Utah State the landing spot for TCU transfer Tipa Galea’i

TCU’s loss will be Utah State’s gain. Eventually.
By way of his personal Twitter account, Tipa Galea’i has announced that he has decided to transfer from TCU to Utah State. Galea’i’s older brother, Salanoa Galea’i, played for the Aggies as well, leaving the younger sibling still familiar with the football program and coaching staff.
Per Scout.com, unnamed “big time Pac-12 schools” were in pursuit of the transfer as well before he decided on USU.
To satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Galea’i will be forced to sit out the 2017 season. Beginning with the 2018 season, he’d then have two years of eligibility to use with the Aggies.
A three-star 2015 recruit coming out of high school in Texas, Galea’i was rated as the No. 43 weakside defensive end in the country.
Galea’i played in a combined 17 games his first two seasons with the Horned Frogs. Last season in 10 games, his 5.5 tackles for loss were tied for fifth on the team, while his 3.5 sacks were good for solo fifth as well.
The speculation involving one of the most dynamic performers on Nevada’s offense has officially come to fruition — at least from the player’s perspective.
Over the past week or so, rumblings had been growing that James Butler was given strong consideration to transferring from the Wolf Pack. Tuesday, the running back confirmed via Twitter that he will indeed be taking his leave of the Mountain West football program.
Not only that, but he revealed his new college football home as well — Iowa.
As a graduate transfer, Butler will be eligible to play for the Hawkeyes in 2017, his final year of eligibility.
Last season, Butler was far and away the Wolf Pack’s leading rusher, topping the team in rushing yards (1,336) and rushing touchdowns (12). It was the second straight year he led the team in both categories (1,345-10 in 2015).
For good measure, he was second on the team with 37 receptions for 381 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
The Hawkeyes lost second-leading rusher LeShun Daniels (1,058 yards) to the NFL. Leading rusher Akrum Wadley (1,081) returns for the 2017 season.
Last week, Clemson confirmed that Lasamuel Davis had decided to transfer out of Dabo Swinney‘s football program. This week, the defensive end appears to have found a new college football home.
According to the Twitter account of a sports talk outlet in South Carolina, Davis has decided to transfer to South Carolina State. As the lineman would be playing for an FCS program, he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2017.
A three-star recruit, Davis was rated as the No. 16 player at any position in the state of South Carolina. He held offers from, among others, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia.
Davis took a redshirt this past season.
In the late eighties and early nineties, running back Eric Gallon was part of the foundation used by Bill Snyder in the legendary head coach’s reshaping of the Kansas State football program from Big Eight doormat to Big 12 contender. Two decades later, his linebacker son is headed to Little Manhattan as well.
On his personal Twitter account this week, Eric Gallon II announced that “[w]ith extremely long thought my family and I have decided to ask for a release from the [U]niversity of Virginia and I will be transferring this summer to complete my academic and athletic career at The Kansas State University.” Neither football programs have commented publicly on Gallon’s social media announcement.
Barring something unforeseen, Gallon would be forced to sit out the 2017 season. He would then have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
Gallon was a three-star member of the Cavaliers’ 2015 recruiting class. After playing in five games as a true freshman, Gallon played in 10 games last season. All told, he was credited with two tackles in his two seasons.
In 1991-92, the elder Gallon combined to run for 1,807 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Wildcats, adding 31 receptions and 310 receiving yards for good measure in that same span. He led the team in rushing each of those two seasons.
After going 1-10 in what were both Gallon’s and Snyder’s first years at K-State in 1989, the program won a combined 17 games the next three seasons. It was the school’s most prosperous three-year stretch since winning the same number of games from 1953-55.
That success also set the stage for a run beginning in 1993 in which the Wildcats won at least nine games in 10 of the next 11 years, finishing with double-digit wins in seven of those seasons.
One of the highest-rated members of Michigan’s 2017 recruiting class won’t take the field this season for the Wolverines, or any season for that matter.
During his junior year of high school, Corey Malone-Hatcher sustained a torn Achilles tendon, with the aftereffects of the injury lingering into his senior season and beyond. “After discussions with the training staff and team doctor,” the defensive end wrote on Twitter, “it was collectively decided that I will take a medical disqualification.”
The good news is that Malone-Hatcher will remain as a student at UM, and will do so on a full scholarship. Because of the medical disqualification, however, the lineman will not count against UM’s 85-man scholarship limit.
A four-star 2017 signee, Malone-Hatcher was rated as the No. 20 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Michigan. Only three players on the defensive side of the ball for a Wolverines’ class rated fifth nationally were ranked higher — cornerback Ambry Thomas, safety Jaylen Kelly-Powell and defensive end Donovan Jeter.
Malone-Hatcher was an early enrollee who participated in spring practice earlier this offseason.