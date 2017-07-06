Tennessee DC Bob Shoop claims he was fired by Penn State

Penn State filed a case against former defensive coordinator Bob Shoop in an effort to collect buyout money the university claims is owed by Shoop. As should have been expected when Shoop stood by his decision not to pay Penn State back any contract money, Shoop has a different story to tell. He says he was fired.

In a counterclaim filed against his former employer, the Tennessee defensive coordinator says his working conditions became “intolerable” after being forced to sign an employment contract. After experiencing what Shoop claimed to be “a hostile, negative work environment,” Shoop claims his contract was effectively forced to leave his job as Penn State’s defensive coordinator.

Former defensive coordinator DC Bob Shoop has fired a counterclaim to #PennState's breach-of-contract suit, saying he was fired. pic.twitter.com/j6jN2zr2dM — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) July 6, 2017

Welp. Somebody’s not being 100 percent accurate in their claims here. We could be heading to a settlement when all is said and done.

The case is currently in the hands of a U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania. Penn State is seeking close to $900,000 from Shoop on the claim Shoop owes the school money from his contract because he was not named a head coach at another program within one year of leaving Penn State.

