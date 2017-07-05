Texas makes Corona Light the official beer of Longhorns sports

By Zach BarnettJul 5, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT

It was only a few short years ago beer could not be sold to the general public at Texas sporting events. After raking in $3.1 million in revenue from alcohol sales at Longhorns football games in 2016, Texas now not only is permitting beer sales at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, they’re pushing a specific beer on the masses.

Texas on Wednesday announced a partnership with Corona Light to make it the official beer of all things Bevo, centered around the phrase no one will actually use: “Horns up, Limes in.” Cue the business speak!

“There really isn’t anything more emblematic of the state of Texas than the storied history of the four-time football national champion Texas Longhorns,” said John Alvarado, VP of Marketing for Corona Extra. “Corona is honored to be a part of the legendary Longhorns lore, and we’re excited to raise our Coronas and Hook ’em Horns this season as part of a statewide platform.”

“Texas is proud to join with the Corona Extra team to promote the excitement and pageantry of collegiate sports,” said Texas men’s athletics director Mike Perrin.

Corona will receive permission to use UT’s trademarks on its marketing materials, while Texas receives an undisclosed chunk of cash.

SEC releases list of players attending next week’s media days

By Zach BarnettJul 5, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

For most of the country, the Fourth of July is the official midpoint of summer, halfway between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

For those of us in college football, it’s pretty much the end.

On Wednesday the SEC released its list of media days attendees, which begin just five short days from today. Which means a week from now the unofficial 2017 season kickoff will be underway in Hoover, Ala., which, in turn, means it’s practically Thanksgiving already.

Of note: six quarterbacks will make the trip to the Wynfrey, two of them sophomores, South Carolina isn’t bringing a defensive player, Florida and Auburn aren’t bringing skill players but Auburn is bringing its kicker.

Here’s the full schedule.

Monday, July 10
Arkansas: Bret Bielema, quarterback Austin Allen, center Frank Ragnow, defensive back Kevin Richardson II
LSU: Ed Orgeron, wide receiver D.J. Chark, running back Derrius Guice, defensive end Christian LeCouture
Tennessee: Butch Jones, defensive back Emmanuel Moseley, offensive lineman Jashon Robertson, defensive lineman Kendal Vickers

Tuesday, July 11
Georgia: Kirby Smart, running back Nick Chubb, running back Sony Michel, linebacker Roquan Smith
Vanderbilt: Derek Mason, linebacker Oren Burks, quarterback Kyle Shurmur, running back Ralph Webb
Mississippi State: Dan Mullen, wide receiver Donald Gray, linebacker Dez Harris, offensive lineman Martinas Rankin
Florida: Jim McElwain, defensive back Duke Dawson, defensive back Marcell Harris, offensive lineman Martez Ivey

Wednesday, July 12
Alabama: Nick Saban, offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, wide receiver Calvin Ridley
Missouri: Barry Odom, linebacker Eric Biesel, quarterback Drew Lock, wide receiver J'Mon Moore
Texas A&M: Kevin Sumlin, wide receiver Christian Kirk, offensive lineman Koda Martin, defensive back Armani Watts
Kentucky: Mark Stoops, safety Mike Edwards, quarterback Stephen Johnson, linebacker Courtney Love

Thursday, July 13
South Carolina: Will Muschamp, quarterback Jake Bentley, tight end Hayden Hurst, wide receiver Deebo Samuel
Ole Miss: Hugh Freeze, offensive lineman Javon Patterson, quarterback Shea Patterson, defensive tackle Breeland Speaks
Auburn: Gus Malzahn, kicker Daniel Carlson, defensive back Tray Matthews, offensive lineman Braden Smith

Miami DB Terrance Henley decides to leave Hurricanes

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 5, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

Less than a month before the start of summer camp, Miami has seen the depth in its defensive backfield pared a bit.

The football program announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon that Terrance Henley has decided to leave the Hurricanes.  The junior exited spring practice buried on the depth chart, which triggered his decision to move on from The U.

“I talked to Terrance and he felt like he would have more opportunities for playing time at another program,” head coach Mark Richt said. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”

Henley was a two-star 2015 recruit coming out of high school in Pompano Beach, Fla.

As a true freshman, Henley’s playing time was essentially limited to special teams.  Last season, the 6-0, 172-pound cornerback saw action in three games.  In that limited playing time, he was credited with one tackle, that coming in the opener against Florida A&M.

Emmy-winning actress Kathy Baker to portray Sue Paterno in HBO’s untitled Joe Paterno movie

Associated Press
By John TaylorJul 5, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

A couple of casting decisions have been made for what will undoubtedly be, at least in the world of college football, a highly-anticipated movie that will delve into the fall of a coaching icon.

As relayed by PennLive.com, veteran actress Kathy Baker will tackle the role of Sue Paterno, wife of former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno for nearly a decade until his death in 2012, in an upcoming HBO film.  It’s expected the film, which is currently untitled and hasn’t even a general release date, will be centered around the Jerry Sandusky child-rape scandal that led to Paterno’s firing and, just recently, three former high-ranking Penn State administrators sentenced to jail time for their failures.  Paterno passed away just over two months after his dismissal following a short battle with cancer.

Baker won three Emmy Awards in the mid-nineties for her portrayal of Dr. Jill Brock on the CBS drama Picket Fences.  She’s also appeared in such movies as Edward Scissorhands, The Cider House Rules and Saving Mr. Banks.  Currently, she plays a recurring role on the outstanding Netflix series The Ranch.

In addition to Baker, Greg Grunberg has been cast to play Scott Paterno, one of the sons of the College Football Hall of Famer.  Grunberg’s most notable role came on the NBC series Heroes, while his film credits include Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

It had previously been reported that Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino would play Paterno in the film.  Additionally, Riley Keough will play Sara Ganim, who at the age of 24 won a Pulitzer Prize for her reporting on the scandal.

Utah State the landing spot for TCU transfer Tipa Galea’i

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 5, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

TCU’s loss will be Utah State’s gain.  Eventually.

By way of his personal Twitter account, Tipa Galea’i has announced that he has decided to transfer from TCU to Utah State.  Galea’i’s older brother, Salanoa Galea’i, played for the Aggies as well, leaving the younger sibling still familiar with the football program and coaching staff.

Per Scout.com, unnamed “big time Pac-12 schools” were in pursuit of the transfer as well before he decided on USU.

To satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Galea’i will be forced to sit out the 2017 season.  Beginning with the 2018 season, he’d then have two years of eligibility to use with the Aggies.

A three-star 2015 recruit coming out of high school in Texas, Galea’i was rated as the No. 43 weakside defensive end in the country.

Galea’i played in a combined 17 games his first two seasons with the Horned Frogs.  Last season in 10 games, his 5.5 tackles for loss were tied for fifth on the team, while his 3.5 sacks were good for solo fifth as well.