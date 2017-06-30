Dismissed Notre Dame safety Max Redfield lands at Indiana University… of Pennsylvania

The game may still be a good number of years away, but Missouri and Boston College will reportedly play their 2024 matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Moving games to NFL stadiums is becoming more and more a trend, and it makes sense Missouri would want to try and gain some extra exposure in the NFL venue. There is still a long way to go before reaching that 2024 matchup, so hopefully both Missouri and Boston College are in better positions to be competitive by the time the game rolls around. The reason for moving a game to a larger NFL stadium is to potentially bring in more ticket sales and revenue. But if Missouri and Boston College are struggling by the time this game rolls around, it may not be a big enough draw for the Tigers to make the trip worth it.

Missouri is making a habit of playing a game in Arrowhead Stadium. In 2015, Missouri played BYU in a game at Arrowhead Stadium, and odds are probably pretty good the Tigers will relocate a future home game to Kansas City again at some point.

Rumors of a possible revival of the rivalry with Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium were enticing while they lasted. College football is still more fun on a home campus instead of an NFL stadium though.

Follow @KevinOnCFB