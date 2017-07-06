Getty Images

Antwaun Jackson says ‘no hard feelings’ in transfer from Auburn

By John TaylorJul 6, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

One former member of the Auburn football team has officially said his goodbyes to the program.

Late last month, reports surfaced that Antwuan Jackson had decided to continue his collegiate playing career at a Texas junior college. Wednesday on his personal Twitter account, the defensive lineman somewhat explained the decision to leave the Tigers.

“There are no hard feelings between myself and the coaches. I felt I needed a new start,” Jackson wrote. “I had a great experience at Auburn.”

The “no hard feelings” line came from how the aftermath of his departure from The Plains played out.

In mid-May, Jackson announced his decision to transfer from Auburn. AU blocked him from transferring to a handful of schools he had requested, including Ohio State for some reason. It’s believed the Buckeyes have emerged as the favorites to land the lineman when he jumps back to the FBS level.

Jackson was a four-star member of AU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 49 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only three players in the Tigers’ class that year were rated higher.

As a true freshman last season, Jackson took a redshirt.

Arkansas, Notre Dame announce future home-and-home

By John TaylorJul 6, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

For those clamoring for a Lou Holtz Bowl, here ya go.

Both Arkansas and Notre Dame announced early Thursday afternoon that the two athletic departments had reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series.  The Razorbacks will travel to South Bend on Sept. 12, 2020, to open the series while the Fighting Irish will head to Fayetteville Oct. 4, 2025.  Both schools will receive an allotment of 7,500 tickets for their respective road trips.

The 2020 game will be the first-ever meeting between the two football programs.

“It’s remarkable to think our historic programs have never met, but we are excited that this will change in the near future as we add the University of Notre Dame to our football schedules in 2020 and 2025,” said UA athletic director Jeff Long in a statement. “This series will benefit our football program, our University and the Southeastern Conference, but more importantly it is an opportunity for our football student-athletes to compete against one of college football’s storied programs while providing a premier match-up for our fans. This series will provide a once-in-a-lifetime road trip and another memorable football Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

“Whenever we have an opponent come to Notre Dame Stadium for the first time, there’s another layer of interest in the game. The same is true for our program and fans when we play away from home at a first-time venue,”Long’s counterpart, Jack Swarbrick, said. “That is especially likely to be true of these games given the quality and tradition of the two programs.”

Provided it goes off as announced, the series with Arkansas would leave three SEC schools that have never played Notre Dame in football — Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Notre Dame has three future games with two SEC schools scheduled, at home against Georgia this coming season as well as a home-and-home with Texas A&M (2014 at College Station, 2025 in South Bend).  There most recent game against a team from that conference came against LSU in the 2014 Music City Bowl; the last regular season matchup was versus Tennessee in 2005.

“This two-game series will provide our program with another opportunity to play a top-caliber foe from the Southeastern Conference,” said Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly. “Coach (Bret) Bielema is a tremendous coach and his teams have always played a physical style of football. I know our team and fans will be excited to play the Razorbacks.”

“Ever since I became a head coach I’ve wanted to get Notre Dame on the schedule and when it became a possibility we were 100 percent in on getting a home-and-home done,” head coach Bret Bielema said. “I’m excited for our program, but I’m also excited for our fans to experience a game at Notre Dame and then come back and show what an amazing home atmosphere we have.”

Holtz was Arkansas’ head coach from 1977-83.  From 1986-1996, Holtz held the same job at Notre Dame.  His 1988 national championship was the last for the Fighting Irish.

His 60 wins are the third-most in Razorbacks history, while his 100 wins while with the Fighting Irish are second only to the legendary Knute Rockne’s 105.

Starting Cincinnati CB Alex Thomas charged as part of alleged armed weed robbery

By John TaylorJul 6, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

A member of the Cincinnati football program and an associate really wanted some weed.  Allegedly.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, junior Bearcats cornerback Alex Thomas along with a 23-year-old male have been arrested after they allegedly tried to steal the marijuana of another man at Thomas’ apartment building Wednesday afternoon.  Both alleged assailants have been charged with one count each of aggravated robbery, a felony.

Surveillance video allegedly shows the incident.  From the Enquirer‘s report:

Julien Holton had a firearm in his left hand and approached the victim. As the victim ran away he was pushed to the ground and his keys were taken,” police wrote in a sworn affidavit.

“Alexander Thomas and Co-Def Julien Holton were identified by security video with Julien Holton holding the firearm.

Thomas admitted to police to being a part of the bungled caper, telling them his job was to knock on the alleged victim’s door to get him to come out.

Both Thomas and Norton were being held overnight without bond.  An initial hearing before a judge for Bonnie & Clod has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

As a result of the arrest and charge, Thomas has been indefinitely suspended from the football program.

Last season, Thomas started 10 of the 11 games in which he played for the Bearcats.  His four interceptions were good for second on the team.

Dismissed Michigan State football players dismissed from university as well after Title IX probe

3 Comments
By John TaylorJul 6, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT

Not surprisingly, a trio of former Michigan State football players has seen their collegiate time in East Lansing come to an unceremonious end.

In early June, wide receiver Donnie Corley (pictured), defensive end Josh King and defensive back Demetric Vance were all charged with one count each of felony criminal sexual misconduct in connection to an alleged assault that took place on Jan. 16 at an off-campus apartment complex.  Not long after the warrants were issued and charges were announced, head coach Mark Dantonio released a lengthy statement announcing that all three players had been dismissed from his football program.

In early February, a Title IX investigation into the alleged incident was launched; four months later, that probe reportedly ended, with the findings then being sent into the university’s student conduct system.  A month later, an MSU spokesperson confirmed to mlive.com, all three have been “dismissed from the university for violating the school’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.”

Instead of the school’s Title IX office leading the investigation, the university brought in an outside consultant specializing in Title IX to investigate the allegations that led to the felony criminal charges.

In addition to the criminal sexual misconduct charge, King was charged with one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person as well.

Texas makes Corona Light the official beer of Longhorns sports

2 Comments
By Zach BarnettJul 5, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT

It was only a few short years ago beer could not be sold to the general public at Texas sporting events. After raking in $3.1 million in revenue from alcohol sales at Longhorns football games in 2016, Texas now not only is permitting beer sales at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, they’re pushing a specific beer on the masses.

Texas on Wednesday announced a partnership with Corona Light to make it the official beer of all things Bevo, centered around the phrase no one will actually use: “Horns up, Limes in.” Cue the business speak!

“There really isn’t anything more emblematic of the state of Texas than the storied history of the four-time football national champion Texas Longhorns,” said John Alvarado, VP of Marketing for Corona Extra. “Corona is honored to be a part of the legendary Longhorns lore, and we’re excited to raise our Coronas and Hook ’em Horns this season as part of a statewide platform.”

“Texas is proud to join with the Corona Extra team to promote the excitement and pageantry of collegiate sports,” said Texas men’s athletics director Mike Perrin.

Corona will receive permission to use UT’s trademarks on its marketing materials, while Texas receives an undisclosed chunk of cash.

And mockery like this below.