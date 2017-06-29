Former A&M AD, Mizzou president blame rivals for death of rivalries

The SEC’s expansion to 14 teams caused the destruction of two rivalries that show no signs of reviving. Missouri’s Border War with Kansas and Texas A&M’s feud with Texas were mainstays in college sports dating back to the 19th century, but each ended with the Tigers’ and Aggies’ departure for Eastern pastures.
And — wouldn’t you know it? — each breakup was the other guy’s fault.
Missouri president R. Bowen Loftin told John Talty of AL.com he met with Kansas counterpart Bernadette Gray-Little to bring back the Border War at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. He even believed the deal would get done. So why didn’t it?
“The problem was a man named Bill Self who made it very clear this wasn’t going to happen,” Loftin said.
Bill Byrne, the AD at Texas A&M at the time of the Aggies’ SEC-ession, said he told the SEC to keep Thanksgiving weekend open. Until DeLoss Dodds ended the rivalry.
“Their AD (DeLoss Dodds) at the time came out and said we will never play Texas A&M again, and they worked along with Baylor and the conference to have no one in the (Big 12) schedule us,” Byrne said. “There were other forces at work to make sure we didn’t play.”
Of course, Dodds and Self could counter that each had plans to continue their respective rivalries… as members of the Big 12.
And ’round and ’round it goes.
With pride and pettiness getting in the way of pragmatism, it seems fans of each rivalry are forced to settle for periodic wars of words instead of actual battles on the field. And that’s a bad result for college sports, no matter whose fault it is.
Former Penn State athletics director Tim Curley is seeking house arrest and a work release from his prison sentence due to a cancer diagnosis, according to the Centre Daily Times.
Curley filed a petition to moderate his sentence on June 9, a week after his sentencing, after a recent oncology appointment resulted in “additional medical information” that would make Curley’s diagnosis of incurable lung cancer and a kidney condition that makes him “susceptible to infection and illness.”
Curley pleaded guilty to child endangerment in March and was sentenced June 2 to 7-to-23 months of incarceration, with only three months to be served behind bars. Curley is to serve four months of house arrest and two years of probation after that.
Former Penn State executive vice president Gary Schultz, who also pleaded guilty to child endangerment, has asked for a “modification” due to his wife’s health. He was sentenced to two months of prison, four months of house arrest and two years of probation. Former Penn State president Graham Spanier has requested the judge grant him an acquittal or a new trial.
In Curley’s and Schultz’s cases, Chief Deputy Attorney General Laura Ditka did not oppose the motions, deferring each case to the Berks County (Pa.) court to decide.
Curley served as Penn State’s AD for 20 years, but his contract was not renewed in 2013 due to his involvement in the Jerry Sandusky sex scandal.
Tom O’Brien is about to do his third tour of duty with the Navy football program.
O’Brien was announced as the color analyst of the Midshipmen’s radio network on Thursday, replacing Omar Nelson, who is now Navy’s football recruiting coordinator.
“After a 25-year sabbatical from the Naval Academy I am thrilled to return to Annapolis and be a part of the radio team,” O’Brien said in a statement. “I am honored that Chet Gladchuk thought of me for this position when it came open. Kenny and his staff have done a remarkable job over the last nine years and I’m excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the program again.”
O’Brien graduated from Navy in 1971; he also played three years on the Middies’ football squad as a defensive end. He served nine years in the U.S. Marine Corps and then started his coaching career at his alma mater, coaching tackles and tight ends from 1975-81. He would go on to become the head coach at Boston College, where he compiled a school-record 75-45 record with eight straight bowl appearances from 1997-06. O’Brien left for N.C. State after the ’06 season, where he racked up a 40-35 mark from 2007-12.
O’Brien last coached as Virginia’s assistant head coach for offense and tight ends coach from 2013-14, where he was let go alongside Mike London.
O’Brien spent the past two seasons doing color commentary for ESPN3.
The Navy Radio Network is carried on 10 stations, mostly in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area, but also in Jacksonville, San Diego and Seattle, and also on SIRIUSXM satellite radio.
The Temple Owls have taken strides in embracing their Philadelphia roots over the years, and the effort has paid off with a run to a conference championship in 2016. Looking to keep in touch with the City of Brotherly Love, the Owls took part in a Rocky-themed workout in the weight room and on the famous steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
It started at the football building with a weight-lifting competition. Some players came out to a rowdy crowd of teammates dressed like fictional boxes Apollo Creed and Clubber Lang coming out to the ring. One spotter at the weights was seen wearing the fedora commonly seen atop the head of Rocky Balboa in the Rocky films over the course of the franchise. Look closely and you may even witness one person dressed like Rocky’s main trainer, Mickey.
But what is a Rocky workout without a trip to the Art Museum? Players teamed up for a race up the steps of the museum, and others ran up by themselves to recreate Rocky’s triumphant run up the steps. It really is fairly difficult, but more so because of the width of the steps.
Temple enters the 2017 season looking to defending their American Athletic Conference championship title with a new head coach with Geoff Collins (Matt Rhule is now at Baylor).
Here’s something just to keep in mind. Rocky lost his first bout for the belt against Creed, but won the second time. Temple lost in their first appearance in the AAC Championship Game against a superior opponent (Houston). Temple then won the AAC title in their second trip to the game the following season. Rocky wins at the end of Rocky III. Just throwing it out there.
Move over Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph, because it appears there is another college football player from the state of Oklahoma who has his eyes set on winning the Heisman Trophy.
Oklahoma State punter — yes, punter — Zach Sinor has officially launched his Heisman Trophy campaign with a fun video promotion from the Oklahoma State football social media team. In it, you get a real sense of what is motivating the Cowboys punter, who was left off the Ray Guy Award list a year ago.
I shouldn’t have to remind you that a punter has never won the Heisman Trophy award, but that does not mean we can’t have some fun and laughs along the way as Sinor looks to state his case this season.