Penn State suing Tennessee DC Bob Shoop for breach of contract

By John TaylorJul 4, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT

Nearly two years removed from his time in Happy Valley, and Bob Shoop still can’t put Penn State in the rearview mirror.

In early June, PennLive.com has reported, PSU filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Shoop in Centre County (PA) court in early June.  Monday, the same site noted, the the suit was moved to U.S. Middle District Court.

In the suit, the university is seeking nearly $900,000 it says Shoop owes it after he left as the defensive coordinator at Penn State for the same job at Tennessee in January of 2016.

From the website’s report:

A clause in his contract stated if Shoop resigned before his contract expired on Feb. 15, 2018, he had to pay Penn State liquidated damages of 50 percent “of his base pay” for the remainder of his contract, according to the court documents. The contract stated Shoop wouldn’t have to pay PSU back, if he became the head coach at another university within one year of the date of his resignation.

The university claims that, with over two years remaining on his contract when Shoop resigned, he owes $891,856, the court records state.

According to the documents, Penn State requested, in writing, that Shoop make the payment required under the contract. The university, in the lawsuit, claims Shoop has not made any payment, and, through counsel, has indicated a refusal to make such a payment.

Normally, universities, especially as it pertains to head coaches or coordinators, will take care of any buyout when they hire an individual away from another program.  In this case, however, there was no buyout language related to his previous employer written into his contract with UT.

In Shoop’s first season in Knoxville, the Vols’ defense finished tied for 68th nationally in scoring (28.8 points per game) and 95th in yards allowed (449.2 per game). In the last season under John Jancek, before the two sides “parted ways” in January of last year, they finished 25th (21.2 ppg) and 46th (370 ypg) in those same two categories.

Four-star RB brother of Dalvin Cook decommits from Florida State

By John TaylorJul 4, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT

Maybe there won’t be another talented Cook in the Tallahassee football kitchen after all?

To much fanfare, James Cook, the younger brother of former Florida State standout running back Dalvin Cook, announced in May of 2016 that he had verbally committed to play for the Seminoles.  In April of this year, however, the Miami high school back took an unofficial visit to Georgia; in the middle of last month, he visited Athens again, this time with his mother in tow.

“She loved it,” Cook told 247Sports.com over the weekend.

Three days later?  Cook has decommitted from FSU, writing on Twitter that, “[a]fter talking it over with my family and coaches I feel like it would be in my best interests to” reopen his recruitment.

Suffice to say, there won’t be a lack of suitors for the 2018 prospect rated as the No. 3 back in that class and the No. 6 player at any position in the talent-rich state of Florida. In addition to UGA, Cook holds offers from, among others, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee. Cook specifically mentioned Auburn, LSU and USC as programs who are, along with UGA and FSU, in the mix for his services.

All is not lost for FSU on the Cook front, though, as the recruit will take a visit to Tallahassee this month. Of course, he’ll also visit Athens yet again in July.

Hawaii seeks ‘thoughts and prayers’ for player seriously injured in diving accident

By John TaylorJul 4, 2017, 10:08 AM EDT

The initial news wasn’t good when it came to one member of the Hawaii football program.  Not long after, the university’s public response seemingly confirmed the dire situation.

Reports surfaced over the weekend that Hawaii football player Kalepo Naotala was seriously injured in a diving accident off of Waikiki Beach Saturday.  One report stated that Naotala was transported in serious condition to a local trauma center after sustaining a spinal injury.

Late Sunday night, UH released a statement attributed to head coach Nick Rolovich.

“In six months, Kalepo has made such an impact on our team,” the coach said. “By being here, Kalepo has strengthened our football program and now its time for our program to stick together in support of him and his family. He is, and always will be, a Warrior. At this time, Kalepo and his family can use your thoughts and prayers.”

It was also confirmed by the school that “Naotala was seriously injured after a diving accident in Waikiki on Saturday.” As was the case in previous reports, no details were divulged.

The release added that the university’s athletic department “is exploring fundraising options to assist Naotala’s medical expenses.”

A 2016 graduate of Menchville High School in Newport News, VA., Naotala enrolled at UH earlier this year and participated in spring practice.  The school’s release stated that “[h]e was expected to compete for playing time this season.”

FSU, Miami among FBS quartet with players taken in NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA drafts this year

By John TaylorJul 4, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

On a couple of fronts, it was a good draft year for the Sunshine State.  And for a couple of FBS programs further west as well.

Over the past couple of months, the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball and WNBA held their respective amateur drafts, plucking their future contributors from the collegiate ranks.  When the draft dust had settled, there were a grand total of four universities with FBS programs that had at least one player selected at some point in each of those drafts.

The Select Four?  Florida State, Kansas State, Miami and Washington.  And the latter, with Kelsey Plum (San Antonio Stars), was the only one of those with the first-overall pick in the draft.

When it comes to the sport related to this particular site, The U had the most NFL draftees with nine players taken.  In fact, there were just two teams that saw more selected this past April — Michigan (11) and Alabama (10).

Washington was next in this group with five players taken in the 2017 NFL draft, followed by FSU with four and K-State with two.

Across all four of these particular drafts, Michigan was far and away the leader with 23 student-athletes selected (11 NFL, 11 MLB, 1 NBA).  Next closest was FSU with 17 (4, 9, 2, 1 WNBA), followed by ACC rival Clemson at 16 (6, 9, 1, 0) and UCLA’s 14 (5, 6, 3, 0).

And, since I’m here: Happy Fourth of July, yet another significant mile marker along the offseason road as, in just 53 days, Hawaii-UMass (five time zones away for the Rainbow Warriors), Oregon State-Colorado State (in a brand-new stadium) and Stanford-Rice (Down Under), among others, will officially kick off the 2017 college football season.

In other words, enjoy what’s left of your summer.

