Son of former K-State RB Eric Gallon transferring from Virginia to Wildcats

Jul 4, 2017

In the late eighties and early nineties, running back Eric Gallon was part of the foundation used by Bill Snyder in the legendary head coach’s reshaping of the Kansas State football program from Big Eight doormat to Big 12 contender.  Two decades later, his linebacker son is headed to Little Manhattan as well.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Eric Gallon II announced that “[w]ith extremely long thought my family and I have decided to ask for a release from the [U]niversity of Virginia and I will be transferring this summer to complete my academic and athletic career at The Kansas State University.” Neither football programs have commented publicly on Gallon’s social media announcement.

Barring something unforeseen, Gallon would be forced to sit out the 2017 season. He would then have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

Gallon was a three-star member of the Cavaliers’ 2015 recruiting class. After playing in five games as a true freshman, Gallon played in 10 games last season. All told, he was credited with two tackles in his two seasons.

In 1991-92, the elder Gallon combined to run for 1,807 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Wildcats, adding 31 receptions and 310 receiving yards for good measure in that same span. He led the team in rushing each of those two seasons.

After going 1-10 in what were both Gallon’s and Snyder’s first years at K-State in 1989, the program won a combined 17 games the next three seasons. It was the school’s most prosperous three-year stretch since winning the same number of games from 1953-55.

That success also set the stage for a run beginning in 1993 in which the Wildcats won at least nine games in 10 of the next 11 years, finishing with double-digit wins in seven of those seasons.

Transferring Clemson DE Lasamuel Davis likely headed to the FCS

Jul 4, 2017

Last week, Clemson confirmed that Lasamuel Davis had decided to transfer out of Dabo Swinney‘s football program.  This week, the defensive end appears to have found a new college football home.

According to the Twitter account of a sports talk outlet in South Carolina, Davis has decided to transfer to South Carolina State.  As the lineman would be playing for an FCS program, he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

A three-star recruit, Davis was rated as the No. 16 player at any position in the state of South Carolina.  He held offers from, among others, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia.

Davis took a redshirt this past season.

Four-star 2017 Michigan signee takes medical disqualification

Jul 4, 2017

One of the highest-rated members of Michigan’s 2017 recruiting class won’t take the field this season for the Wolverines, or any season for that matter.

During his junior year of high school, Corey Malone-Hatcher sustained a torn Achilles tendon, with the aftereffects of the injury lingering into his senior season and beyond. “After discussions with the training staff and team doctor,” the defensive end wrote on Twitter, “it was collectively decided that I will take a medical disqualification.”

The good news is that Malone-Hatcher will remain as a student at UM, and will do so on a full scholarship. Because of the medical disqualification, however, the lineman will not count against UM’s 85-man scholarship limit.

A four-star 2017 signee, Malone-Hatcher was rated as the No. 20 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Michigan. Only three players on the defensive side of the ball for a Wolverines’ class rated fifth nationally were ranked higher — cornerback Ambry Thomas, safety Jaylen Kelly-Powell and defensive end Donovan Jeter.

Malone-Hatcher was an early enrollee who participated in spring practice earlier this offseason.

Four-star RB brother of Dalvin Cook decommits from Florida State

Jul 4, 2017

Maybe there won’t be another talented Cook in the Tallahassee football kitchen after all?

To much fanfare, James Cook, the younger brother of former Florida State standout running back Dalvin Cook, announced in May of 2016 that he had verbally committed to play for the Seminoles.  In April of this year, however, the Miami high school back took an unofficial visit to Georgia; in the middle of last month, he visited Athens again, this time with his mother in tow.

“She loved it,” Cook told 247Sports.com over the weekend.

Three days later?  Cook has decommitted from FSU, writing on Twitter that, “[a]fter talking it over with my family and coaches I feel like it would be in my best interests to” reopen his recruitment.

Suffice to say, there won’t be a lack of suitors for the 2018 prospect rated as the No. 3 back in that class and the No. 6 player at any position in the talent-rich state of Florida. In addition to UGA, Cook holds offers from, among others, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee. Cook specifically mentioned Auburn, LSU and USC as programs who are, along with UGA and FSU, in the mix for his services.

All is not lost for FSU on the Cook front, though, as the recruit will take a visit to Tallahassee this month. Of course, he’ll also visit Athens yet again in July.

Penn State suing Tennessee DC Bob Shoop for breach of contract

1 Comment
Jul 4, 2017

Nearly two years removed from his time in Happy Valley, and Bob Shoop still can’t put Penn State in the rearview mirror.

In early June, PennLive.com has reported, PSU filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Shoop in Centre County (PA) court in early June.  Monday, the same site noted, the the suit was moved to U.S. Middle District Court.

In the suit, the university is seeking nearly $900,000 it says Shoop owes it after he left as the defensive coordinator at Penn State for the same job at Tennessee in January of 2016.

From the website’s report:

A clause in his contract stated if Shoop resigned before his contract expired on Feb. 15, 2018, he had to pay Penn State liquidated damages of 50 percent “of his base pay” for the remainder of his contract, according to the court documents. The contract stated Shoop wouldn’t have to pay PSU back, if he became the head coach at another university within one year of the date of his resignation.

The university claims that, with over two years remaining on his contract when Shoop resigned, he owes $891,856, the court records state.

According to the documents, Penn State requested, in writing, that Shoop make the payment required under the contract. The university, in the lawsuit, claims Shoop has not made any payment, and, through counsel, has indicated a refusal to make such a payment.

Normally, universities, especially as it pertains to head coaches or coordinators, will take care of any buyout when they hire an individual away from another program.  In this case, however, there was no buyout language related to his previous employer written into his contract with UT.

In Shoop’s first season in Knoxville, the Vols’ defense finished tied for 68th nationally in scoring (28.8 points per game) and 95th in yards allowed (449.2 per game). In the last season under John Jancek, before the two sides “parted ways” in January of last year, they finished 25th (21.2 ppg) and 46th (370 ypg) in those same two categories.