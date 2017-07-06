Starting Cincinnati CB Alex Thomas charged as part of alleged armed weed robbery

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A member of the Cincinnati football program and an associate really wanted some weed. Allegedly.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, junior Bearcats cornerback Alex Thomas along with a 23-year-old male have been arrested after they allegedly tried to steal the marijuana of another man at Thomas’ apartment building Wednesday afternoon. Both alleged assailants have been charged with one count each of aggravated robbery, a felony.

Surveillance video allegedly shows the incident. From the Enquirer‘s report:

Julien Holton had a firearm in his left hand and approached the victim. As the victim ran away he was pushed to the ground and his keys were taken,” police wrote in a sworn affidavit. “Alexander Thomas and Co-Def Julien Holton were identified by security video with Julien Holton holding the firearm.

Thomas admitted to police to being a part of the bungled caper, telling them his job was to knock on the alleged victim’s door to get him to come out.

Both Thomas and Norton were being held overnight without bond. An initial hearing before a judge for Bonnie & Clod has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

As a result of the arrest and charge, Thomas has been indefinitely suspended from the football program.

Last season, Thomas started 10 of the 11 games in which he played for the Bearcats. His four interceptions were good for second on the team.