Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Report: Syracuse to add Bowling Green LB as grad transfer

Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireJul 2, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

In early March, Bowling Green linebacker Austin Valdez announced his intention to transfer to a new football program as a graduate transfer. We now know where he is heading: Syracuse.

Valdez will transfer to Syracuse and be eligible to play with the Orange right away this season, according to a report from Scout.com over the weekend. Valdez will add some good depth to the Syracuse defense and he should step right into an opportunity to start for the ACC program.

Valdez was named first-team All-MAC in 2015 after recording 144 tackles for the Falcons. Injuries put Valdez’s 2017 season on a different course, but he still should be a player that gets a chance to contribute to Syracuse’s defense in 2017.

Patrick Peterson recalls blown call in 2009 LSU-Alabama game in reacting to Pacquiao’s loss

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Kevin McGuireJul 2, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

As he watched Many Pacquiao come up on the questionable end of the judges’ scoring in a title bout Saturday night, former LSU defensive standout Patrick Peterson was among the many from around the sports world sounding off on Twitter about the blown call. In doing so, Peterson dug up some dirt from the past about a time he felt he was on the wrong end of a poor moment in sports officiating.

That moment Peterson is recalling took place in 2009, with No. 9 LSU looking to pull an upset of No. 3 Alabama. With about six minutes to play in the fourth quarter in Tuscaloosa, Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy appeared to be picked off by Peterson with an incredible effort to keep not one, but two feet in play with possession of the football. The play was called an incomplete pass.

Judge for yourself.

Alabama retained possession of the football and McElroy completed a 10-yard pass to Julio Jones on the following play to keep a drive moving down the field. A few plays later, Alabama tacked on a field goal to take a 24-15 lead with just over three minutes to play. LSU quarterback Jarrett Lee was picked off on LSU’s next offensive possession and Alabama held on for the win. The Crimson Tide clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game and went on to win the BCS national championship that season, the first under Nick Saban.

LSU dropped a game a few weeks later against Ole Miss and went on to lose in the Capital One Bowl on one of the worst playing surfaces in bowl history, against Penn State.

Who knows where the history of college football would have gone had the officials made the correct call on that interception?

Jim Harbaugh and Year 3 at Michigan

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File
3 Comments
By Kevin McGuireJul 2, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT

Jim Harbaugh is entering what some may suggest is a pivotal third season at Michigan. I tend to give head coaches in a new job a full four-year cycle to prove whether or not they are the right fit for a job, but there are certain jobs that see that evaluation period trimmed down. Michigan, paying Harbaugh over $9 million, is most definitely one of them.

Last week on The Comeback, during Big Ten week on the college football preview schedule, Harbaugh was in the spotlight heading into the 2017 season. The question posed to the roundtable forum was how long the Harbaugh hype can continue to carry the load at Michigan. The premise of the question was based on the fact Michigan has finished the past two seasons in third place in the Big Ten East, during a stretch in which Harbaugh and Michigan are 0-2 against Ohio State. Overall, you would be silly to suggest Harbaugh has been a failure at Michigan after just two seasons (one of which was highly encouraging), but as time goes by it is fair to suggest Michigan should expect more out of Harbaugh if that trend continues in 2017.

Michigan will start the year far less experienced than they were a year ago, but the talent and potential for the Wolverines is still considerably high given how Harbaugh has recruited since arriving as the head coach and seeing what he can do to help develop the talent he brings in and inherits (see this past NFL Draft as an example). But in 2017, Ohio State figures to be the Big Ten favorite with a chance at making a third trip to the College Football Playoff. Penn State is also entering the season with some high expectations and some consider the Nittany Lions a viable playoff contender as well. Does that leave Michigan sitting in a reserved spot for third place once again?

While playing off the recent conversation on The Comeback on Twitter with some others on Twitter, I gathered a few collective thoughts and shared them in one Twitter post to recap where the discussion had gone. I will admit it comes off looking much more nitpicky and narrative-esque than I intended. In it, I looked at the results of some head coaches in their third years at their current jobs so we can get a sense of what Harbaugh may be up against as far as his job performance is concerned.

Fortunately for me, the president tweeted a video meme of him knocking down CNN so it got people off my back for a little bit.

Of course, we are comparing gala apples to red delicious apples here. For starters, building a foundation at Stanford in no way should be comparable to what any of the other coaches happened to do at their current jobs. The intro comes off misleading because it looks as though I am completely ignoring the previous head coaching stints of Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, and James Franklin while including Harbaugh’s first FBS job. That was not the intention at all. But I would suggest that taking over as the head coach of a program like Michigan is on par with Saban taking over at Alabama at the time Saban was hired by the Crimson Tide. Alabama wasn’t the Alabama they are today before Saban took the job, and in his third year he managed to win a national title.

Ohio State was a well-oiled machine before Meyer took over as head coach (it just needed a one-year service check-up under Luke Fickell after Jim Tressel was removed), but he won a national title in his third year on the job and went undefeated in his first (and probably would have beaten Notre Dame in the BCS Championship Game if not for a postseason ban). At Clemson, Dabo Swinney turned Clemson in the right direction and stunned Virginia Tech for the ACC Championship in his third season in charge. (nevermind what happened in the Orange Bowl after that).

And yes, Harbaugh is 2-0 against Franklin and smacked Penn State all around Ann Arbor last season, but Penn State was the one hoisting the Big Ten championship trophy at the end of the season thanks in part to wins against two teams Michigan lost to in November. Penn State also got on a fast track with a rebuidling roster that was inherited in worst shape than Harbaugh took over at Michigan.

Considering all that is being invested in Michigan football between the coaching contracts, a spring practice trip in Florida, an overseas trip to Italy (and more to come?), and so on, should Michigan fans begin putting more pressure on Harbaugh to deliver a Big Ten championship, if not a national championship? Absolutely, if he doesn’t do it this year.

Harbaugh entering Year 3 as Michigan’s head coach will do so starting the year with a younger roster in need of experience. Ohio State is a better team. Playing at Penn State in a revenge game could be difficult. Playing Florida in the opener should be a challenge. Michigan may not really have a shot at winning the Big Ten in 2017, and most will give Harbaugh a pass for that. That’s fair, but the pressure for winning big in 2018 will be high. By then, the entire program will have been modeled and developed by Harbaugh and his staff. The excuses will be gone, just as they expired for Brady Hoke taking over for Rich Rodriguez and Brian Kelly taking over after Charlie Weis at Notre Dame.

Harbaugh is not going to be thrown on any hot seats so long as the donors keep supporting Michigan and the Wolverines remain relevant. But if Harbaugh does not deliver a national championship in the next 24 months, the story could begin spinning a different direction.

It’s July 1, which means UAB and Coastal Carolina are official FBS members now

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettJul 1, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

July 1 used to be a blip on the college sports calendar, the official date an administrator would move into a new role or an athletics department’s website would switch host companies.

Not anymore.

Days before America’s Independence Day, July 1 has become college sports’ mixture of New Year’s Day and Independence Day. Thanks to realignment, the beginning of each college sports calendar is the date every conference move traditionally becomes officially official.

The SEC, Big Ten and ACC are done making moves (for now), which means today’s movements are really the ripple effects of other movements — UAB officially re-joins Conference USA and Coastal Carolina officially joins the Sun Belt.

UAB, of course, never left C-USA in its other sports, but the re-launch of its football program places the Blazers back in their old home. Coastal Carolina’s other sports, including its national champion-once-removed baseball team, joined the Sun Belt in 2016, and football makes the move complete in 2017.

UAB posted a 6-6 mark in its final season of 2014, while Coastal Carolina went 10-2 and finished the year ranked No. 18 nationally as an FCS independent. The two schools will, fittingly, meet on Sept. 16 in Birmingham.

The final three aftershocks of the realignment earthquakes that erupted at the beginning of this decade will become official after this season, when the Sun Belt gives the boot to its far western outposts in Idaho and New Mexico State. New Mexico State will remain in FBS as an independent (the Aggies’ other sports are in the WAC), while Idaho will marry its football program with the rest of its athletics department in the FCS Big Sky Conference.

Report: LSU to open 2020 season with first-ever meeting vs. UTSA

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Zach BarnettJul 1, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT

LSU has come to an agreement to host UTSA in 2020, according to FBSchedules.com. LSU will pay UTSA $1.4 million for the privilege, the report states.

The date of the game be Sept. 5, 2020, the lid lifter on the ’20 campaign for both teams, and pit longtime LSU assistant and current UTSA head coach Frank Wilson against his old club.

It will, naturally, be the first meeting between the Tigers and Roadrunners and UTSA’s first game ever against a traditional SEC opponent. UTSA visited Texas A&M last November — a 23-10 Aggies victory — and will play at Kyle Field again in 2019.

UTSA also has visits to Memphis and Texas State on its 2020 non-conference slate — three road trips in four weeks to open the year.

The UTSA game completes LSU’s Texas-centric 2020 non-conference schedule. The Bayou Bengals will host Texas the week after UTSA, and then head to Houston’s NRG Stadium a week after that to face Rice. They’ll complete their non-SEC schedule at home opposite Nicholls State on Oct. 3, a game that was supposed to open the 2020 season until the UTSA game bumped it backward, according to a copy of the contract obtained by FBSchedules.