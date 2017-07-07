Injured in jet ski accident, 2017 Michigan State signee on campus, enrolled in classes

The news continues to get better for one member of Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class.

In mid-April, MSU signee Lashawn Paulino-Bell was injured in a jet-skiing accident while on vacation in the Bahamas and had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital for further treatment. A week later, and while he remained hospitalized, Paulino-Bell had shown tremendous improvement, including walking on his own.

Now, a little over three months later, Paulino-Bell has taken his next significant step as the defensive lineman indicated Thursday on Twitter that he was headed to East Lansing and, according to the school’s online student directory by way of mlive.com, is enrolled in classes.

Msu Here I Come . . . 🤘🏾✈️ #GoGreen — L P ⑻ (@LP8___) July 6, 2017

It remains unclear what if any impact the accident will have on Paulino-Bell’s availability for the start of summer camp in early August. Because of the situation, he didn’t take part in team workouts in the middle of last month.

247Sports.com had Paulino-Bell listed as a three-star 2017 recruit and rated him as the No. 44 weakside defensive end in the country. Prior to the injury, the 6-4, 235-pound lineman had been expected to contribute immediately as a true freshman.