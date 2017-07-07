Getty Images

NFL Network commitment snafu may have cost TCU a recruit

By Bryan FischerJul 7, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT

It was a pretty quiet 4th of July week around college football but if you follow the sport extra closely you’d know that many of the nation’s best recruits were involved at the annual “The Opening” event up at Nike headquarters over the holiday.

This year was a bit different as longtime partner ESPN wasn’t broadcasting the event but rather it was the puzzling choice of NFL Network. As you can expect, the home of pro football had a few issues while dipping into high school recruiting coverage and it appears that in doing so it may have cost TCU a coveted recruit.

That tweet came from four-star Ja’Marr Chase, who was expected by many experts to select the Horned Frogs while committing on-air earlier in the week. He didn’t actually end up pulling the trigger in front of cameras due to a production delay and it seems that is what could cost TCU his services in the long run.

Per 247Sports:

The tea leaves were indicating that Gary Patterson was likely to land Chase over the home-state LSU Tigers had he committed on schedule. However, Chase was so good at The Opening and his stock has shot up so much that it now looks like he’s going to take a step back and re-evaluate his options. If TCU ends up losing Chase to LSU or some other national power, they can thank the NFL Network for the sabotage. 

Ouch.

This isn’t the first time that LSU and TCU have butted heads over a player this offseason and we can probably say it won’t be the last either. Hopefully the two can meet in a bowl game to settle all their differences.

Former Purdue QB Eric Hunter killed in Virginia shooting


By Bryan FischerJul 7, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT

Sad news out of Virginia as the Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that former Purdue quarterback Eric Hunter was shot and tragically killed in a parking lot late this past Wednesday night in his hometown of Hampton, Virginia.

Police are still investigating the shooting according to local station WAVY 10, which says roughly five shots rang out around midnight before authorities responded to the scene of a closed fast-food restaurant. Paramedics reportedly pronounced Hunter dead at the scene.

The signal-caller was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 1989 after bursting onto the scene in the second half of the season and leading the team to two wins in four starts. Hunter’s best statistical season came as a sophomore when he threw for over 2,300 yards and 12 touchdowns in what would be the final year with Fred Akers as head coach for the Boilermakers.

All told, the Virginia native threw for 5,598 yards and 33 touchdowns during his time in West Lafayette. He was just 46 years old.

Oregon gives athletic director new multi-million dollar contract


By Bryan FischerJul 7, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT

Oregon may have had to make a costly change by bringing in a new head coach for the Ducks football program this offseason but before it did, the school handed out a new contract extension to athletic director Rob Mullens.

The Oregonian obtained the contract through an open records request and it appears the contract was agreed upon last October. The deal gives Mullens, who has been in the same role since 2010, a raise to $717,500 a year through 2024 while also adding numerous incentives and retention bonuses as well.

Mullens previously agreed to a new contract just over a year prior back in early 2015.

Perhaps most notable in the deal is that there is no buyout on the athletic director’s end and there are a string of six-figure retention bonuses every year through 2024, when the figure jumps to $1 million. While there have been occasional mentions of Mullens’ name for other roles around the country, safe to say that the Ducks and their athletic director are looking at a long future together.

In addition to his duties in Eugene, Mullens is also a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee and is in the middle of his three-year term in 2017.

Alabama-Florida State opener officially a sellout


By John TaylorJul 7, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

Not surprisingly, there’s more than passing interest in the marquee matchup of the first full weekend of the 2017 college football season.

Saturday, Sept. 2, Alabama and Florida State will take the field in Atlanta to kick off the year in the first-ever game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (probably).  It’s expected that this latest edition of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will feature Crimson Tide and Seminoles squads that will be ranked inside the Top Five of most major polls and is being described by the host party as perhaps “a matchup of the two highest-ranked teams to ever play on opening weekend in the nearly 150 years of college football.”

As such, it was officially confirmed Friday that the 71,000-seat stadium is sold out for the highly-anticipated opener.

“We’re calling this game the GOAT, the Greatest Opener of All Time, because of the projected rankings, the dominance of these two programs and the fact that this is the toughest ticket I have seen in my 20 years in college football,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc, in a statement. “To possibly have #1 against #2 in the first game of the season is a credit to the programs that Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have built and their willingness to play this game shows their desire to compete at the highest level.”

“We knew this was going to be a special game, but I’m not sure we fully expected it to reach historic levels like this,” said Percy Vaughn, Peach Bowl, Inc. chairman.

The Tide and ‘Noles have met four times previously, the last coming during Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa in 2007.  The two football programs have combined to win five of the last eight national championships — Alabama with four (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015) and Florida State with one (2013).

Both Saban and Fisher were born and raised in West Virginia, with the latter serving as the former’s offensive coordinator at LSU from 2000-04.

And, for the degenerates in the audience, the Tide is anywhere from a six- to 7.5-point favorite depending on the sportsbook.

Injured in jet ski accident, 2017 Michigan State signee on campus, enrolled in classes


By John TaylorJul 7, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

The news continues to get better for one member of Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class.

In mid-April, MSU signee Lashawn Paulino-Bell was injured in a jet-skiing accident while on vacation in the Bahamas and had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital for further treatment.  A week later, and while he remained hospitalized, Paulino-Bell had shown tremendous improvement, including walking on his own.

Now, a little over three months later, Paulino-Bell has taken his next significant step as the defensive lineman indicated Thursday on Twitter that he was headed to East Lansing and, according to the school’s online student directory by way of mlive.com, is enrolled in classes.

It remains unclear what if any impact the accident will have on Paulino-Bell’s availability for the start of summer camp in early August. Because of the situation, he didn’t take part in team workouts in the middle of last month.

247Sports.com had Paulino-Bell listed as a three-star 2017 recruit and rated him as the No. 44 weakside defensive end in the country. Prior to the injury, the 6-4, 235-pound lineman had been expected to contribute immediately as a true freshman.