Four-star 2017 Michigan signee takes medical disqualification

One of the highest-rated members of Michigan’s 2017 recruiting class won’t take the field this season for the Wolverines, or any season for that matter.

During his junior year of high school, Corey Malone-Hatcher sustained a torn Achilles tendon, with the aftereffects of the injury lingering into his senior season and beyond. “After discussions with the training staff and team doctor,” the defensive end wrote on Twitter, “it was collectively decided that I will take a medical disqualification.”

The good news is that Malone-Hatcher will remain as a student at UM, and will do so on a full scholarship. Because of the medical disqualification, however, the lineman will not count against UM’s 85-man scholarship limit.

“Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is gods will for you in Christ Jesus” ~ 1 Thessalonians 5:18 pic.twitter.com/CUqafWgvgI — Threes (@CMH2017) July 4, 2017

A four-star 2017 signee, Malone-Hatcher was rated as the No. 20 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Michigan. Only three players on the defensive side of the ball for a Wolverines’ class rated fifth nationally were ranked higher — cornerback Ambry Thomas, safety Jaylen Kelly-Powell and defensive end Donovan Jeter.

Malone-Hatcher was an early enrollee who participated in spring practice earlier this offseason.