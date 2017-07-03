Football leads the way among the 22 minor NCAA violations reported last season at Alabama

With all due respect to the venerable institution that is The Masters, Alabama releasing details of NCAA violations prior to the July 4th holiday is a tradition unlike any other.
The Crimson Tide did so again this year by handing out details to multiple outlets (TideSports.com posted the entire list here) in response to open records requests and not surprisingly it’s football that leads the way in the athletic department with nine of the 22 minor violations reported. As is expected in such news dumps out of Tuscaloosa, there’s nothing major that will cause red flags up at NCAA headquarters but Nick Saban’s team did get dinged for several minor compliance issues in the past year.
That includes the head coach himself, who violated bylaw 13.1.3.1.2 after he “inadvertently used a wrong number for a coach and called prospective student-athlete prior to September 1 of his senior year.” The school says they provided rules education to the staff and prohibited the coaching staff from calling the recruit for two weeks back in September.
Most notable on the list of rules infractions was probably that of one football player who was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season after he was caught selling “multiple pieces of institutional issued items and participation awards,” which were later valued at $820. The player, whom AL.com notes was defensive lineman Johnny Dwight, later repaid that same amount to a charity in order to become eligible again.
All in all though, nothing eyebrow-raising or beyond the normal sort of minor violations that just about every program in the country deals with on an annual basis. Still, it’s more than the Tide turned in the year prior so you can bet Saban and the team will be a little more attentive when it comes time for the team to listen to the compliance office speak this season.
Hawaii freshman DT seriously injured in accident over the weekend
Tough news out of the islands as Hawaii football player Kalepo Naotala was seriously injured in an accident that took place over the weekend.
Details are still a little scarce but it appears the freshman defensive tackle was hurt Saturday afternoon in what the Honolulu Star-Advertiser described as a diving accident after Naotala jumped off a wall near the famous Waikiki Beach. An emergency services spokesperson told the paper that a 19-year-old man was injured after appearing to hit his head but did not seem to confirm that the person in question was Naotala.
As of Monday afternoon, the school has not released a statement nor confirmed that Naotala was injured.
Naotala enrolled at Hawaii in January and had originally signed with the Rainbow Warriors as part of the class of 2016. His bio on the school website says that he lived in the state prior to moving to Virginia, where he played high school football.
Recruit spills that James Franklin signed five-year extension but Penn State remains mum on details
The center of the college football world over July 4th weekend is probably up at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Ore. as the annual “Opening” takes place with hundreds of the top recruits in the country. Although coaches are not around, it’s still a chance for the next wave of players to showcase their skills against other elite talent and have a good time among their peers.
One such player is North Canyon (Ariz.) wide receiver Solomon Enis, who (if you want to feel really old) is actually the son of former Penn State legend Curtis Enis. Despite living out in the desert, the younger Enis has naturally been connected to his father’s alma mater in the recruiting process and in an interview with PennLive.com this weekend appeared to spill the beans on news of a new five-year contract extension for the guy recruiting him hard in Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin.
“Coach Franklin, Coach Gattis and Coach Moorhead, I mean, they’re just great guys and even better coaches and they’re going to put you in a position you can thrive in and they just treat you like my family,” Enis told the site. “They tell you straight up. They’re blunt with everything and you can trust them. Franklin signed a new five-year deal so he’s going to be there a minute while I’m there.”
That Franklin was going to get an extension after guiding the team to a surprising Big Ten title last season and an appearance in the Rose Bowl has been a foregone conclusion for months. Details have been quite scarce though but if the coach is telling recruits he’s locked up in Happy Valley for at least the next five years then there appears to be some movement on talks with him and the school and an announcement could be coming shortly.
“Keeping James at Penn State for a long, successful tenure is a priority,” athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement released by the school. “We will announce these details when appropriate.”
Barbour and the school’s brass probably weren’t expecting a recruit to leak news of the new extension this week but it sure seems like some sort of announcement is coming soon after the July 4th holiday wraps up and preparations for the 2017 season begin in earnest.
Patrick Peterson recalls blown call in 2009 LSU-Alabama game in reacting to Pacquiao’s loss
As he watched Many Pacquiao come up on the questionable end of the judges’ scoring in a title bout Saturday night, former LSU defensive standout Patrick Peterson was among the many from around the sports world sounding off on Twitter about the blown call. In doing so, Peterson dug up some dirt from the past about a time he felt he was on the wrong end of a poor moment in sports officiating.
That moment Peterson is recalling took place in 2009, with No. 9 LSU looking to pull an upset of No. 3 Alabama. With about six minutes to play in the fourth quarter in Tuscaloosa, Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy appeared to be picked off by Peterson with an incredible effort to keep not one, but two feet in play with possession of the football. The play was called an incomplete pass.
Judge for yourself.
Alabama retained possession of the football and McElroy completed a 10-yard pass to Julio Jones on the following play to keep a drive moving down the field. A few plays later, Alabama tacked on a field goal to take a 24-15 lead with just over three minutes to play. LSU quarterback Jarrett Lee was picked off on LSU’s next offensive possession and Alabama held on for the win. The Crimson Tide clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game and went on to win the BCS national championship that season, the first under Nick Saban.
LSU dropped a game a few weeks later against Ole Miss and went on to lose in the Capital One Bowl on one of the worst playing surfaces in bowl history, against Penn State.
Who knows where the history of college football would have gone had the officials made the correct call on that interception?
Report: Syracuse to add Bowling Green LB as grad transfer
In early March, Bowling Green linebacker Austin Valdezannounced his intention to transfer to a new football program as a graduate transfer. We now know where he is heading: Syracuse.
Valdez will transfer to Syracuse and be eligible to play with the Orange right away this season, according to a report from Scout.com over the weekend. Valdez will add some good depth to the Syracuse defense and he should step right into an opportunity to start for the ACC program.
Valdez was named first-team All-MAC in 2015 after recording 144 tackles for the Falcons. Injuries put Valdez’s 2017 season on a different course, but he still should be a player that gets a chance to contribute to Syracuse’s defense in 2017.