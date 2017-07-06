Dismissed Michigan State football players dismissed from university as well after Title IX probe

Not surprisingly, a trio of former Michigan State football players has seen their collegiate time in East Lansing come to an unceremonious end.

In early June, wide receiver Donnie Corley (pictured), defensive end Josh King and defensive back Demetric Vance were all charged with one count each of felony criminal sexual misconduct in connection to an alleged assault that took place on Jan. 16 at an off-campus apartment complex. Not long after the warrants were issued and charges were announced, head coach Mark Dantonio released a lengthy statement announcing that all three players had been dismissed from his football program.

In early February, a Title IX investigation into the alleged incident was launched; four months later, that probe reportedly ended, with the findings then being sent into the university’s student conduct system. A month later, an MSU spokesperson confirmed to mlive.com, all three have been “dismissed from the university for violating the school’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.”

Instead of the school’s Title IX office leading the investigation, the university brought in an outside consultant specializing in Title IX to investigate the allegations that led to the felony criminal charges.

In addition to the criminal sexual misconduct charge, King was charged with one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person as well.