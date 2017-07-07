Arkansas continues scheduling flurry by adding Kent State to 2020 slate

Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long has had a busy week despite dealing with a holiday and the Razorbacks’ future schedule seems to be the beneficiary.

The school announced Friday that they would be adding Kent State to the 2020 slate with a home game scheduled for on September 5th. The news comes just a day after the announcement that Arkansas has scheduled a big “Lou Holtz” home-and-home series with Notre Dame.

The end result is that two of the team’s three non-conference slots are filled for the 2020 season, with the Golden Flashes traveling to Arkansas on 9/5 and then the Razorbacks turning around and making the trip to South Bend the following week on 9/12 to take on the Irish.

Arkansas notes this will be the first meeting between UA and Kent State and just the fourth (current) Mid-American Conference program that the Razorbacks have faced. The last time the school saw some MACtion, Arkansas ended up losing to Toledo two years ago up in Little Rock.