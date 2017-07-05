Miami DB Terrance Henley decides to leave Hurricanes

Less than a month before the start of summer camp, Miami has seen the depth in its defensive backfield pared a bit.

The football program announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon that Terrance Henley has decided to leave the Hurricanes. The junior exited spring practice buried on the depth chart, which triggered his decision to move on from The U.

“I talked to Terrance and he felt like he would have more opportunities for playing time at another program,” head coach Mark Richt said. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”

Henley was a two-star 2015 recruit coming out of high school in Pompano Beach, Fla.

As a true freshman, Henley’s playing time was essentially limited to special teams. Last season, the 6-0, 172-pound cornerback saw action in three games. In that limited playing time, he was credited with one tackle, that coming in the opener against Florida A&M.