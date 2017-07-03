Football leads the way among the 22 minor NCAA violations reported last season at Alabama

With all due respect to the venerable institution that is The Masters, Alabama releasing details of NCAA violations prior to the July 4th holiday is a tradition unlike any other.

The Crimson Tide did so again this year by handing out details to multiple outlets (TideSports.com posted the entire list here) in response to open records requests and not surprisingly it’s football that leads the way in the athletic department with nine of the 22 minor violations reported. As is expected in such news dumps out of Tuscaloosa, there’s nothing major that will cause red flags up at NCAA headquarters but Nick Saban’s team did get dinged for several minor compliance issues in the past year.

That includes the head coach himself, who violated bylaw 13.1.3.1.2 after he “inadvertently used a wrong number for a coach and called prospective student-athlete prior to September 1 of his senior year.” The school says they provided rules education to the staff and prohibited the coaching staff from calling the recruit for two weeks back in September.

Most notable on the list of rules infractions was probably that of one football player who was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season after he was caught selling “multiple pieces of institutional issued items and participation awards,” which were later valued at $820. The player, whom AL.com notes was defensive lineman Johnny Dwight, later repaid that same amount to a charity in order to become eligible again.

All in all though, nothing eyebrow-raising or beyond the normal sort of minor violations that just about every program in the country deals with on an annual basis. Still, it’s more than the Tide turned in the year prior so you can bet Saban and the team will be a little more attentive when it comes time for the team to listen to the compliance office speak this season.