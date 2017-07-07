Getty Images

Alabama-Florida State opener officially a sellout

By John TaylorJul 7, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

Not surprisingly, there’s more than passing interest in the marquee matchup of the first full weekend of the 2017 college football season.

Saturday, Sept. 2, Alabama and Florida State will take the field in Atlanta to kick off the year in the first-ever game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (probably).  It’s expected that this latest edition of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will feature Crimson Tide and Seminoles squads that will be ranked inside the Top Five of most major polls and is being described by the host party as perhaps “a matchup of the two highest-ranked teams to ever play on opening weekend in the nearly 150 years of college football.”

As such, it was officially confirmed Friday that the 71,000-seat stadium is sold out for the highly-anticipated opener.

“We’re calling this game the GOAT, the Greatest Opener of All Time, because of the projected rankings, the dominance of these two programs and the fact that this is the toughest ticket I have seen in my 20 years in college football,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc, in a statement. “To possibly have #1 against #2 in the first game of the season is a credit to the programs that Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have built and their willingness to play this game shows their desire to compete at the highest level.”

“We knew this was going to be a special game, but I’m not sure we fully expected it to reach historic levels like this,” said Percy Vaughn, Peach Bowl, Inc. chairman.

The Tide and ‘Noles have met four times previously, the last coming during Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa in 2007.  The two football programs have combined to win five of the last eight national championships — Alabama with four (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015) and Florida State with one (2013).

Both Saban and Fisher were born and raised in West Virginia, with the latter serving as the former’s offensive coordinator at LSU from 2000-04.

And, for the degenerates in the audience, the Tide is anywhere from a six- to 7.5-point favorite depending on the sportsbook.

Injured in jet ski accident, 2017 Michigan State signee on campus, enrolled in classes

By John TaylorJul 7, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

The news continues to get better for one member of Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class.

In mid-April, MSU signee Lashawn Paulino-Bell was injured in a jet-skiing accident while on vacation in the Bahamas and had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital for further treatment.  A week later, and while he remained hospitalized, Paulino-Bell had shown tremendous improvement, including walking on his own.

Now, a little over three months later, Paulino-Bell has taken his next significant step as the defensive lineman indicated Thursday on Twitter that he was headed to East Lansing and, according to the school’s online student directory by way of mlive.com, is enrolled in classes.

It remains unclear what if any impact the accident will have on Paulino-Bell’s availability for the start of summer camp in early August. Because of the situation, he didn’t take part in team workouts in the middle of last month.

247Sports.com had Paulino-Bell listed as a three-star 2017 recruit and rated him as the No. 44 weakside defensive end in the country. Prior to the injury, the 6-4, 235-pound lineman had been expected to contribute immediately as a true freshman.

Tennessee DC Bob Shoop claims he was fired by Penn State

By Kevin McGuireJul 6, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT

Penn State filed a case against former defensive coordinator Bob Shoop in an effort to collect buyout money the university claims is owed by Shoop. As should have been expected when Shoop stood by his decision not to pay Penn State back any contract money, Shoop has a different story to tell. He says he was fired.

In a counterclaim filed against his former employer, the Tennessee defensive coordinator says his working conditions became “intolerable” after being forced to sign an employment contract. After experiencing what Shoop claimed to be “a hostile, negative work environment,” Shoop claims his contract was effectively forced to leave his job as Penn State’s defensive coordinator.

Welp. Somebody’s not being 100 percent accurate in their claims here. We could be heading to a settlement when all is said and done.

The case is currently in the hands of a U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania. Penn State is seeking close to $900,000 from Shoop on the claim Shoop owes the school money from his contract because he was not named a head coach at another program within one year of leaving Penn State.

Allen Artis reinstated by UNC after sexual charge dismissed

By Kevin McGuireJul 6, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT

As expected, the UNC Tar Heels have formally reinstated linebacker Allen Artis to the team. The reinstatement comes soon after charges related to an alleged sexual assault were dismissed by the district attorney’s office last week.

UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham announced the reinstatement with a statement on Thursday, thus following through on his previous comments regarding the future of Artis. Cunningham suggested Artis was eligible for reinstatement once the charges were dropped, but was unsure what the timeline for that reinstatement would be. Cunningham said last week a discussion with Tar Heels head coach Larry Fedora would have to be conducted to determine the timeline.

Artis had previously been on an indefinite suspension from the program once the charges were filed, which is a customary policy for any college sports program with a player mixed up in any legal circumstances. UNC chose not to rush to a judgment and kick Artis out of the program before the legal process played out. Artis was also cleared by a UNC Title IX investigation.

What remains to be seen is whether or not Artis will be punished by the program in any internal way, including a suspension during the regular season. That is not atypical even when a player is legally cleared, but it may also be something that is not disclosed to the public if such a punishment is handed out.

Central and collaborative replay continues to spread in college football

By Kevin McGuireJul 6, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

College football tends to see trends spread once proven to be successful. The latest trend may just be collaborative instant replay.

A year after watching the ACC and SEC operate with a centralized instant replay headquarters, the Big 12 and Pac-12 are working to have a similar setup for the 2017 season. With that being the case, it appears collaborative and/or centralized instant replay will continue to be the way of life around college football in 2017 and beyond.

Andrea Adelson of ESPN polled representatives from all of the conferences for their thoughts on collaborative instant replay, and the feedback continues to be positive, even though there is no NCAA-wide uniformity on the process at this time. The Big 12 could have used a central replay system in place last season to make the correct call at the end of the Oklahoma State-Central Michigan game, but the unfortunate blown result for the Cowboys helped the push for an improved instant replay system move forward for the Big 12 (the Big 12 did punish the officials involved with a suspension).

“Because here’s the ultimate bottom line: Get the play right,” Big 12 coordinator of officials Walt Anderson said.

The ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC all have a central replay office. The Big 12 and Pac-12 have worked in the offseason to improve their instant replay headquarters. The Sun Belt will have access to utilize the SEC’s command center. The Big Ten has not centralized its replay system at this time, but will continue to allow an on-field official to discuss the instant replays in question with the instant replay booth in the stadium.

With all of the technology made available to us today, and with the resources available due to so much media coverage of the game today, there is absolutely no excuse not to have a central replay system in place in college football between every conference.