bypass a local hotel for games and sign up for the opportunity will be able to grab a furnished, two-bedroom suite with four single beds for $120/night. Internet access, bed sheets and towels are included and you can even head on down to the campus cafeteria to boot in order to buy food. For those planning on tailgating before a big game, the Post Dispatch notes that the school is still discussing whether alcohol will be allowed in the rooms.
While the ability to stay in an actual dorm room is pretty unique when it comes to the SEC football experience at the school, the reason for even taking this step should raise eyebrows even further given the situation at Mizzou. Student protests rocked the campus two years ago and Columbia really hasn’t been the same since with declining enrollment dropping off sharply ever since to further add to the crisis at the university.
Though financial necessities may be forcing the Tigers to go this route with unused dorms, it will be interesting to see if other schools in less dire situations at least take a look at emulating the concept on a smaller scale for game days in the future. Several universities around the country already have on-campus hotels so taking the next step to Airbnb some dorms seems like it will be in the cards for a football Saturday soon enough.