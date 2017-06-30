Kent State coach Dave McMichael announces retirement after 42 years in college football

It’s not often you see a college football coach announce a retirement at the end of June but that appears to be the case for one longtime coach at Kent State.

The school announced Friday that Golden Flashes special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Dave McMichael would be retiring after 42 years as a college football coach.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Paul Haynes, the coaches I’ve worked with and the wonderful players I’ve had the privilege of coaching,” McMichael said. “After careful thought, I made the difficult decision to accept an infrequently occurring University separation program. Retirement will enable me to spend more quality time with my family.”

McMichael began his career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater of Bowling Green back in 1975 and most notably spent nearly two decades as a coach under the legendary Don Nehlen at West Virginia.

Head coach Paul Haynes and Kent State did not immediately announce a replacement for McMichael on the coaching staff but safe to say that somebody with that kind of experience on the job will not be an easy void to fill.