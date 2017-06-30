Virginia cornerback Chuck Davis wins $100,000 lottery prize

As much as college football is about having skills, there’s also a little luck involved in being good at playing the game. Perhaps nobody knows that more after this week than Virginia cornerback Chuck Davis.
According to WTVR in Richmond, the redshirt freshman picked up a ticket after a recent workout and matched five numbers in a Virginia lottery game to win a whopping $100,000 prize in the process.
“I looked at the numbers on the website after the drawing and said, ‘I… won!’” Davis told the station.
While there are probably a few folks who will wonder if he can even keep his winnings with those pesky NCAA rules around, the answer appears to be he can (after paying the necessary taxes of course). It doesn’t even seem as though Davis is even the first college football to hit the jackpot as an Ohio lineman won a quarter of a million dollars back in 2008 and was allowed to keep the entire chunk of change.
Davis has not yet played for the Cavaliers after transferring over from Nebraska and redshirting in 2016. While he is not expected to join the starting lineup for the team this season, it appears the corner will have no trouble telling his teammates that it’s better to be lucky than good given his good fortune with the lotto.
The long-running legal battle between the family of former Penn State coach Joe Paterno and the NCAA appears to be over.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, the association confirmed that the estate of Paterno, his son Jay Paterno, and former Nittany Lions assistant Bill Kenney had voluntarily dismissed their lawsuit against the NCAA. In an unusually pointed remark, the NCAA noted that they “did not settle the case and provided plaintiffs with no consideration—financial or otherwise.”
“The Paterno family characterized this case as a ‘search for the truth,’” Donald Remy, the NCAA’s chief legal officer, remarked in the statement. “Its decision today, after years of investigation and discovery, to abandon its lawsuit rather than subject those facts to courtroom examination is telling. We believe that the powerful record developed during discovery overwhelmingly confirmed what the NCAA has believed all along: the NCAA acted reasonably in adopting the conclusions of an eight-month investigation by Louis Freeh.”
The lawsuit against the NCAA has been working its way through the courts for years ever since Penn State dismissed Paterno and his coaching staff following the Jerry Sandusky scandal and resulting punishment from the NCAA board. Remy noted in the release that the association was set to file a summary judgement brief on Friday before the lawsuit was ultimately dropped just hours before. While that no doubt played a key role in the decision to let the quest go for the Paternos, increasing reports that Paterno knew of sexual abuse committed by Sandusky and the election of Jay Paterno to the Penn State board of trustees also could have played a role.
While it would appear that the lawsuit being withdrawn would end yet another chapter in this sordid affair, history has shown this is probably not the last tiff we’ve seen between the NCAA and the Paterno family.
2017 really does seem like it’s the year of Sam Darnold.
The USC quarterback and Rose Bowl hero is considered to be the prohibitive favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this upcoming season and is already being discussed in NFL circles as the next No. 1 overall draft pick. While there are no doubt a few fans around college football who are already tired of the hype surrounding the redshirt sophomore, it does not appear the signal-caller is letting any of that praise sink in and affect his game.
Darnold is one of several college quarterbacks like Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph and BYU’s Tanner Mangum who are serving as counselors to the top recruits in the country this week at Nike’s annual ‘The Opening’ event up in Oregon. The group can be quite competitive at times and typically jump right in to do drills with both high schoolers and NFL stars over the course of several days. It seems that was the case on Friday and that Darnold in particular is continuing to have a very strong year under his belt.
Considering some of the names that have rolled through the event — such as Jameis Winston, Kirk Cousins and Teddy Bridgewater — that’s pretty good company for the Trojans’ QB to be in. A lot of people may not be ready to anoint Darnold as the best in college football (nor should they) but it certainly seems he’s on his way with a strong showing this summer.
The NCAA announced the upcoming agenda for the Division I Football Oversight Committee on Friday and a few head coaches around the country could be very pleased if those bullet points turn into actual changes on the docket for the sport.
Most notably, the committee is set to look into expanding the standard regular season schedule to 14 weeks. This move is being examined as a result of previous changes that eliminated two-a-days for programs across college football and the subsequent need for a host of pre-season waivers allowing teams to start fall camp earlier than normal. According to the association’s release on the matter, administrators would prefer to keep the standard early August start date for camp and move to a 14-week slate that would not result in the need for waivers to start early.
“A variety of different models will be looked at,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, the oversight committee chair. “We think there are some ways that the beginning of preseason practice can be kept in August and still meet the appropriate safety considerations.”
Teams normally play a 13-week season with one bye weekend but the calendar does provide a few opportunities every once in a while to play a 14-week season when there is an extra Saturday baked into the standard Labor Day through Thanksgiving run. The move to 14-weeks would probably get a big thumbs up from coaches with the inclusion of an extra bye week for most.
Also on the agenda are an AFCA proposal to allow for players to play in a limited number of games without using up a full year of the eligibility and a more in-depth look at the size of non-coaching football support staffs. It appears the committee is already asking schools to submit details of the number of folks connected to their football program in areas from quality control to the front office.
Don’t hold your breath if you’re expecting a quick move on some of these items though, as the committee will not meet again until early October and the meandering NCAA process making it 2018 at the earliest before any changes will be enacted.
A summer after being booted by Notre Dame following an arrest for a misdemeanor marijuana crime, former Notre Dame safety Max Redfield has found a place to continue his college football career for the 2017 season. Redfield will take his game to the world of Division 2 with IUP of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Redfield was dismissed by Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly last August after being one of five players charged with a misdemeanor marijuana possession offense. Redfield was also charged for possession of a handgun without the proper license to carry a firearm.
Redfield was fourth on the Irish in tackles in 2015 and was slated to be a started for the defense last fall before being shown the door. At IUP, he will instantly be one of the top D2 prospects in the nation, and could remain a potential early-round NFL Draft pick in 2018.