UNC LB Allen Artis has charges of sexual assault and battery dismissed by DA

North Carolina linebacker Allen Artis had charges of misdemeanor sexual battery and assault thrown out after a district attorney says the incident has been satisfied by both parties involved in the situation.

Artis was scheduled to head to trial in July, but Orange County district attorney Jim Woodall dismissed the case and explained “the matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of the parties,” according to the Associated Press.

“The parties worked diligently at mediation to resolve this matter to their mutual satisfaction resulting in a dismissal of the charges,” Delaney Branch, an attorney representing the alleged victim Delaney Robinson, said in a statement. ”The resolution is confidential. Delaney has suffered immeasurably and hoped that today’s resolution could begin her healing.”

Artis was suspended by the UNC program in September shortly after charges for sexual battery had been filed against him. Artis was more recently cleared by the Title IX office at UNC following a thorough investigation found he did not violate the university policy. Artis remains enrolled at UNC, and now that the legal issue appears to be behind him, a path back to the football program in time for the summer workouts may have been paved. UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham announced Allen is eligible for reinstatement, but a decision on that will have to come later.

“Coach [Larry Fedora] and I look forward to meeting with Allen and his family soon to discuss the next steps moving forward,” Cunningham said.

