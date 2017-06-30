Ex-Clemson OL Jake Fruhmorgen retires from football the same week he transfers to Florida

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Florida offensive lineman Jake Fruhmorgen has decided to step away from football. The timing of the decision is odd because Fruhmorgen just enrolled in classes at Florida this week after transferring from Clemson.

Florida officially announced the addition of Fruhmorgen along with former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire on Monday with a horribly Photoshopped graphic.

Excited to officially welcome Jake Fruhmorgen & Malik Zaire to the @GatorsFB family!! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/2rcuOARu7Y — Jim McElwain (@CoachMcElwain) June 26, 2017

Fruhmorgen missed out on Clemson’s national title run due to an injury suffered in October of last season. He was also dealing with some personal issues off the field that prevented him from spending much time around the team during the postseason run.

There has been no reason provided for why Fruhmorgen is leaving football.

