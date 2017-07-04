Four-star RB brother of Dalvin Cook decommits from Florida State

Maybe there won’t be another talented Cook in the Tallahassee football kitchen after all?

To much fanfare, James Cook, the younger brother of former Florida State standout running back Dalvin Cook, announced in May of 2016 that he had verbally committed to play for the Seminoles. In April of this year, however, the Miami high school back took an unofficial visit to Georgia; in the middle of last month, he visited Athens again, this time with his mother in tow.

“She loved it,” Cook told 247Sports.com over the weekend.

Three days later? Cook has decommitted from FSU, writing on Twitter that, “[a]fter talking it over with my family and coaches I feel like it would be in my best interests to” reopen his recruitment.

Suffice to say, there won’t be a lack of suitors for the 2018 prospect rated as the No. 3 back in that class and the No. 6 player at any position in the talent-rich state of Florida. In addition to UGA, Cook holds offers from, among others, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee. Cook specifically mentioned Auburn, LSU and USC as programs who are, along with UGA and FSU, in the mix for his services.

All is not lost for FSU on the Cook front, though, as the recruit will take a visit to Tallahassee this month. Of course, he’ll also visit Athens yet again in July.