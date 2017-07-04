Getty Images

FSU, Miami among FBS quartet with players taken in NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA drafts this year

By John TaylorJul 4, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

On a couple of fronts, it was a good draft year for the Sunshine State.  And for a couple of FBS programs further west as well.

Over the past couple of months, the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball and WNBA held their respective amateur drafts, plucking their future contributors from the collegiate ranks.  When the draft dust had settled, there were a grand total of four universities with FBS programs that had at least one player selected at some point in each of those drafts.

The Select Four?  Florida State, Kansas State, Miami and Washington.  And the latter, with Kelsey Plum (San Antonio Stars), was the only one of those with the first-overall pick in the draft.

When it comes to the sport related to this particular site, The U had the most NFL draftees with nine players taken.  In fact, there were just two teams that saw more selected this past April — Michigan (11) and Alabama (10).

Washington was next in this group with five players taken in the 2017 NFL draft, followed by FSU with four and K-State with two.

Across all four of these particular drafts, Michigan was far and away the leader with 23 student-athletes selected (11 NFL, 11 MLB, 1 NBA).  Next closest was FSU with 17 (4, 9, 2, 1 WNBA), followed by ACC rival Clemson at 16 (6, 9, 1, 0) and UCLA’s 14 (5, 6, 3, 0).

And, since I’m here: Happy Fourth of July, yet another significant mile marker along the offseason road as, in just 53 days, Hawaii-UMass (five time zones away for the Rainbow Warriors), Oregon State-Colorado State (in a brand-new stadium) and Stanford-Rice (Down Under), among others, will officially kick off the 2017 college football season.

In other words, enjoy what’s left of your summer.

Hawaii seeks ‘thoughts and prayers’ for player seriously injured in diving accident

By John TaylorJul 4, 2017, 10:08 AM EDT

The initial news wasn’t good when it came to one member of the Hawaii football program.  Not long after, the university’s public response seemingly confirmed the dire situation.

Reports surfaced over the weekend that Hawaii football player Kalepo Naotala was seriously injured in a diving accident off of Waikiki Beach Saturday.  One report stated that Naotala was transported in serious condition to a local trauma center after sustaining a spinal injury.

Late Sunday night, UH released a statement attributed to head coach Nick Rolovich.

“In six months, Kalepo has made such an impact on our team,” the coach said. “By being here, Kalepo has strengthened our football program and now its time for our program to stick together in support of him and his family. He is, and always will be, a Warrior. At this time, Kalepo and his family can use your thoughts and prayers.”

It was also confirmed by the school that “Naotala was seriously injured after a diving accident in Waikiki on Saturday.” As was the case in previous reports, no details were divulged.

The release added that the university’s athletic department “is exploring fundraising options to assist Naotala’s medical expenses.”

A 2016 graduate of Menchville High School in Newport News, VA., Naotala enrolled at UH earlier this year and participated in spring practice.  The school’s release stated that “[h]e was expected to compete for playing time this season.”

Hawaii freshman DT seriously injured in accident over the weekend

By Bryan FischerJul 3, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

Tough news out of the islands as Hawaii football player Kalepo Naotala was seriously injured in an accident that took place over the weekend.

Details are still a little scarce but it appears the freshman defensive tackle was hurt Saturday afternoon in what the Honolulu Star-Advertiser described as a diving accident after Naotala jumped off a wall near the famous Waikiki Beach. An emergency services spokesperson told the paper that a 19-year-old man was injured after appearing to hit his head but did not seem to confirm that the person in question was Naotala.

A separate report from ABC affiliate KITV says that Naotala was transported in serious condition to a nearby trauma center after the accident and that multiple sources told the station he suffered a spine injury.

As of Monday afternoon, the school has not released a statement nor confirmed that Naotala was injured.

Naotala enrolled at Hawaii in January and had originally signed with the Rainbow Warriors as part of the class of 2016. His bio on the school website says that he lived in the state prior to moving to Virginia, where he played high school football.

Recruit spills that James Franklin signed five-year extension but Penn State remains mum on details

By Bryan FischerJul 3, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT

The center of the college football world over July 4th weekend is probably up at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Ore. as the annual “Opening” takes place with hundreds of the top recruits in the country. Although coaches are not around, it’s still a chance for the next wave of players to showcase their skills against other elite talent and have a good time among their peers.

One such player is North Canyon (Ariz.) wide receiver Solomon Enis, who (if you want to feel really old) is actually the son of former Penn State legend Curtis Enis. Despite living out in the desert, the younger Enis has naturally been connected to his father’s alma mater in the recruiting process and in an interview with PennLive.com this weekend appeared to spill the beans on news of a new five-year contract extension for the guy recruiting him hard in Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin.

“Coach Franklin, Coach Gattis and Coach Moorhead, I mean, they’re just great guys and even better coaches and they’re going to put you in a position you can thrive in and they just treat you like my family,” Enis told the site. “They tell you straight up. They’re blunt with everything and you can trust them. Franklin signed a new five-year deal so he’s going to be there a minute while I’m there.”

That Franklin was going to get an extension after guiding the team to a surprising Big Ten title last season and an appearance in the Rose Bowl has been a foregone conclusion for months. Details have been quite scarce though but if the coach is telling recruits he’s locked up in Happy Valley for at least the next five years then there appears to be some movement on talks with him and the school and an announcement could be coming shortly.

“Keeping James at Penn State for a long, successful tenure is a priority,” athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement released by the school. “We will announce these details when appropriate.”

Barbour and the school’s brass probably weren’t expecting a recruit to leak news of the new extension this week but it sure seems like some sort of announcement is coming soon after the July 4th holiday wraps up and preparations for the 2017 season begin in earnest.

Football leads the way among the 22 minor NCAA violations reported last season at Alabama

By Bryan FischerJul 3, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

With all due respect to the venerable institution that is The Masters, Alabama releasing details of NCAA violations prior to the July 4th holiday is a tradition unlike any other.

The Crimson Tide did so again this year by handing out details to multiple outlets (TideSports.com posted the entire list here) in response to open records requests and not surprisingly it’s football that leads the way in the athletic department with nine of the 22 minor violations reported. As is expected in such news dumps out of Tuscaloosa, there’s nothing major that will cause red flags up at NCAA headquarters but Nick Saban’s team did get dinged for several minor compliance issues in the past year.

That includes the head coach himself, who violated bylaw 13.1.3.1.2 after he “inadvertently used a wrong number for a coach and called prospective student-athlete prior to September 1 of his senior year.” The school says they provided rules education to the staff and prohibited the coaching staff from calling the recruit for two weeks back in September.

Most notable on the list of rules infractions was probably that of one football player who was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season after he was caught selling “multiple pieces of institutional issued items and participation awards,” which were later valued at $820. The player, whom AL.com notes was defensive lineman Johnny Dwight, later repaid that same amount to a charity in order to become eligible again.

All in all though, nothing eyebrow-raising or beyond the normal sort of minor violations that just about every program in the country deals with on an annual basis. Still, it’s more than the Tide turned in the year prior so you can bet Saban and the team will be a little more attentive when it comes time for the team to listen to the compliance office speak this season.