Central and collaborative replay continues to spread in college football

By Kevin McGuireJul 6, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

College football tends to see trends spread once proven to be successful. The latest trend may just be collaborative instant replay.

A year after watching the ACC and SEC operate with a centralized instant replay headquarters, the Big 12 and Pac-12 are working to have a similar setup for the 2017 season. With that being the case, it appears collaborative and/or centralized instant replay will continue to be the way of life around college football in 2017 and beyond.

Andrea Adelson of ESPN polled representatives from all of the conferences for their thoughts on collaborative instant replay, and the feedback continues to be positive, even though there is no NCAA-wide uniformity on the process at this time. The Big 12 could have used a central replay system in place last season to make the correct call at the end of the Oklahoma State-Central Michigan game, but the unfortunate blown result for the Cowboys helped the push for an improved instant replay system move forward for the Big 12 (the Big 12 did punish the officials involved with a suspension).

“Because here’s the ultimate bottom line: Get the play right,” Big 12 coordinator of officials Walt Anderson said.

The ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC all have a central replay office. The Big 12 and Pac-12 have worked in the offseason to improve their instant replay headquarters. The Sun Belt will have access to utilize the SEC’s command center. The Big Ten has not centralized its replay system at this time, but will continue to allow an on-field official to discuss the instant replays in question with the instant replay booth in the stadium.

With all of the technology made available to us today, and with the resources available due to so much media coverage of the game today, there is absolutely no excuse not to have a central replay system in place in college football between every conference.

Allen Artis reinstated by UNC after sexual charge dismissed

By Kevin McGuireJul 6, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT

As expected, the UNC Tar Heels have formally reinstated linebacker Allen Artis to the team. The reinstatement comes soon after charges related to an alleged sexual assault were dismissed by the district attorney’s office last week.

UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham announced the reinstatement with a statement on Thursday, thus following through on his previous comments regarding the future of Artis. Cunningham suggested Artis was eligible for reinstatement once the charges were dropped, but was unsure what the timeline for that reinstatement would be. Cunningham said last week a discussion with Tar Heels head coach Larry Fedora would have to be conducted to determine the timeline.

Artis had previously been on an indefinite suspension from the program once the charges were filed, which is a customary policy for any college sports program with a player mixed up in any legal circumstances. UNC chose not to rush to a judgment and kick Artis out of the program before the legal process played out. Artis was also cleared by a UNC Title IX investigation.

What remains to be seen is whether or not Artis will be punished by the program in any internal way, including a suspension during the regular season. That is not atypical even when a player is legally cleared, but it may also be something that is not disclosed to the public if such a punishment is handed out.

Georgia Southern being sued by two fired offensive coordinators

By John TaylorJul 6, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

This week brought word that Penn State had filed suit against one of its former defensive coordinators.  Thursday brings word that the legal shoe is on the other foot as it pertains to another FBS program and a couple of its former assistants.

According to USA Today‘s Dan Wolken, David Dean and Rance Gillespie filed separate lawsuits last month against Georgia Southern, its athletic association, its head football coach, Tyson Summers, athletic director Tom Kleinlein as well as what were described as multiple GSU administrators.  In early December, both Dean and Gillespie were fired from their positions as co-offensive coordinators.

“The lawsuits allege breach of contract, fraud and tortious interference after the school failed to execute the 18-month contracts the coaches signed initially, then pressured them to sign shorter deals two days before their dismissal,” Wolken wrote.

More from Wolken’s report:

After being offered the job by Summers and receiving formal offer sheets, both David Dean and Rance Gillespie signed 18-month contracts on Jan. 27, 2016, that established June 30, 2017, as the end of their term.

Both coaches claim that more than nine months later, they learned the school’s Board of Regents and the Georgia Southern University Athletic Foundation never signed the contracts. According to the lawsuits, Summers notified the coaching staff on Nov. 3, 2016, that new contracts were being prepared.

The second contract, which was given to the coaches following the 10th game of the season on Nov. 16, had changed the end of the agreement to Feb. 28, 2017.

The lawsuit alleges that Summers, Kleinlein, senior associate athletics director for business operations Jeff Blythe and director of football operations Cymone George “conspired to change the terms of the January Contract and specifically the employment end date” in order to save money, knowing they would be making coaching changes on the offensive staff.

In the civil action, the former coordinators are suing for loss of compensation and accrued interest as well as attorney fees.

Last season under Dean and Gillespie, the Eagles dropped from 24th to 79th in scoring offense, 24th to 104th in yards per play and from first to 29th in rushing as their 363 yards per game average in 2015 plummeted precipitously to 224.  Southern’s record fell accordingly to 5-7 after going a combined 17-7 the previous two seasons.

That subpar record led to speculation Summers could be one-and-done at the Sun Belt school prior to the head coach firing both of his coordinators.

Arkansas, Notre Dame announce future home-and-home

By John TaylorJul 6, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

For those clamoring for a Lou Holtz Bowl, here ya go.

Both Arkansas and Notre Dame announced early Thursday afternoon that the two athletic departments had reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series.  The Razorbacks will travel to South Bend on Sept. 12, 2020, to open the series while the Fighting Irish will head to Fayetteville Oct. 4, 2025.  Both schools will receive an allotment of 7,500 tickets for their respective road trips.

The 2020 game will be the first-ever meeting between the two football programs.

“It’s remarkable to think our historic programs have never met, but we are excited that this will change in the near future as we add the University of Notre Dame to our football schedules in 2020 and 2025,” said UA athletic director Jeff Long in a statement. “This series will benefit our football program, our University and the Southeastern Conference, but more importantly it is an opportunity for our football student-athletes to compete against one of college football’s storied programs while providing a premier match-up for our fans. This series will provide a once-in-a-lifetime road trip and another memorable football Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

“Whenever we have an opponent come to Notre Dame Stadium for the first time, there’s another layer of interest in the game. The same is true for our program and fans when we play away from home at a first-time venue,”Long’s counterpart, Jack Swarbrick, said. “That is especially likely to be true of these games given the quality and tradition of the two programs.”

Provided it goes off as announced, the series with Arkansas would leave three SEC schools that have never played Notre Dame in football — Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Notre Dame has three future games with two SEC schools scheduled, at home against Georgia this coming season as well as a home-and-home with Texas A&M (2014 at College Station, 2025 in South Bend).  There most recent game against a team from that conference came against LSU in the 2014 Music City Bowl; the last regular season matchup was versus Tennessee in 2005.

“This two-game series will provide our program with another opportunity to play a top-caliber foe from the Southeastern Conference,” said Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly. “Coach (Bret) Bielema is a tremendous coach and his teams have always played a physical style of football. I know our team and fans will be excited to play the Razorbacks.”

“Ever since I became a head coach I’ve wanted to get Notre Dame on the schedule and when it became a possibility we were 100 percent in on getting a home-and-home done,” head coach Bret Bielema said. “I’m excited for our program, but I’m also excited for our fans to experience a game at Notre Dame and then come back and show what an amazing home atmosphere we have.”

Holtz was Arkansas’ head coach from 1977-83.  From 1986-1996, Holtz held the same job at Notre Dame.  His 1988 national championship was the last for the Fighting Irish.

His 60 wins are the third-most in Razorbacks history, while his 100 wins while with the Fighting Irish are second only to the legendary Knute Rockne’s 105.

Antwaun Jackson says ‘no hard feelings’ in transfer from Auburn

By John TaylorJul 6, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

One former member of the Auburn football team has officially said his goodbyes to the program.

Late last month, reports surfaced that Antwuan Jackson had decided to continue his collegiate playing career at a Texas junior college. Wednesday on his personal Twitter account, the defensive lineman somewhat explained the decision to leave the Tigers.

“There are no hard feelings between myself and the coaches. I felt I needed a new start,” Jackson wrote. “I had a great experience at Auburn.”

The “no hard feelings” line came from how the aftermath of his departure from The Plains played out.

In mid-May, Jackson announced his decision to transfer from Auburn. AU blocked him from transferring to a handful of schools he had requested, including Ohio State for some reason. It’s believed the Buckeyes have emerged as the favorites to land the lineman when he jumps back to the FBS level.

Jackson was a four-star member of AU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 49 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only three players in the Tigers’ class that year were rated higher.

As a true freshman last season, Jackson took a redshirt.