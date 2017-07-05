Utah State the landing spot for TCU transfer Tipa Galea’i

TCU’s loss will be Utah State’s gain. Eventually.

By way of his personal Twitter account, Tipa Galea’i has announced that he has decided to transfer from TCU to Utah State. Galea’i’s older brother, Salanoa Galea’i, played for the Aggies as well, leaving the younger sibling still familiar with the football program and coaching staff.

Per Scout.com, unnamed “big time Pac-12 schools” were in pursuit of the transfer as well before he decided on USU.

Thank you TCU for the lessons & experices! I’m grateful for Utah State on giving me an opportunity to go back to school! #GoAggies pic.twitter.com/DYLDKWeO5k — Tipa Galea’i (@TipaGaleai_) July 4, 2017

To satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Galea’i will be forced to sit out the 2017 season. Beginning with the 2018 season, he’d then have two years of eligibility to use with the Aggies.

A three-star 2015 recruit coming out of high school in Texas, Galea’i was rated as the No. 43 weakside defensive end in the country.

Galea’i played in a combined 17 games his first two seasons with the Horned Frogs. Last season in 10 games, his 5.5 tackles for loss were tied for fifth on the team, while his 3.5 sacks were good for solo fifth as well.