Dismissed Michigan State football players dismissed from university as well after Title IX probe

By John TaylorJul 6, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT

Not surprisingly, a trio of former Michigan State football players has seen their collegiate time in East Lansing come to an unceremonious end.

In early June, wide receiver Donnie Corley (pictured), defensive end Josh King and defensive back Demetric Vance were all charged with one count each of felony criminal sexual misconduct in connection to an alleged assault that took place on Jan. 16 at an off-campus apartment complex.  Not long after the warrants were issued and charges were announced, head coach Mark Dantonio released a lengthy statement announcing that all three players had been dismissed from his football program.

In early February, a Title IX investigation into the alleged incident was launched; four months later, that probe reportedly ended, with the findings then being sent into the university’s student conduct system.  A month later, an MSU spokesperson confirmed to mlive.com, all three have been “dismissed from the university for violating the school’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.”

Instead of the school’s Title IX office leading the investigation, the university brought in an outside consultant specializing in Title IX to investigate the allegations that led to the felony criminal charges.

In addition to the criminal sexual misconduct charge, King was charged with one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person as well.

Starting Cincinnati CB Alex Thomas charged as part of alleged armed weed robbery

By John TaylorJul 6, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

A member of the Cincinnati football program and an associate really wanted some weed.  Allegedly.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, junior Bearcats cornerback Alex Thomas along with a 23-year-old male have been arrested after they allegedly tried to steal the marijuana of another man at Thomas’ apartment building Wednesday afternoon.  Both alleged assailants have been charged with one count each of aggravated robbery, a felony.

Surveillance video allegedly shows the incident.  From the Enquirer‘s report:

Julien Holton had a firearm in his left hand and approached the victim. As the victim ran away he was pushed to the ground and his keys were taken,” police wrote in a sworn affidavit.

“Alexander Thomas and Co-Def Julien Holton were identified by security video with Julien Holton holding the firearm.

Thomas admitted to police to being a part of the bungled caper, telling them his job was to knock on the alleged victim’s door to get him to come out.

Both Thomas and Norton were being held overnight without bond.  An initial hearing before a judge for Bonnie & Clod has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

As a result of the arrest and charge, Thomas has been indefinitely suspended from the football program.

Last season, Thomas started 10 of the 11 games in which he played for the Bearcats.  His four interceptions were good for second on the team.

Texas makes Corona Light the official beer of Longhorns sports

By Zach BarnettJul 5, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT

It was only a few short years ago beer could not be sold to the general public at Texas sporting events. After raking in $3.1 million in revenue from alcohol sales at Longhorns football games in 2016, Texas now not only is permitting beer sales at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, they’re pushing a specific beer on the masses.

Texas on Wednesday announced a partnership with Corona Light to make it the official beer of all things Bevo, centered around the phrase no one will actually use: “Horns up, Limes in.” Cue the business speak!

“There really isn’t anything more emblematic of the state of Texas than the storied history of the four-time football national champion Texas Longhorns,” said John Alvarado, VP of Marketing for Corona Extra. “Corona is honored to be a part of the legendary Longhorns lore, and we’re excited to raise our Coronas and Hook ’em Horns this season as part of a statewide platform.”

“Texas is proud to join with the Corona Extra team to promote the excitement and pageantry of collegiate sports,” said Texas men’s athletics director Mike Perrin.

Corona will receive permission to use UT’s trademarks on its marketing materials, while Texas receives an undisclosed chunk of cash.

And mockery like this below.

SEC releases list of players attending next week’s media days

By Zach BarnettJul 5, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

For most of the country, the Fourth of July is the official midpoint of summer, halfway between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

For those of us in college football, it’s pretty much the end.

On Wednesday the SEC released its list of media days attendees, which begin just five short days from today. Which means a week from now the unofficial 2017 season kickoff will be underway in Hoover, Ala., which, in turn, means it’s practically Thanksgiving already.

Of note: six quarterbacks will make the trip to the Wynfrey, two of them sophomores, South Carolina isn’t bringing a defensive player, Florida and Auburn aren’t bringing skill players but Auburn is bringing its kicker.

Here’s the full schedule.

Monday, July 10
Arkansas: Bret Bielema, quarterback Austin Allen, center Frank Ragnow, defensive back Kevin Richardson II
LSU: Ed Orgeron, wide receiver D.J. Chark, running back Derrius Guice, defensive end Christian LeCouture
Tennessee: Butch Jones, defensive back Emmanuel Moseley, offensive lineman Jashon Robertson, defensive lineman Kendal Vickers

Tuesday, July 11
Georgia: Kirby Smart, running back Nick Chubb, running back Sony Michel, linebacker Roquan Smith
Vanderbilt: Derek Mason, linebacker Oren Burks, quarterback Kyle Shurmur, running back Ralph Webb
Mississippi State: Dan Mullen, wide receiver Donald Gray, linebacker Dez Harris, offensive lineman Martinas Rankin
Florida: Jim McElwain, defensive back Duke Dawson, defensive back Marcell Harris, offensive lineman Martez Ivey

Wednesday, July 12
Alabama: Nick Saban, offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, wide receiver Calvin Ridley
Missouri: Barry Odom, linebacker Eric Biesel, quarterback Drew Lock, wide receiver J'Mon Moore
Texas A&M: Kevin Sumlin, wide receiver Christian Kirk, offensive lineman Koda Martin, defensive back Armani Watts
Kentucky: Mark Stoops, safety Mike Edwards, quarterback Stephen Johnson, linebacker Courtney Love

Thursday, July 13
South Carolina: Will Muschamp, quarterback Jake Bentley, tight end Hayden Hurst, wide receiver Deebo Samuel
Ole Miss: Hugh Freeze, offensive lineman Javon Patterson, quarterback Shea Patterson, defensive tackle Breeland Speaks
Auburn: Gus Malzahn, kicker Daniel Carlson, defensive back Tray Matthews, offensive lineman Braden Smith

Miami DB Terrance Henley decides to leave Hurricanes

By John TaylorJul 5, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

Less than a month before the start of summer camp, Miami has seen the depth in its defensive backfield pared a bit.

The football program announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon that Terrance Henley has decided to leave the Hurricanes.  The junior exited spring practice buried on the depth chart, which triggered his decision to move on from The U.

“I talked to Terrance and he felt like he would have more opportunities for playing time at another program,” head coach Mark Richt said. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”

Henley was a two-star 2015 recruit coming out of high school in Pompano Beach, Fla.

As a true freshman, Henley’s playing time was essentially limited to special teams.  Last season, the 6-0, 172-pound cornerback saw action in three games.  In that limited playing time, he was credited with one tackle, that coming in the opener against Florida A&M.