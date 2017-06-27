Committee launched to formulate plans for college football’s 150th birthday

On Nov. 6, 1869, Princeton and Rutgers squared off in the first-ever college football game. Nearly 148 years later, the powers-that-be in the sport are in the beginning stages of commemorating the momentous event.

The National Football Foundation announced in a press release that “[a] group of college football leaders announced plans today to launch a nationwide celebration to commemorate the game’s 150th anniversary.” The group will be headed by Kevin Weiberg, longtime college athletics administrator and former Big 12 Conference commissioner.

There are a baker’s dozen other individuals who will be involved in planning the festivities as part of the committee, including the two current athletic directors of the teams involved in the sport’s first game.

Todd Berry, executive director, American Football Coaches Association

Ari Fleischer, president, Ari Fleischer Communications

Bill Hancock, executive director, College Football Playoff

Steve Hatchell, president & chief executive officer, National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame

Pat Hobbs, director of athletics, Rutgers University

Chris Howard, president, Robert Morris University

Mike Kern, associate commissioner, Missouri Valley Football Conference/FCS Managing Director

Oliver Luck, executive vice president of regulatory affairs and strategic partnerships, NCAA

Mollie Marcoux Samaan, athletics director, Princeton University

Larry Scott, commissioner, Pac-12 Conference

Jon Steinbrecher, commissioner, Mid-American Conference

Bob Vecchione, executive director, National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics

Wright Waters, executive director, Football Bowl Association

“This is a very exciting moment for fans of college football,” Weiberg said in a statement. “Across the country, college football is a deeply ingrained part of life for millions and millions of people. While it’s too soon to know our exact plans, we want to put something together that is big and special, something fans can be proud of. We will work closely with leaders from all divisions of college football to build a national celebration for fans to enjoy.

“No one could have imagined that since the first football game was played on November 6, 1869 that college football would grow to become one of America’s greatest traditions, beloved by tens of millions of fans every year,” said Scott. “At all divisions of play, college football is special and we intend to launch a nationwide celebration to mark the anniversary.”