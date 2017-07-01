Getty Images

Oregon indefinitely suspends WR Darren Carrington after DUII arrest

By Zach BarnettJul 1, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

Oregon has indefinitely suspended Darren Carrington after the wide receivers was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, The Oregonian reported on Saturday.

Officers apprehended Carrington at 3:15 on Saturday morning after he collided with a drive-through at a Eugene McDonalds, according to an EPD spokesperson. He was booked at 5:28 a.m. and bonded out just over one hour later.

Head coach Willie Taggart has suspended Carrington “from all football team activities after his arrest last night by the Eugene Police Department on a charge of Driving Under the Influence. We are continuing to gather the facts in this matter,” a UO spokesperson told the paper.

While Carrington’s arrest is his first disciplinary issue since Taggart’s January hiring, it does make one wonder what exactly he’d have to do to get kicked off the Ducks’ roster. Carrington was ineligible for Oregon’s College Football Playoff Championship loss to Ohio State — a game the Ducks lost in large part due to a plethora of dropped passes — was cited for open container in October 2015 and was accused of breaking a man’s arm in a Halloween incident last year.

Carrington posted this message on his Instagram account Saturday morning.

Carrington, a rising senior, was Oregon’s leading receiver last season, nabbing 43 receptions for 606 yards and five touchdowns. He posted 609 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2015, leading the Ducks in yards per game, yards per reception and touchdowns per game. He was Oregon’s second-leading receiver in the Ducks’ Pac-12 championship season of 2014, collecting 37 balls for a career-high 704 yards and four scores.

Sue Paterno issues statement on dropping of NCAA lawsuit

By Zach BarnettJul 1, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

The Paterno family has dropped its lawsuit against the NCAA, a lawsuit that NCAA chief legal officer Donald Remy excoriated in a statement.

“The Paterno family characterized this case as a ‘search for the truth,’” Remy said. “Its decision today, after years of investigation and discovery, to abandon its lawsuit rather than subject those facts to courtroom examination is telling.  We believe that the powerful record developed during discovery overwhelmingly confirmed what the NCAA has believed all along: the NCAA acted reasonably in adopting the conclusions of an eight-month investigation by Louis Freeh.”

Sue Paterno has issued a statement of her own on behalf of the family and her late husband, naturally, disagreeing with Remy’s conclusions about Freeh’s conclusions. Read the full statement below, courtesy of Onward State.

 

For more than half a century Joe and I were honored to represent Penn State. We always knew this place was special and we were determined to help it grow into the world-class institution it is today.

In the fallout from the Sandusky tragedy and the subsequent mishandling of the investigation by the Board and Louis Freeh, I was determined to do everything in my power to defend the honor of Penn State and set the record straight on Joe. Although the fight has been long and difficult, enormous progress has been made. The unprecedented sanctions imposed on the university were reversed. The wins, which were unjustly stripped from the players, were reinstated.  And even Mr. Freeh has stated under oath that his many alleged “findings” were, in fact, merely his opinions.

Out of the ashes of that widely discredited report, I sought to help other communities become safer – to help them to see that which we missed and to help prevent future similar tragedies.  That is why I commissioned Jim Clemente to draft a report on how predators in every community operate.  It is my continued hope that people will read his report and educate themselves on the signs.  Every day, all over the country, we are reminded of the need.  As Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon noted recently, “”it is virtually impossible to stop a determined sexual predator and pedophile,” a reality faced by every community and one whose tragic effects are felt daily.  That is why Joe felt learning from this tragedy was so important that the last thing he wrote in his own hand was that – God willing – there would be a silver lining of greater awareness to this societal problem.

Joe was a man of integrity who didn’t fear the truth, but rather embraced it. And this is why he urged the administration to slow down and conduct an objective, independent and thorough investigation. I think almost everyone agrees this is what should have happened, and, as Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale’s independent report recently noted, did not happen. Through the last five years, and over three years of litigation, we learned what such a careful investigation would have found: that Joe never interfered in any investigation; that he properly reported the one account brought to him; that there was no conspiracy or any attempt at a cover up; and that Joe followed university and NCAA procedure to the letter.  Joe has never been accused of any crime and all testimony supports that he followed the law and policy at all times.

It has been a tremendous personal strain to undertake an effort that never should have been needed in the first place. During these difficult times, I’ve been inspired by the unwavering support of the students and alumni of Penn State. With their devotion and energy I’m confident the university’s future will be brighter than ever.

Our goal has always been to uncover and make transparent the full truth.  We have done all we can in this litigation to achieve that end and the furtherance of it beyond this point will not yield anything new, which is why I have decided to end my litigation with the NCAA.

I love Penn State. My family and I don’t confuse the misguided actions of a few with the intent of the university as a whole. I am grateful for the extraordinary support my family and I have received from our friends in State College and throughout the Penn State community. This great university has been, and will continue to be, very important to me.

With former Penn State executives Graham SpanierTim Curley and Gary Schultz sentenced by the Pennsylvania courts and the Paterno-NCAA lawsuit now officially a thing of the past, it seems now, six years later, the dust is finally settling around the Jerry Sandusky-Penn State scandal.

It’s about time.

Kent State coach Dave McMichael announces retirement after 42 years in college football

By Bryan FischerJun 30, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

It’s not often you see a college football coach announce a retirement at the end of June but that appears to be the case for one longtime coach at Kent State.

The school announced Friday that Golden Flashes special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Dave McMichael would be retiring after 42 years as a college football coach.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Paul Haynes, the coaches I’ve worked with and the wonderful players I’ve had the privilege of coaching,” McMichael said.  “After careful thought, I made the difficult decision to accept an infrequently occurring University separation program.  Retirement will enable me to spend more quality time with my family.”

McMichael began his career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater of Bowling Green back in 1975 and most notably spent nearly two decades as a coach under the legendary Don Nehlen at West Virginia.

Head coach Paul Haynes and Kent State did not immediately announce a replacement for McMichael on the coaching staff but safe to say that somebody with that kind of experience on the job will not be an easy void to fill.

Virginia cornerback Chuck Davis wins $100,000 lottery prize

By Bryan FischerJun 30, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT

As much as college football is about having skills, there’s also a little luck involved in being good at playing the game. Perhaps nobody knows that more after this week than Virginia cornerback Chuck Davis.

According to WTVR in Richmond, the redshirt freshman picked up a ticket after a recent workout and matched five numbers in a Virginia lottery game to win a whopping $100,000 prize in the process.

“I looked at the numbers on the website after the drawing and said, ‘I… won!’” Davis told the station.

While there are probably a few folks who will wonder if he can even keep his winnings with those pesky NCAA rules around, the answer appears to be he can (after paying the necessary taxes of course). It doesn’t even seem as though Davis is even the first college football to hit the jackpot as an Ohio lineman won a quarter of a million dollars back in 2008 and was allowed to keep the entire chunk of change.

Davis has not yet played for the Cavaliers after transferring over from Nebraska and redshirting in 2016. While he is not expected to join the starting lineup for the team this season, it appears the corner will have no trouble telling his teammates that it’s better to be lucky than good given his good fortune with the lotto.

Paterno family voluntarily dismisses their lawsuit against the NCAA

By Bryan FischerJun 30, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT

The long-running legal battle between the family of former Penn State coach Joe Paterno and the NCAA appears to be over.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the association confirmed that the estate of Paterno, his son Jay Paterno, and former Nittany Lions assistant Bill Kenney had voluntarily dismissed their lawsuit against the NCAA.  In an unusually pointed remark, the NCAA noted that they “did not settle the case and provided plaintiffs with no consideration—financial or otherwise.”

“The Paterno family characterized this case as a ‘search for the truth,’” Donald Remy, the NCAA’s chief legal officer, remarked in the statement. “Its decision today, after years of investigation and discovery, to abandon its lawsuit rather than subject those facts to courtroom examination is telling.  We believe that the powerful record developed during discovery overwhelmingly confirmed what the NCAA has believed all along: the NCAA acted reasonably in adopting the conclusions of an eight-month investigation by Louis Freeh.”

The lawsuit against the NCAA has been working its way through the courts for years ever since Penn State dismissed Paterno and his coaching staff following the Jerry Sandusky scandal and resulting punishment from the NCAA board. Remy noted in the release that the association was set to file a summary judgement brief on Friday before the lawsuit was ultimately dropped just hours before. While that no doubt played a key role in the decision to let the quest go for the Paternos, increasing reports that Paterno knew of sexual abuse committed by Sandusky and the election of Jay Paterno to the Penn State board of trustees also could have played a role.

While it would appear that the lawsuit being withdrawn would end yet another chapter in this sordid affair, history has shown this is probably not the last tiff we’ve seen between the NCAA and the Paterno family.