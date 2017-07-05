Miami DB Terrance Henley decides to leave Hurricanes

Less than a month before the start of summer camp, Miami has seen the depth in its defensive backfield pared a bit.
The football program announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon that Terrance Henley has decided to leave the Hurricanes. The junior exited spring practice buried on the depth chart, which triggered his decision to move on from The U.
“I talked to Terrance and he felt like he would have more opportunities for playing time at another program,” head coach Mark Richt said. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”
Henley was a two-star 2015 recruit coming out of high school in Pompano Beach, Fla.
As a true freshman, Henley’s playing time was essentially limited to special teams. Last season, the 6-0, 172-pound cornerback saw action in three games. In that limited playing time, he was credited with one tackle, that coming in the opener against Florida A&M.
A couple of casting decisions have been made for what will undoubtedly be, at least in the world of college football, a highly-anticipated movie that will delve into the fall of a coaching icon.
As relayed by PennLive.com, veteran actress Kathy Baker will tackle the role of Sue Paterno, wife of former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno for nearly a decade until his death in 2012, in an upcoming HBO film. It’s expected the film, which is currently untitled and hasn’t even a general release date, will be centered around the Jerry Sandusky child-rape scandal that led to Paterno’s firing and, just recently, three former high-ranking Penn State administrators sentenced to jail time for their failures. Paterno passed away just over two months after his dismissal following a short battle with cancer.
Baker won three Emmy Awards in the mid-nineties for her portrayal of Dr. Jill Brock on the CBS drama Picket Fences. She’s also appeared in such movies as Edward Scissorhands, The Cider House Rules and Saving Mr. Banks. Currently, she plays a recurring role on the outstanding Netflix series The Ranch.
In addition to Baker, Greg Grunberg has been cast to play Scott Paterno, one of the sons of the College Football Hall of Famer. Grunberg’s most notable role came on the NBC series Heroes, while his film credits include Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
It had previously been reported that Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino would play Paterno in the film. Additionally, Riley Keough will play Sara Ganim, who at the age of 24 won a Pulitzer Prize for her reporting on the scandal.
TCU’s loss will be Utah State’s gain. Eventually.
By way of his personal Twitter account, Tipa Galea’i has announced that he has decided to transfer from TCU to Utah State. Galea’i’s older brother, Salanoa Galea’i, played for the Aggies as well, leaving the younger sibling still familiar with the football program and coaching staff.
Per Scout.com, unnamed “big time Pac-12 schools” were in pursuit of the transfer as well before he decided on USU.
To satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Galea’i will be forced to sit out the 2017 season. Beginning with the 2018 season, he’d then have two years of eligibility to use with the Aggies.
A three-star 2015 recruit coming out of high school in Texas, Galea’i was rated as the No. 43 weakside defensive end in the country.
Galea’i played in a combined 17 games his first two seasons with the Horned Frogs. Last season in 10 games, his 5.5 tackles for loss were tied for fifth on the team, while his 3.5 sacks were good for solo fifth as well.
The speculation involving one of the most dynamic performers on Nevada’s offense has officially come to fruition — at least from the player’s perspective.
Over the past week or so, rumblings had been growing that James Butler was given strong consideration to transferring from the Wolf Pack. Tuesday, the running back confirmed via Twitter that he will indeed be taking his leave of the Mountain West football program.
Not only that, but he revealed his new college football home as well — Iowa.
As a graduate transfer, Butler will be eligible to play for the Hawkeyes in 2017, his final year of eligibility.
Last season, Butler was far and away the Wolf Pack’s leading rusher, topping the team in rushing yards (1,336) and rushing touchdowns (12). It was the second straight year he led the team in both categories (1,345-10 in 2015).
For good measure, he was second on the team with 37 receptions for 381 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
The Hawkeyes lost second-leading rusher LeShun Daniels (1,058 yards) to the NFL. Leading rusher Akrum Wadley (1,081) returns for the 2017 season.
Last week, Clemson confirmed that Lasamuel Davis had decided to transfer out of Dabo Swinney‘s football program. This week, the defensive end appears to have found a new college football home.
According to the Twitter account of a sports talk outlet in South Carolina, Davis has decided to transfer to South Carolina State. As the lineman would be playing for an FCS program, he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2017.
A three-star recruit, Davis was rated as the No. 16 player at any position in the state of South Carolina. He held offers from, among others, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia.
Davis took a redshirt this past season.