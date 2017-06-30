Virginia cornerback Chuck Davis wins $100,000 lottery prize

As much as college football is about having skills, there’s also a little luck involved in being good at playing the game. Perhaps nobody knows that more after this week than Virginia cornerback Chuck Davis.

According to WTVR in Richmond, the redshirt freshman picked up a ticket after a recent workout and matched five numbers in a Virginia lottery game to win a whopping $100,000 prize in the process.

“I looked at the numbers on the website after the drawing and said, ‘I… won!’” Davis told the station.

While there are probably a few folks who will wonder if he can even keep his winnings with those pesky NCAA rules around, the answer appears to be he can (after paying the necessary taxes of course). It doesn’t even seem as though Davis is even the first college football to hit the jackpot as an Ohio lineman won a quarter of a million dollars back in 2008 and was allowed to keep the entire chunk of change.

Davis has not yet played for the Cavaliers after transferring over from Nebraska and redshirting in 2016. While he is not expected to join the starting lineup for the team this season, it appears the corner will have no trouble telling his teammates that it’s better to be lucky than good given his good fortune with the lotto.