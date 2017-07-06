Central and collaborative replay continues to spread in college football

College football tends to see trends spread once proven to be successful. The latest trend may just be collaborative instant replay.

A year after watching the ACC and SEC operate with a centralized instant replay headquarters, the Big 12 and Pac-12 are working to have a similar setup for the 2017 season. With that being the case, it appears collaborative and/or centralized instant replay will continue to be the way of life around college football in 2017 and beyond.

Andrea Adelson of ESPN polled representatives from all of the conferences for their thoughts on collaborative instant replay, and the feedback continues to be positive, even though there is no NCAA-wide uniformity on the process at this time. The Big 12 could have used a central replay system in place last season to make the correct call at the end of the Oklahoma State-Central Michigan game, but the unfortunate blown result for the Cowboys helped the push for an improved instant replay system move forward for the Big 12 (the Big 12 did punish the officials involved with a suspension).

“Because here’s the ultimate bottom line: Get the play right,” Big 12 coordinator of officials Walt Anderson said.

The ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC all have a central replay office. The Big 12 and Pac-12 have worked in the offseason to improve their instant replay headquarters. The Sun Belt will have access to utilize the SEC’s command center. The Big Ten has not centralized its replay system at this time, but will continue to allow an on-field official to discuss the instant replays in question with the instant replay booth in the stadium.

With all of the technology made available to us today, and with the resources available due to so much media coverage of the game today, there is absolutely no excuse not to have a central replay system in place in college football between every conference.

