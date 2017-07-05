Iowa lands Nevada’s leading rusher as a graduate transfer

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The speculation involving one of the most dynamic performers on Nevada’s offense has officially come to fruition — at least from the player’s perspective.

Over the past week or so, rumblings had been growing that James Butler was given strong consideration to transferring from the Wolf Pack. Tuesday, the running back confirmed via Twitter that he will indeed be taking his leave of the Mountain West football program.

Not only that, but he revealed his new college football home as well — Iowa.

As a graduate transfer, Butler will be eligible to play for the Hawkeyes in 2017, his final year of eligibility.

Last season, Butler was far and away the Wolf Pack’s leading rusher, topping the team in rushing yards (1,336) and rushing touchdowns (12). It was the second straight year he led the team in both categories (1,345-10 in 2015).

For good measure, he was second on the team with 37 receptions for 381 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes lost second-leading rusher LeShun Daniels (1,058 yards) to the NFL. Leading rusher Akrum Wadley (1,081) returns for the 2017 season.