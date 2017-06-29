Temple football held a “Rocky” workout on Philly art museum steps

The Temple Owls have taken strides in embracing their Philadelphia roots over the years, and the effort has paid off with a run to a conference championship in 2016. Looking to keep in touch with the City of Brotherly Love, the Owls took part in a Rocky-themed workout in the weight room and on the famous steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

It started at the football building with a weight-lifting competition. Some players came out to a rowdy crowd of teammates dressed like fictional boxes Apollo Creed and Clubber Lang coming out to the ring. One spotter at the weights was seen wearing the fedora commonly seen atop the head of Rocky Balboa in the Rocky films over the course of the franchise. Look closely and you may even witness one person dressed like Rocky’s main trainer, Mickey.

But what is a Rocky workout without a trip to the Art Museum? Players teamed up for a race up the steps of the museum, and others ran up by themselves to recreate Rocky’s triumphant run up the steps. It really is fairly difficult, but more so because of the width of the steps.

Temple enters the 2017 season looking to defending their American Athletic Conference championship title with a new head coach with Geoff Collins (Matt Rhule is now at Baylor).

Here’s something just to keep in mind. Rocky lost his first bout for the belt against Creed, but won the second time. Temple lost in their first appearance in the AAC Championship Game against a superior opponent (Houston). Temple then won the AAC title in their second trip to the game the following season. Rocky wins at the end of Rocky III. Just throwing it out there.

Follow @KevinOnCFB