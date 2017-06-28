Notre Dame to travel to Northwestern for first time in 40 years in 2018

When news hit that Northwestern was going to host Notre Dame for a football game, you can be excused for automatically thinking the game would be transplanted to Soldier Field in Chicago. But the Wildcats will get the chance to entertain the Fighting Irish in Evanston for the first time in 40 years when Notre Dame comes to Northwestern’s campus in 2018.

Northwestern is scheduled to host Notre Dame on November 3, 2018, as locked in and confirmed by Northwestern’s 2018 schedule today. the last time Notre Dame played at Northwestern was in 1976. There have been five meetings between the two schools since, including two games played in Chicago. Notre Dame’s last win against Northwestern was in 1994, in Chicago.

For the Wildcats, it should be a loaded home schedule in 2018 that also includes home games against Duke from the ACC, division foes Wisconsin and Nebraska, in-state rival Illinois, and Michigan.

Northwestern has a two-game winning streak in the series with Notre Dame, including a 43-40 overtime victory in South Bend, Indiana in 2014.

Follow @KevinOnCFB