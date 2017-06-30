Ex-Clemson OL Jake Fruhmorgen retires from football the same week he transfers to Florida

Florida offensive lineman Jake Fruhmorgen has decided to step away from football. The timing of the decision is odd because Fruhmorgen just enrolled in classes at Florida this week after transferring from Clemson.
Florida officially announced the addition of Fruhmorgen along with former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire on Monday with a horribly Photoshopped graphic.
Fruhmorgen missed out on Clemson’s national title run due to an injury suffered in October of last season. He was also dealing with some personal issues off the field that prevented him from spending much time around the team during the postseason run.
There has been no reason provided for why Fruhmorgen is leaving football.
A summer after being booted by Notre Dame following an arrest for a misdemeanor marijuana crime, former Notre Dame safety Max Redfield has found a place to continue his college football career for the 2017 season. Redfield will take his game to the world of Division 2 with IUP of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Redfield was dismissed by Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly last August after being one of five players charged with a misdemeanor marijuana possession offense. Redfield was also charged for possession of a handgun without the proper license to carry a firearm.
Redfield was fourth on the Irish in tackles in 2015 and was slated to be a started for the defense last fall before being shown the door. At IUP, he will instantly be one of the top D2 prospects in the nation, and could remain a potential early-round NFL Draft pick in 2018.
The game may still be a good number of years away, but Missouri and Boston College will reportedly play their 2024 matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.
Moving games to NFL stadiums is becoming more and more a trend, and it makes sense Missouri would want to try and gain some extra exposure in the NFL venue. There is still a long way to go before reaching that 2024 matchup, so hopefully both Missouri and Boston College are in better positions to be competitive by the time the game rolls around. The reason for moving a game to a larger NFL stadium is to potentially bring in more ticket sales and revenue. But if Missouri and Boston College are struggling by the time this game rolls around, it may not be a big enough draw for the Tigers to make the trip worth it.
Missouri is making a habit of playing a game in Arrowhead Stadium. In 2015, Missouri played BYU in a game at Arrowhead Stadium, and odds are probably pretty good the Tigers will relocate a future home game to Kansas City again at some point.
Rumors of a possible revival of the rivalry with Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium were enticing while they lasted. College football is still more fun on a home campus instead of an NFL stadium though.
North Carolina linebacker Allen Artis had charges of misdemeanor sexual battery and assault thrown out after a district attorney says the incident has been satisfied by both parties involved in the situation.
Artis was scheduled to head to trial in July, but Orange County district attorney Jim Woodall dismissed the case and explained “the matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of the parties,” according to the Associated Press.
“The parties worked diligently at mediation to resolve this matter to their mutual satisfaction resulting in a dismissal of the charges,” Delaney Branch, an attorney representing the alleged victim Delaney Robinson, said in a statement. ”The resolution is confidential. Delaney has suffered immeasurably and hoped that today’s resolution could begin her healing.”
Artis was suspended by the UNC program in September shortly after charges for sexual battery had been filed against him. Artis was more recently cleared by the Title IX office at UNC following a thorough investigation found he did not violate the university policy. Artis remains enrolled at UNC, and now that the legal issue appears to be behind him, a path back to the football program in time for the summer workouts may have been paved. UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham announced Allen is eligible for reinstatement, but a decision on that will have to come later.
“Coach [Larry Fedora] and I look forward to meeting with Allen and his family soon to discuss the next steps moving forward,” Cunningham said.
Former Penn State athletics director Tim Curley is seeking house arrest and a work release from his prison sentence due to a cancer diagnosis, according to the Centre Daily Times.
Curley filed a petition to moderate his sentence on June 9, a week after his sentencing, after a recent oncology appointment resulted in “additional medical information” that would make Curley’s diagnosis of incurable lung cancer and a kidney condition that makes him “susceptible to infection and illness.”
Curley pleaded guilty to child endangerment in March and was sentenced June 2 to 7-to-23 months of incarceration, with only three months to be served behind bars. Curley is to serve four months of house arrest and two years of probation after that.
Former Penn State executive vice president Gary Schultz, who also pleaded guilty to child endangerment, has asked for a “modification” due to his wife’s health. He was sentenced to two months of prison, four months of house arrest and two years of probation. Former Penn State president Graham Spanier has requested the judge grant him an acquittal or a new trial.
In Curley’s and Schultz’s cases, Chief Deputy Attorney General Laura Ditka did not oppose the motions, deferring each case to the Berks County (Pa.) court to decide.
Curley served as Penn State’s AD for 20 years, but his contract was not renewed in 2013 due to his involvement in the Jerry Sandusky sex scandal.