SEC releases list of players attending next week’s media days

For most of the country, the Fourth of July is the official midpoint of summer, halfway between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

For those of us in college football, it’s pretty much the end.

On Wednesday the SEC released its list of media days attendees, which begin just five short days from today. Which means a week from now the unofficial 2017 season kickoff will be underway in Hoover, Ala., which, in turn, means it’s practically Thanksgiving already.

Of note: six quarterbacks will make the trip to the Wynfrey, two of them sophomores, South Carolina isn’t bringing a defensive player, Florida and Auburn aren’t bringing skill players but Auburn is bringing its kicker.

Here’s the full schedule.

Monday, July 10

Arkansas: Bret Bielema, quarterback Austin Allen, center Frank Ragnow, defensive back Kevin Richardson II

LSU: Ed Orgeron, wide receiver D.J. Chark, running back Derrius Guice, defensive end Christian LeCouture

Tennessee: Butch Jones, defensive back Emmanuel Moseley, offensive lineman Jashon Robertson, defensive lineman Kendal Vickers

Tuesday, July 11

Georgia: Kirby Smart, running back Nick Chubb, running back Sony Michel, linebacker Roquan Smith

Vanderbilt: Derek Mason, linebacker Oren Burks, quarterback Kyle Shurmur, running back Ralph Webb

Mississippi State: Dan Mullen, wide receiver Donald Gray, linebacker Dez Harris, offensive lineman Martinas Rankin

Florida: Jim McElwain, defensive back Duke Dawson, defensive back Marcell Harris, offensive lineman Martez Ivey

Wednesday, July 12

Alabama: Nick Saban, offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, wide receiver Calvin Ridley

Missouri: Barry Odom, linebacker Eric Biesel, quarterback Drew Lock, wide receiver J'Mon Moore

Texas A&M: Kevin Sumlin, wide receiver Christian Kirk, offensive lineman Koda Martin, defensive back Armani Watts

Kentucky: Mark Stoops, safety Mike Edwards, quarterback Stephen Johnson, linebacker Courtney Love

Thursday, July 13

South Carolina: Will Muschamp, quarterback Jake Bentley, tight end Hayden Hurst, wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Ole Miss: Hugh Freeze, offensive lineman Javon Patterson, quarterback Shea Patterson, defensive tackle Breeland Speaks

Auburn: Gus Malzahn, kicker Daniel Carlson, defensive back Tray Matthews, offensive lineman Braden Smith