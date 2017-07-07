Getty Images

Injured in jet ski accident, 2017 Michigan State signee on campus, enrolled in classes

By John TaylorJul 7, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

The news continues to get better for one member of Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class.

In mid-April, MSU signee Lashawn Paulino-Bell was injured in a jet-skiing accident while on vacation in the Bahamas and had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital for further treatment.  A week later, and while he remained hospitalized, Paulino-Bell had shown tremendous improvement, including walking on his own.

Now, a little over three months later, Paulino-Bell has taken his next significant step as the defensive lineman indicated Thursday on Twitter that he was headed to East Lansing and, according to the school’s online student directory by way of mlive.com, is enrolled in classes.

It remains unclear what if any impact the accident will have on Paulino-Bell’s availability for the start of summer camp in early August. Because of the situation, he didn’t take part in team workouts in the middle of last month.

247Sports.com had Paulino-Bell listed as a three-star 2017 recruit and rated him as the No. 44 weakside defensive end in the country. Prior to the injury, the 6-4, 235-pound lineman had been expected to contribute immediately as a true freshman.

Tennessee DC Bob Shoop claims he was fired by Penn State

By Kevin McGuireJul 6, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT

Penn State filed a case against former defensive coordinator Bob Shoop in an effort to collect buyout money the university claims is owed by Shoop. As should have been expected when Shoop stood by his decision not to pay Penn State back any contract money, Shoop has a different story to tell. He says he was fired.

In a counterclaim filed against his former employer, the Tennessee defensive coordinator says his working conditions became “intolerable” after being forced to sign an employment contract. After experiencing what Shoop claimed to be “a hostile, negative work environment,” Shoop claims his contract was effectively forced to leave his job as Penn State’s defensive coordinator.

Welp. Somebody’s not being 100 percent accurate in their claims here. We could be heading to a settlement when all is said and done.

The case is currently in the hands of a U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania. Penn State is seeking close to $900,000 from Shoop on the claim Shoop owes the school money from his contract because he was not named a head coach at another program within one year of leaving Penn State.

Allen Artis reinstated by UNC after sexual charge dismissed

By Kevin McGuireJul 6, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT

As expected, the UNC Tar Heels have formally reinstated linebacker Allen Artis to the team. The reinstatement comes soon after charges related to an alleged sexual assault were dismissed by the district attorney’s office last week.

UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham announced the reinstatement with a statement on Thursday, thus following through on his previous comments regarding the future of Artis. Cunningham suggested Artis was eligible for reinstatement once the charges were dropped, but was unsure what the timeline for that reinstatement would be. Cunningham said last week a discussion with Tar Heels head coach Larry Fedora would have to be conducted to determine the timeline.

Artis had previously been on an indefinite suspension from the program once the charges were filed, which is a customary policy for any college sports program with a player mixed up in any legal circumstances. UNC chose not to rush to a judgment and kick Artis out of the program before the legal process played out. Artis was also cleared by a UNC Title IX investigation.

What remains to be seen is whether or not Artis will be punished by the program in any internal way, including a suspension during the regular season. That is not atypical even when a player is legally cleared, but it may also be something that is not disclosed to the public if such a punishment is handed out.

Central and collaborative replay continues to spread in college football

By Kevin McGuireJul 6, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

College football tends to see trends spread once proven to be successful. The latest trend may just be collaborative instant replay.

A year after watching the ACC and SEC operate with a centralized instant replay headquarters, the Big 12 and Pac-12 are working to have a similar setup for the 2017 season. With that being the case, it appears collaborative and/or centralized instant replay will continue to be the way of life around college football in 2017 and beyond.

Andrea Adelson of ESPN polled representatives from all of the conferences for their thoughts on collaborative instant replay, and the feedback continues to be positive, even though there is no NCAA-wide uniformity on the process at this time. The Big 12 could have used a central replay system in place last season to make the correct call at the end of the Oklahoma State-Central Michigan game, but the unfortunate blown result for the Cowboys helped the push for an improved instant replay system move forward for the Big 12 (the Big 12 did punish the officials involved with a suspension).

“Because here’s the ultimate bottom line: Get the play right,” Big 12 coordinator of officials Walt Anderson said.

The ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC all have a central replay office. The Big 12 and Pac-12 have worked in the offseason to improve their instant replay headquarters. The Sun Belt will have access to utilize the SEC’s command center. The Big Ten has not centralized its replay system at this time, but will continue to allow an on-field official to discuss the instant replays in question with the instant replay booth in the stadium.

With all of the technology made available to us today, and with the resources available due to so much media coverage of the game today, there is absolutely no excuse not to have a central replay system in place in college football between every conference.

Georgia Southern being sued by two fired offensive coordinators

By John TaylorJul 6, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

This week brought word that Penn State had filed suit against one of its former defensive coordinators.  Thursday brings word that the legal shoe is on the other foot as it pertains to another FBS program and a couple of its former assistants.

According to USA Today‘s Dan Wolken, David Dean and Rance Gillespie filed separate lawsuits last month against Georgia Southern, its athletic association, its head football coach, Tyson Summers, athletic director Tom Kleinlein as well as what were described as multiple GSU administrators.  In early December, both Dean and Gillespie were fired from their positions as co-offensive coordinators.

“The lawsuits allege breach of contract, fraud and tortious interference after the school failed to execute the 18-month contracts the coaches signed initially, then pressured them to sign shorter deals two days before their dismissal,” Wolken wrote.

More from Wolken’s report:

After being offered the job by Summers and receiving formal offer sheets, both David Dean and Rance Gillespie signed 18-month contracts on Jan. 27, 2016, that established June 30, 2017, as the end of their term.

Both coaches claim that more than nine months later, they learned the school’s Board of Regents and the Georgia Southern University Athletic Foundation never signed the contracts. According to the lawsuits, Summers notified the coaching staff on Nov. 3, 2016, that new contracts were being prepared.

The second contract, which was given to the coaches following the 10th game of the season on Nov. 16, had changed the end of the agreement to Feb. 28, 2017.

The lawsuit alleges that Summers, Kleinlein, senior associate athletics director for business operations Jeff Blythe and director of football operations Cymone George “conspired to change the terms of the January Contract and specifically the employment end date” in order to save money, knowing they would be making coaching changes on the offensive staff.

In the civil action, the former coordinators are suing for loss of compensation and accrued interest as well as attorney fees.

Last season under Dean and Gillespie, the Eagles dropped from 24th to 79th in scoring offense, 24th to 104th in yards per play and from first to 29th in rushing as their 363 yards per game average in 2015 plummeted precipitously to 224.  Southern’s record fell accordingly to 5-7 after going a combined 17-7 the previous two seasons.

That subpar record led to speculation Summers could be one-and-done at the Sun Belt school prior to the head coach firing both of his coordinators.