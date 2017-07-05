Texas makes Corona Light the official beer of Longhorns sports

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It was only a few short years ago beer could not be sold to the general public at Texas sporting events. After raking in $3.1 million in revenue from alcohol sales at Longhorns football games in 2016, Texas now not only is permitting beer sales at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, they’re pushing a specific beer on the masses.

Texas on Wednesday announced a partnership with Corona Light to make it the official beer of all things Bevo, centered around the phrase no one will actually use: “Horns up, Limes in.” Cue the business speak!

“There really isn’t anything more emblematic of the state of Texas than the storied history of the four-time football national champion Texas Longhorns,” said John Alvarado, VP of Marketing for Corona Extra. “Corona is honored to be a part of the legendary Longhorns lore, and we’re excited to raise our Coronas and Hook ’em Horns this season as part of a statewide platform.” “Texas is proud to join with the Corona Extra team to promote the excitement and pageantry of collegiate sports,” said Texas men’s athletics director Mike Perrin.

Corona will receive permission to use UT’s trademarks on its marketing materials, while Texas receives an undisclosed chunk of cash.

